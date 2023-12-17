(Tashia Peterman)

President & Founder | STEM Advantage

Lee Ann Kline, president and founder of STEM Advantage, is a visionary leader dedicated to advancing diversity in STEM fields. With a background in mathematics and computer science, she established STEM Advantage as a nonprofit organization to empower underrepresented students pursuing STEM careers. Kline’s unwavering dedication to educational equity has earned her prestigious accolades, including the title of Nonprofit Executive of the Year. She envisions a future with a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce, achieved through STEM Advantage’s innovative programs and mentorship initiatives. Kline is transforming the landscape of STEM opportunities.