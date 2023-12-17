Chief Executive Officer | Startr Co.

Monica Guzman Escobar, CEO of Startr Co., excels in PR and marketing for startups. She drives results- oriented campaigns in food, wellness and family industries. Guzman Escobar prioritizes diversity with a predominantly female and BIPOC team. In 2021, her agency received awards for workplace excellence. Guzman Escobar’s leadership is marked by community involvement, pro bono services and empowering diverse voices. She exemplifies success through innovation and inclusivity, making her a notable force in PR and marketing. Prior to Startr Co., Guzman Escobar was one of the founding members of Los Angeles-based PR & marketing firm Konnect Agency in 2009.