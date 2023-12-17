Monica Marie Jaramillo

Co-Founder | LABEL The Agency

Monica M. Jaramillo, co-founder of LABEL The Agency, is a seasoned industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in event marketing and branding. She has orchestrated numerous high-profile events, brand campaigns and celebrity partnerships, including collaborations with Pepsi and Airbnb. Jaramillo’s co-founding of LABEL The Agency has led to successful client projects with renowned brands. With previous roles at PMK BNC and NMA/Corbis Entertainment, she brings a wealth of expertise to her work, driven by her passion for creating memorable experiences. Jaramillo holds a degree in political science from UCLA and actively contributes to philanthropic initiatives.