Chief Executive Officer | Montague Brothers Coffee

Nichole Ann Montague is a remarkable individual, tirelessly managing a mini farm, business, homeschooling and volunteering 500 hours in 2022 with the MilVet charity. She started her journey in the restaurant industry at age 16 and, after years of hard work, founded Montague Brothers Coffee in 2020, overcoming hardships and breaking barriers. She’s received accolades for her contributions, including President Biden’s Voluntary Service Award. Montague’s leadership extends to her community, supporting local musicians and small businesses while sourcing fair trade coffee beans, exemplifying dedication, empathy and resilience.