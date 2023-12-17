Headshot photography, Westside Studio, 261 S. Robertson Blvd. #201 Beverly Hills CA 90211. 310-657-4116 (Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Founding Partner | Kaplan Marino, PC

Nina Marino, a top-tier white-collar lawyer in California, has received various accolades, including being recognized by the Daily Journal and the Los Angeles Business Journal for her exceptional legal prowess. Her national practice focuses on complex litigation and white-collar crime defense, including healthcare fraud, cybercrime, money laundering and more. Marino’s client-centric approach, strategic presentations and meticulous preparation have resulted in positive outcomes. She is also an accomplished speaker and author on white-collar crime topics. Marino is a prominent member of the criminal defense bar, and her advocacy for women’s issues is steadfast.