CEO & Founder | The MRN Agency

Rebecca Nunez, founder & CEO of The MRN Agency, defied the odds by establishing a woman- and minority-owned company that succeeded in its initial two years without external funding. The MRN Agency prioritizes cultural intelligence, utilizing diverse perspectives to enhance creativity, innovation and problem solving. The company values cultural norms, subculture intersections and diverse backgrounds, creating an inclusive and empowering workplace. MRN’s cultural intelligence capabilities lead to culturally relevant and impactful content. Nunez has achieved numerous recognitions and led MRN to significant growth, ranking as the #4 Fastest Growing Agency in the United States.