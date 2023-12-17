Vice President | Avison Young

Sally Zesut prioritizes honesty, communication and client care. She achieved accolades including the CoStar Top Deal in Q1 2022 for a significant lease deal in Inglewood and recognition from the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women’s Business Council. She also earned nominations for the 2022 Los Angeles Times’ Inspirational Women Leadership Awards and the 2023 Commercial Real Estate Awards by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Zesut actively empowers female-owned businesses as a board member of the National Association of Women Business Owners - L.A. and serves on the Foundation Board of California State University, Los Angeles.