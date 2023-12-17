Law Partner | Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Sara Kornblatt is a seasoned partner at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt, specializing in construction project development, claims and complex litigation. Her expertise spans contract drafting, negotiation and litigation, with numerous successful representations before the California Court of Appeal. Recognized as a Southern California “Super Lawyer” and “Rising Star,” she holds leadership roles in the ABA Forum on Construction Law and the Construction Law Practice Area Committee of the California Lawyers Association. Kornblatt’s pre-law background in real estate development enriches her understanding of construction-related matters and conducts seminars on contract drafting and statutory payment remedies.