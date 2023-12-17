Founder & President | Ballantines PR

Born in Uganda and raised in Kenya, Sarah Robarts brings a wealth of international experience. With a background in fine art and a career transition into public relations, she founded Ballantines Public Relations (BPR) in 2000, specializing in luxury and lifestyle communications. BPR’s client roster includes Marriott International, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Amazon Prime Video and more. Robarts is known for cultivating lasting relationships with industry leaders and her dedication to nonprofit work globally. She has served in leadership roles, including president of the British American Business Council, Los Angeles.