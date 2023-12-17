General Counsel | Us Or Else, Inc.

Shawn Ray White is an accomplished executive and dedicated public servant known for her leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives. With a strong background in finance, law and business, she mentors youth on financial literacy and economic preparedness. In her free time, White assists high-networth individuals in establishing family foundations and family office infrastructure, emphasizing philanthropy and social impact in Los Angeles. She holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School and has earned numerous awards for her contributions to the legal and business communities.