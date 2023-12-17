(KATHERINE SCHUH)

Founder & Executive Director | Moms in Office

Simona Grace, founder & executive director of Moms in Office, is a dedicated advocate for women’s political empowerment. With a background in political strategy and philanthropy, she’s a recognized voice in women’s rights and fundraising, featured in major publications. Grace has earned awards for her social activism and support for women pursuing their dreams. She served as California Mother of the Year in 2020 and currently works as a commissioner on the Status of Women in Los Angeles, striving for women’s equality. Grace moved to the U.S. at 18, worked her way through college and graduated summa cum laude from UCLA with a degree in comparative literature.