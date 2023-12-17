Vice President | J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Tiffany Wenzel, a respected vice president and banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Pasadena, California, is a financial expert and community advocate. With nearly two decades of experience, she provides holistic wealth planning and innovative financial strategies, guiding clients through complex financial decisions. Wenzel offers her clients a comprehensive range of financial services, demonstrating creative problem solving and a commitment to overcoming challenges. She actively engages with real estate associations, leveraging her fluency in Mandarin to connect with a diverse clientele. Wenzel is also involved in philanthropy, co-hosting events and fundraisers for nonprofit organizations.