Sr. Director, Compliance | FloQast

Vicky LeVay holds the role of senior director of compliance at FloQast. Her journey led her through project and program management roles at firms like Sungard Availability Services and Slalom. Joining FloQast in 2020, she established the compliance department amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently earned a promotion to senior director. LeVay’s achievements include obtaining various industry certifications and leading FloQast to attain SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications. She also initiated a partnership with the Hiring Our Heroes program, mentoring military veterans in their transition to the private sector.