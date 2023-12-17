Chief Executive Officer | iCore Lending Inc.

Yessy Ulloa, the CEO of iCore Lending, Inc., leads a diverse team of over 200 employees and fosters leadership and empowerment through continuous training. Her company specializes in purchase loans, refinancing and innovative lending solutions while maintaining a reputation for integrity and excellence. iCore has successfully supported first-time home buyers and investors. Ulloa’s commitment extends to empowering minority women, primarily single mothers, by providing training and recruitment opportunities in the lending industry through six dedicated camps, creating a valuable pathway for career growth and inclusion.