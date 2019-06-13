Lauren Mechling: A chair of my own

Getting the setting at home just right takes a little more work. There are snacks to be eaten, tweets to be favorited, lovely children to be avoided. My family is used to the sight of me on my weekend scouting trips, wandering around with a book in hand, searching for the least chaotic spot (it’s often the bathroom). During the week, when everyone else is off at school or the office, an ugly striped chair in the living room has come to be my literary parking spot. It’s one of a pair, two identical Midcentury Modern seats that my husband found on EBay nearly a decade ago. They aren’t revolting, but they’re certainly not what you’d call fashionable. Their saturated pink, purple and blue scheme calls to mind an early 1970s executive suite. It’s kind of amazing that they don’t smell of cigarettes.