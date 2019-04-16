A Catskills pop-up finds a temporary home on Melrose Place

Sunny's Pop started as a summer pop-up store in 2017 in the tiny Catskills town of Callicoon, N.Y., near where Ruffalo and her husband, Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo, lived with their three children for more than 20 years. It was a return of sorts to her roots; the former model and actress owned a store called Kaviar and Kind in Los Angeles a little over a decade ago. (Sunny’s Pop has since relocated to Narrowsburg, N.Y.)