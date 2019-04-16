A Catskills pop-up finds a temporary home on Melrose Place

Sunny’s Pop, the upstate New York lifestyle store created by Sunrise Ruffalo, is coming to Los Angeles. It is making its West Coast debut this month with a shop-in-shop inside the Zero + Maria Cornejo boutique on Melrose Place. Running for four weeks, the in-store residency will include a selection of the brand’s most popular items, including alpaca and cashmere throws, handmade ceramics (including a birdhouse), textiles and artisanal housewares.
“As a friend, I have always admired Sunrise’s style and amazing taste,” said designer Maria Cornejo. “It makes it easy to collaborate. I’m excited to bring Sunny’s Pop to our Los Angeles community.”
Sunny's Pop started as a summer pop-up store in 2017 in the tiny Catskills town of Callicoon, N.Y., near where Ruffalo and her husband, Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo, lived with their three children for more than 20 years. It was a return of sorts to her roots; the former model and actress owned a store called Kaviar and Kind in Los Angeles a little over a decade ago. (Sunny’s Pop has since relocated to Narrowsburg, N.Y.)
“I always knew I’d sort of find my way to retail. It’s where I find my joy: being surrounded by beautiful things,” Sunrise Ruffalo told WWD in 2017. “My taste is pretty wide-ranging and eclectic, but I also know how to bring everything together so it’s cohesive.”
The shop-in-shop runs Thursday through May 19 at Zero + Maria Cornejo, 8408 Melrose Place.