Russians remain banned from track and field

International track officials decided Monday to maintain their long-held ban on athletes from Russia.
Meeting over the last two days, International Assn. of Athletics Federations leaders said the Russians still face two key issues from a widespread doping scandal that caused them to be sanctioned in 2015.
The IAAF is awaiting more information about data that a Moscow testing lab recently turned over to the World Anti-Doping Agency, evidence that could identify athletes involved in cheating.
The track federation also noted a dispute over payments owed by the Russian track federation.
The Russians were banned more than three years ago when evidence pointed to a massive doping scheme that involved athletes, coaches, sports officials and the government.
IAAF officials said they are concerned about a report on the German television network ARD that alleged some coaches from the old regime have resumed working with top athletes.