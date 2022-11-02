Sign up for our L.A. Goes Out newsletter

Los Angeles has the country’s most exciting and expanding museum landscape, an exploding array of art galleries, dozens of theaters, stellar comedy clubs, a young dance scene with West Coast hip-hop at its heart, dazzling dive bars, the nation’s most essential orchestra, art-house cinema, magic shows, indie opera — and more.

But how do you navigate this sprawling world if you don’t even know where to start?

We get it. That’s why every Wednesday we’re bringing you L.A. Goes Out, where we gather top recommendations from the Los Angeles Times staff for exploring and experiencing our city. Whether new shows, the best exhibitions or the weekend’s most offbeat offerings in the most unexpected places, our picks come to you with the expertise and authority of our critics and reporters immersed in all things L.A.

Your host

I’m Steven Vargas, and I’ll be your guide, gathering a quick breakdown of the week’s best events. I’ll share the top five things to do right now alongside suggestions for your date night or day with the kids, a heads-up on tickets going on sale (or released for free!) and a rundown of those must-see shows closing soon. Every now and then, I’ll bring some tips straight from the source — sharing what artists of L.A. have to say about what to see and where to find it. Sign up here or on our newsletters page.

Join us on the adventure ahead, and share your discoveries along the way at steven.vargas@latimes.com.

