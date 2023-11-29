8 productions of ‘The Nutcracker’ that’ll twirl you into the holiday spirit

This week we enter December and I can’t even comprehend how the year flew by. I’m not letting these exciting new art exhibitions fly by too, so this week I’m compiling the best of the best to help you plan your end-of-the-year outings. I’m Steven Vargas, your L.A. Goes Out host, and here are the top events for the upcoming weekend recommended by the crew (sign up here for the newsletter):

Weekly countdown

Installation view of “Hugh Hayden: Hughman” at Lisson Gallery, Los Angeles. (©Hugh Hayden / Lisson Gallery)

1. ‘Hugh Hayden: Hughman’

Hugh Hayden’s first solo exhibition in Los Angeles, at Hollywood’s Lisson Gallery, sees the artist presenting a new series of work and site-specific installations that transform organic materials, such as wood, into profound statements exploring intimacy, desire and sexuality. The exhibition takes inspiration from the building’s previous occupants, a popular gay sex club called the Zone L.A., and features bathroom stalls with art behind each door. “Hughman” is on view until January 2024 and the free gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More details can be found on Lisson Gallery’s website .

Advertisement

Installation view of “Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom” at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. (Zak Kelley / Museum of Contemporary Art )

2. Paul Pfeiffer and Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in downtown L.A. presents a profound survey of Paul Pfeiffer’s artwork spanning 25 years. “Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom” investigates “spectacle, belonging and identity” through works that deconstruct media, including sports broadcasts and pop culture moments. For an in-depth dissection of the show, check out our review by The Times art critic Christopher Knight. And while you’re there, be sure to check out Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio’s solo show as part of MOCA Focus. His works created from 2016 to the present explore social and ecological justice through the lens of Salvadoran communities in L.A. The exhibitions run until June 16, and tickets to “Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom” range from free to $18. More details on Pfeiffer and Aparicio’s shows are available on MOCA’s website.

Installation view of “Sonia Romero: Taken Root” at Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery. (Ruben Diaz / Laband Art Gallery)

3. ‘Sonia Romero: Taken Root’

“Taken Root” at Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery in Westchester celebrates Sonia Romero’s contributions to the Los Angeles art landscape as the creator of permanent public artwork in the city. Her practice — which includes printmaking, painting and collaging — explores her Chicano heritage and Ashkenazi Jewish matrilineal line. The free exhibition runs until Dec. 9. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, except Thursdays when the space closes at 7 p.m. More details can be found on LMU’s website .

Jonas Wood’s “My Sisters,” 2007. Gouache, ink and colored pencil on paper. (Jonas Wood / Karma)

4. ‘Jonas Wood: Drawings 2003–2023’

From plants to basketballs, Jonas Wood’s works on paper cover a wide glimpse of everyday life. “Drawings 2003-2023” at Karma in West Hollywood includes 100 artworks exhibited chronologically, sharing Wood’s largest survey of his works on paper. Woods is known for embracing a handmade-esque artistic style, creating imperfect shapes, shades and strokes that skew the viewer’s memory of everyday objects and reinforce the beauty of life. The exhibition is on view until Jan. 6 and the free gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More information can be found on Karma’s website .

Advertisement

Installation view of Jónsi’s “Vox” at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in Los Angeles. (Jeff McLane / Jonsi / Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York / Los Angeles)

5. ‘Jónsi: Vox’

If you’re looking for an immersive experience that’ll help you escape the hustle and bustle, check out Jónsi’s “Vox” at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in Hollywood. Jónsi, who is known for experimenting with sonic arrangements, centers the exhibition on “Vox,” an immersive piece that surrounds you in a score on the artist’s voice and the smell of vetiver grass (his favorite scent). On the walls are long, horizontal LED screens that react to the music with light, flashing and dimming in the dark room. Other works on display visualize sound through moving speakers or surround viewers in the soundscape of nature with more than 100 small speakers hanging over your head. The exhibition runs until Feb. 3 and the free gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More information can be found on Tanya Bonakdar Gallery’s website .

Bonus round: ‘Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder’

Bart Cooper’s “My Cherie Amour,” 2023, presented at Art Melenated’s exhibition, “Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder.” Mixed media, acrylic and oil stick on canvas. (Joan Fuller / Art Melanated)

Art Melanated’s latest exhibition is a tribute to Stevie Wonder, the renowned musical artist and living legend. “Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder” at Andaz West Hollywood includes art that either depicts the award-winning artist or takes inspiration from his music. The exhibition curated by couple Sol and Jennia Fredrique Aponte brings new life to the iconic imagery of Wonder with artistic collages and abstract paintings. The free exhibition is on view until Dec. 31 and is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Art Melanated is also holding a panel discussion titled “The Art of Collecting” from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the gallery space at Andaz West Hollywood. To RSVP for the discussion and learn more about the exhibition, check out Art Melanated’s website .

On my mind

Justen Leroy, X’ene Sky and Qwenga in “X’ene’s Witness” at the Marciano Art Foundation. (Sharon Marrero)

On Nov. 18, I went to the Marciano Art Foundation to see Justen Leroy’s “X’ene’s Witness” presented by the Los Angeles Nomadic Division. The show is a haunting call to action and meditation on the impacts of climate change. It operates as a continuation of “ Lay Me Down in Praise ,” a three-channel film installation that explores Black environmentalism. This time around, Leroy wanted to dive deeper into the emotions of climate anxiety.

The work is led by X’ene Sky, the oracle and vessel of Earth’s expressions. Her voice was ethereal, piercing through Leroy’s score in sultry hums and sharp screams. Leroy saw Sky as the perfect collaborator for the work because of her similar artistic interests. “She has a very guttural, earthly and strong emotion attached to her gifts,” Leroy said.

The vocal performance is accompanied by movement choreographed by Qwenga. Leroy was drawn to his style that “sits in this really interesting space between krump and butoh,” he said.

Qwenga in Justen Leroy’s “X’ene’s Witness” at the Marciano Art Foundation. (Sharon Marrero)

Designed by Lisette Cocca, the production centered around a piano where Sky performed, and featured large, draped screens falling to the ground. In conjunction with the lighting design by Jason Fox, shadows of moving bodies were projected on the screens, heightening the energy of the movement and reflecting on the breaking of the Earth.

The lyrics were poignant, speaking of returning to the womb, broken branches and screaming birds. The words come from Sky’s ongoing creation titled “Vengeance.” The words personified nature, sharing the story of a mourning Earth haunted by the damage humans caused.

The shadow of performers spread across screens as they sing in “X’ene’s Witness.” (Sharon Marrero)

“Now that the damage is done, you’re here to really show your reverence,” Leroy said of the narrative.

Although the show is over, Leroy looks forward to creating a short film out of the video captured throughout the performance and process.

Insights: Where to see your favorite performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

The holiday season marks the spread of cheer, lights and “The Nutcracker” — my favorite! The ballet tradition is not the same across productions. Some are high up in a skyscraper while others are completely reenvisioned. It all just depends on what you’re in the mood for.



Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s “ Hot Chocolate Nutcracker ” at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10 . The popular production reenvisions the story with a modern take. Tickets start at $50 and more details can be found on DADA’s website .

“ ” at runs from . The popular production reenvisions the story with a modern take. Tickets start at and more details can be found on . American Ballet Theater’s production of “ The Nutcracker ” makes its way to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa from Dec. 8 to 17 . Tickets start at $29 and more details can be found on Segerstrom’s website .

production of “ ” makes its way to in Costa Mesa from . Tickets start at and more details can be found on . Hollywood Ballet , a recently launched dance company in L.A., presents “ The Nutcracker ” as its first production. The show is at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday at Aratani Theatre in downtown L.A., and tickets start at $69 . More information can be found on Hollywood Ballet’s website .

, a recently launched dance company in L.A., presents “ ” as its first production. The show is at at in downtown L.A., and tickets start at . More information can be found on . American Contemporary Ballet’s production of “ The Nutcracker Suite ” immerses viewers into the world of ballet from the company’s performance space high up in a downtown L.A. skyscraper. The show runs until Dec. 24 . Tickets range from $70 to $135 and more information can be found on ACB’s website .

production of “ ” immerses viewers into the world of ballet from the company’s performance space high up in a downtown L.A. skyscraper. The show runs until . Tickets range from and more information can be found on . Los Angeles Ballet’s production of “ The Nutcracker ” is set in 1912 Los Angeles and explores the landscape of the city. Shows start Friday and run until Dec. 26 across Pasadena Civic Auditorium , Royce Hall in Westwood, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and Dolby Theatre . Tickets start at $40 and more information can be found on LAB’s website .

production of “ ” is set in 1912 Los Angeles and explores the landscape of the city. Shows start and run until across , in Westwood, and . Tickets start at and more information can be found on . Inland Pacific Ballet’s production of “ The Nutcracker ” brings the holiday tradition to the Inland Empire, venturing to Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, Bridges Auditorium in Claremont and Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside. The show runs from Saturday to Dec. 23 . Prices range across venues and more details can be found on IPB’s website .

production of “ ” brings the holiday tradition to the Inland Empire, venturing to in Rancho Cucamonga, in Claremont and in Riverside. The show runs from . Prices range across venues and more details can be found on . Long Beach Ballet’s “ The Nutcracker ” celebrates its 41st anniversary of the production this December. Performances are at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center from Dec. 16 to 23. Tickets range from $35 to $125 and more details can be found on LBB’s website .

“ ” celebrates its 41st anniversary of the production this December. Performances are at the at the from Tickets range from and more details can be found on . If you don’t think your little one can make it through a full-length performance of “The Nutcracker,” check out Segerstrom’s “Nutcracker for Kids.” The show includes a condensed version of the holiday staple, followed by a visit from Santa and a holiday sing-along. Tickets start at $40 and performances are at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. More information can be found on Segerstrom’s website .

Go out speed round

Ana Maria Martinez as Catrina and Daniela Mack as Frida Kahlo in L.A. Opera’s 2023 production of “El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego” (“The Last Dream of Frida and Diego”). (Cory Weaver / L.A. Opera)

Go out before it closes: L.A. Opera’s production of “El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego” (“The Last Dream of Frida and Diego”) only has four more performances left until it closes on Dec. 9. The new show by Grammy Award-winning composer Gabriela Lena Frank and Pulitzer-Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz follows Diego Rivera after his wish to reconnect with his love and fellow artist Frida Kahlo gives him an opportunity of forgiveness. Meanwhile, Kahlo confronts another departed soul who inspires her to return to art, and Rivera, despite her refusal to return to Earth. Tickets start at $16 and more details can be found on L.A. Opera’s website .

Go out for free: Kohn Gallery in Hollywood has two free mesmerizing exhibitions worth checking out this weekend: Li Hei Di’s “Oscillating Womb” and Faris Heizer’s “These days.” Di’s paintings pull on themes of gender and sexuality, layering imagery of entangled bodies with broad strokes of abstract shapes and figures. The more you look at her paintings, the more you discover what’s beneath the surface. Heizer’s paintings take a more realistic approach, depicting moments of action from everyday life, from driving a car to boarding a bus. The shows run until Jan. 6 and the free gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. More details can be found on Kohn Gallery’s website .

Go out and learn: In honor of World AIDS Day, Queerwise presents “AIDS Threads: From Epidemic to Ecodisaster.” The show weaves personal stories into a narrative of the epidemic and its influence on today’s politics surrounding climate change, war and lingering health crises. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday at Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz and at 4 p.m. Sunday at Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena. Tickets are $20 and more info can be found on Queerwise’s website .

Go out with the kids: This hungry caterpillar is inching its way into Los Angeles’ heart. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show” brings more than 75 magical critters to life alongside the titular character of Eric Carle’s beloved children’s book. The show is accompanied by theatrical performances of three other stories by Carle: “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks” and “Dream Snow.” Tickets range from $30 to $65, with $5 lap seats for children 12 months and under. The show runs until Jan. 21 at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood and more details can be found online .

Emily Lopez as Juliet and James Byous as Mark in “Love Actually Live.” (Rob Latour)

Go out on a date: “Love Actually Live” returns to the Wallis with just as much cinematic thrills and musical skills as before. Throughout the show, scenes from the movie “Love Actually” are spliced between musical performances that bring the characters to the stage. This year’s production is extra special as it celebrates the film’s 20th anniversary. The show runs until Dec. 30 and tickets range from $69 to $149. More information can be found on the theater’s website .

Go out all night:Spend your night out listening to live music from the bar. “Sounds of South Park” at Bar Moxy in downtown L.A. is a live music series showcasing local musicians. The series has it all, whether you’re a fan of jazz, mariachi or rock. The remaining performances are at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 13. Tickets are free and more info can be found on Eventbrite .

Go out all weekend: Still looking for a unique gift for your secret Santa? Craft Contemporary in Mid-Wilshire has you covered with its Holiday Marketplace, a two-day shopping festival curated with L.A.-based makers. From jewelry to textiles, there’s something for everyone. And when you’re done shopping for others, spoil yourself by participating in one of the many workshops taking place at the festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from free to $9 on Saturday and are pay-what-you-wish on Sunday. More details can be found on Craft Contemporary’s website .

Go out and wander: Wander through South L.A. with CicLAvia’s latest community adventure that opens up a street from Historic South Central to Leimert Park. CicLAvia’s events allow the community to jog, bike, skate and more through the neighborhood. While you venture through the streets of South L.A., be sure to check out a few of the local gems , including murals, coffee shops such as South L.A. Cafe and the “ Here: Arts & Culture Along the K ” exhibition. The event is free and starts at 9 a.m. Sunday. For more information, check out CicLAvia’s website .

Go out to the movies: It’s that time of the year again! The Hammer Museum in Westwood presents the annual MoMA Contenders series of the influential films of the year. Until Dec. 14, the museum screens films with great promise for awards in the coming year, some of which are followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Tickets to each screening cost $20 for general admission and $10 for Hammer members. More information can be found on the museum’s website .

Go out and discover: The new residency with Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center at Vista Del Mar and USC School of Dance presents work from its first round of dance makers. The program allows USC alumni to develop and showcase original work. The showcase is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and tickets range from $15 to $25. More information can be found on Eventbrite.

More from the crew here

Bring the holiday spirit to your home with these 32 places across SoCal to score the perfect Christmas tree (and make Santa proud).

Don’t forget the gifts to put under the tree. Here are 20 festive craft fairs in L.A. for highly curated and heartwarming gifts .

Cool down the kiddos’ sugar rush from all the holiday treats at these 14 fantastic playgrounds in SoCal (with nice places to sit for tired parents).

Don’t forget to gift yourself. Make your childhood dreams come true with these 18 things to do in Carmel, California’s enchanting storybook village by the sea .

I’m all ears!

That’s all I’ve got for this week. Follow our feed of recommendations and itineraries on Instagram and Twitter, and if you have recs of your own, send them to steven.vargas@latimes.com.