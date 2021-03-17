Gnarly green juice. The perfect L.A. scent. Let Sami Miró give you the mood this week

Designer Sami Miró runs a sustainable Los Angeles clothing brand, Sami Miró Vintage, where she makes one-of-a-kind items with up-cycled materials. Keep up with her on Instagram, @samimiro.
🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥
The mantra keeping me sane right now is:
The scent of the month is:
When I close my eyes, I see the color:
This month, life’s not worth living without:
This month, I’m inexplicably obsessed with:
My favorite not-so-secret spot in L.A. right now is:
🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥
My playlist right now
💃“Herside Story” by GoldLink, Hare Squead💃
🧛“Fangs” by Matt Champion🧛
🍋“Lemonade” by Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, Nav🍋
🔥“Always and Forever” by Heatwave🔥
🕰️“Been a Minute” by Bakar🕰️
🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥
A selfie that captures my mood this month:
“Because everyone lives on Zoom.”
The last thing I wrote in my Notes app:
“I have been timing my runs through Griffith Park to log my improvement but kept forgetting to write them down so that was a fail.”
The meme I can’t get out of my head:
“Because Bernie makes everything better.”
🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥
