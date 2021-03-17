Gnarly green juice. The perfect L.A. scent. Let Sami Miró give you the mood this week

Designer Sami Miró runs a sustainable Los Angeles clothing brand, Sami Miró Vintage, where she makes one-of-a-kind items with up-cycled materials. Keep up with her on Instagram, @samimiro.

The mantra keeping me sane right now is:

The scent of the month is:

When I close my eyes, I see the color:

This month, life’s not worth living without:

This month, I’m inexplicably obsessed with:

My favorite not-so-secret spot in L.A. right now is:

My playlist right now

💃“Herside Story” by GoldLink, Hare Squead💃

🧛“Fangs” by Matt Champion🧛

🍋“Lemonade” by Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, Nav🍋

🔥“Always and Forever” by Heatwave🔥

🕰️“Been a Minute” by Bakar🕰️

A selfie that captures my mood this month:

(Sami Miró)

“Because everyone lives on Zoom.”

The last thing I wrote in my Notes app:

“I have been timing my runs through Griffith Park to log my improvement but kept forgetting to write them down so that was a fail.”

The meme I can’t get out of my head:

(Provided by Sami Miró)

“Because Bernie makes everything better.”

