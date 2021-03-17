Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Image

Gnarly green juice. The perfect L.A. scent. Let Sami Miró give you the mood this week

Vibe Guide featuring Sami Miró.
Sami Miró shares the mantra keeping her sane and the thing she can’t live without in this month’s Vibe Guide.
(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Julissa James
Micah Fluellen
Share

Designer Sami Miró runs a sustainable Los Angeles clothing brand, Sami Miró Vintage, where she makes one-of-a-kind items with up-cycled materials. Keep up with her on Instagram, @samimiro.

🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥

fill in the blank

The mantra keeping me sane right now is:

Advertisement
Advertisement

fill in the blank

The scent of the month is:

Fill in the blank

When I close my eyes, I see the color:

Fill in the blank

This month, life’s not worth living without:

Advertisement

fill in the blank

This month, I’m inexplicably obsessed with:

fill in the blank

My favorite not-so-secret spot in L.A. right now is:

fill in the blanks

🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥

My playlist right now

💃“Herside Story” by GoldLink, Hare Squead💃

🧛“Fangs” by Matt Champion🧛

🍋“Lemonade” by Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, Nav🍋

🔥“Always and Forever” by Heatwave🔥

🕰️“Been a Minute” by Bakar🕰️

🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥

A selfie that captures my mood this month:

Sami selfie ft. zoom
(Sami Miró)

“Because everyone lives on Zoom.”

Advertisement

The last thing I wrote in my Notes app:

Notes app

“I have been timing my runs through Griffith Park to log my improvement but kept forgetting to write them down so that was a fail.”

The meme I can’t get out of my head:

Sam-eme Miró
(Provided by Sami Miró)

“Because Bernie makes everything better.”

🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥

Know someone in L.A. who should vibe with us? Email julissa.james@latimes.com.

ImageFashion
Julissa James

Julissa James has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2019, where she’s written about culture, style and L.A. for the Calendar, Features and Metro sections. Her interests include covering subcultures and niche communities in California and beyond. She’s a graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills and was editor of its school paper, the Bulletin. Caffeine sustains her.

Micah Fluellen

Micah Fluellen is a designer and art director for the Los Angeles Times. He is a Columbus, Ohio, native and graduated from Ohio University, where he studied multimedia design and specialized in journalism while also working as a junior motion designer for WOUB Productions. He has also worked in Washington, D.C., as a creative design intern for the nonprofit the Grassroot Project and as a promotion design intern for C-SPAN.

More From the Los Angeles Times