Want your wardrobe to capture the L.A. attitude right now? Try these 7 pieces

1. Esquivel X Cinabre
This Los Angeles and French collaboration yielded a festive designer bandanna. Available in beige ($295) as well as navy, red and white ($295). A black-and-white version is $250. esquivelshoes.com
2. Comme des Garçons X Mikimoto
Their collection of unisex pearl necklaces is adorned with studs, safety pins and shark teeth, shown here. $6,500. Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. shop.doverstreetmarket.com/us/
3. Jonny Cota
The L.A. designer’s sophomore fragrance, Leather Parfum, was inspired by Cota’s adventures in Bali. It’s available in 5 milliliters, 15 milliliters and 60 milliliters. $40, $90 and $175, respectively. jonnycota.com
4. Weekend Max Mara
A colorful spring capsule collection — a collaboration with artist Donald Robertson — offers plenty of buzzy and butterfly-inspired wardrobe staples including bags, jeans, a jacket, tops and these sneakers with an allover print. $295. Available at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. weekendmaxmara.com
5. Fred Segal
The black-and-white women’s robe in a star-map print is a homage to the City of Angels. (Other pieces, including men’s, are available as well.) $350. fredsegal.com
6. Lillian Shalom
The Los Angeles-based jewelry designer found inspiration for her new pieces, including the Endora statement ring, through Art Nouveau as well as archeology and iconography. $1,000. lillianshalom.com
7. Sernes
This new denim line is designed in Los Angeles. Selections from the label include these pink-and-orange joggers. $79.99. sernes.co
