Want your wardrobe to capture the L.A. attitude right now? Try these 7 pieces

This story is part of our issue on Remembrance, a time-traveling journey through the L.A. experience — past, present and future.

1. Esquivel X Cinabre

(Cinabre)

This Los Angeles and French collaboration yielded a festive designer bandanna. Available in beige ($295) as well as navy, red and white ($295). A black-and-white version is $250. esquivelshoes.com

2. Comme des Garçons X Mikimoto

(Tetsuya Niikura)

Their collection of unisex pearl necklaces is adorned with studs, safety pins and shark teeth, shown here. $6,500. Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. shop.doverstreetmarket.com/us/

3. Jonny Cota

(Jonny Cota)

The L.A. designer’s sophomore fragrance, Leather Parfum, was inspired by Cota’s adventures in Bali. It’s available in 5 milliliters, 15 milliliters and 60 milliliters. $40, $90 and $175, respectively. jonnycota.com

4. Weekend Max Mara

(Weekend Max Mara)

A colorful spring capsule collection — a collaboration with artist Donald Robertson — offers plenty of buzzy and butterfly-inspired wardrobe staples including bags, jeans, a jacket, tops and these sneakers with an allover print. $295. Available at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. weekendmaxmara.com

5. Fred Segal

(Fred Segal)

The black-and-white women’s robe in a star-map print is a homage to the City of Angels. (Other pieces, including men’s, are available as well.) $350. fredsegal.com

6. Lillian Shalom

(Lillian Shalom)

The Los Angeles-based jewelry designer found inspiration for her new pieces, including the Endora statement ring, through Art Nouveau as well as archeology and iconography. $1,000. lillianshalom.com

7. Sernes

(Sernes)



This new denim line is designed in Los Angeles. Selections from the label include these pink-and-orange joggers. $79.99. sernes.co

Prices and availability are subject to change.

