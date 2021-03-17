Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Image

Want your wardrobe to capture the L.A. attitude right now? Try these 7 pieces

Coveted fashion items: Clothing, jewelry, shoes and more.
(Jonny Cota, Cinabre, Tetsuya Niikura, Sernes, Weekend Max Mara, Lillian Shalom and Fred Segal)
By Marques Harper
This story is part of our issue on Remembrance, a time-traveling journey through the L.A. experience — past, present and future. See the full package here.

1. Esquivel X Cinabre

Esquivel X Cinabre beige scarf
(Cinabre)

This Los Angeles and French collaboration yielded a festive designer bandanna. Available in beige ($295) as well as navy, red and white ($295). A black-and-white version is $250. esquivelshoes.com

2. Comme des Garçons X Mikimoto

Comme des Garçons X Mikimoto pearl necklace
(Tetsuya Niikura)
Their collection of unisex pearl necklaces is adorned with studs, safety pins and shark teeth, shown here. $6,500. Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. shop.doverstreetmarket.com/us/

3. Jonny Cota

Jonny Cota perfume in three different sizes
(Jonny Cota)

The L.A. designer’s sophomore fragrance, Leather Parfum, was inspired by Cota’s adventures in Bali. It’s available in 5 milliliters, 15 milliliters and 60 milliliters. $40, $90 and $175, respectively. jonnycota.com

4. Weekend Max Mara

Weekend Max Mara spring/summer 2021 cotton sneakers
(Weekend Max Mara)

A colorful spring capsule collection — a collaboration with artist Donald Robertson — offers plenty of buzzy and butterfly-inspired wardrobe staples including bags, jeans, a jacket, tops and these sneakers with an allover print. $295. Available at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. weekendmaxmara.com

Image stories

The gold chain that got away

I was cast as Jenny Humphrey. Well, Almost

Robin D.G. Kelley is the historian of our times

The spirit of John Singleton lives in his beautiful hood triptych of Black L.A.

5. Fred Segal

Black and white star map robe from Fred Segal
(Fred Segal)

The black-and-white women’s robe in a star-map print is a homage to the City of Angels. (Other pieces, including men’s, are available as well.) $350. fredsegal.com

6. Lillian Shalom

Lillian Shalom Endora Ring
(Lillian Shalom)

The Los Angeles-based jewelry designer found inspiration for her new pieces, including the Endora statement ring, through Art Nouveau as well as archeology and iconography. $1,000. lillianshalom.com

7. Sernes

Bronx joggers from Sernes.
(Sernes)


This new denim line is designed in Los Angeles. Selections from the label include these pink-and-orange joggers. $79.99. sernes.co

Prices and availability are subject to change.

ImageFashion
Marques Harper

Marques Harper is a deputy editor in features at the Los Angeles Times and the editor of the Image fashion section. He previously worked at the Austin American-Statesman as a fashion writer, columnist, stylist and metro reporter and at the Roanoke Times covering media and pop culture. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Oregonian and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of New Jersey, he is a graduate of Rutgers University.

