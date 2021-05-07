Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The photographer who built a mental health community on IG has a healing regimen for you

An illustration of a woman that says "Vibe Guide Featuring Natalia Mantini"
Last month, the photographer and director Natalia Mantini launched Solace, “an ever-evolving library of resources for mental health support, healing, and wellness with a focus on BIPOC & LGBTQ communities.”
By Julissa James
Micah Fluellen
Between the pandemic and uprisings of the last year, Natalia Mantini felt the urgent need to do something about the trauma she was seeing play out in her communities. The director and photographer — who started shooting as a kid going to punk shows in L.A. — began sharing accessible mental health resources on her Instagram, where her dreamy, warm captures of Patia Borja of @patiasfantasyworld, Zazie Beets, Chloë Sevigny and Yalitza Aparicio live. She got a flood of feedback from followers wanting more.

“It’s felt like one of the only anchoring things for me to come back to and focus on during this chaotic time,” she says.

The resources were quickly compiled into a Google Doc, and last month, Mantini launched a website called Solace with her collaborator Lizette Ayala. Featuring tips and suggestions for therapy, herbalism, food, yoga and more, Solace is “an ever-evolving library of resources for mental health support, healing, and wellness with a focus on BIPOC & LGBTQ communities.”

“It’s so necessary and so crucial for people to have support for their mental health,” Mantini says. “The fact that it’s wildly needed but also not accessible is to me very dangerous. [Solace] is a tool that people can use to navigate their own healing. I hope that it’s an empowering and accessible tool for people to use however they want because they know what’s best for themselves.”

The mantra keeping me sane right now is:

mantra
My favorite healing practice lately is:

healing
The place I feel most at peace in L.A.:

most at peace
I’m inspired by:

inspired by
My lucky charm:

lucky charm
A podcast that’s giving me perspective:

podcast
A collective or organization I’m supporting:

org support
Screenshot my mood

A selfie that captures my mood this month:

selfie
“My mood is feeling meditative this month.”

The last thing I wrote in my Notes app:

notes app
“Last thing in my notes: Erykah Badu lyrics.”

The meme I can’t get out of my head:

meme
“I’m deeply obsessed with @afffirmations entire account. I feel seen.”

Playlist

ImageFashion
Julissa James

Julissa James has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2019, where she’s written about culture, style and L.A. for the Calendar, Features and Metro sections. Her interests include covering subcultures and niche communities in California and beyond. She’s a graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills and was editor of its school paper, the Bulletin. Caffeine sustains her.

Micah Fluellen

Micah Fluellen is a designer and art director for the Los Angeles Times. He is a Columbus, Ohio, native and graduated from Ohio University, where he studied multimedia design and specialized in journalism while also working as a junior motion designer for WOUB Productions. He has also worked in Washington, D.C., as a creative design intern for the nonprofit the Grassroot Project and as a promotion design intern for C-SPAN.

