Pop-ups. Merch drops. Events. These are the 10 hottest things to do in L.A. in August

(Des Kohan)

Having recently relocated her Des Kohan boutique with its carefully curated mix of up-and-coming fashion and home accents to West Hollywood, Desiree Kohan has now added a private Japanese tea ceremony as part of a shopping experience in partnership with personal shopper and stylist Nicole Pollard Bayme, chief executive of LalaLuxe. (The Mandeville Canyon neighbors are both tea lovers.) While sipping Huxbrook Tea (made in Santa Monica) paired with vegan bites, clients are presented a personalized selection of fashion and jewelry and styled in the looks — sometimes with a surprise visit by a local designer such as Gabriela Artigas or Juan Carlos Obando. The LalaLuxe x Des Kohan private shopping experience ($3,000 for three hours) can be booked through lalaluxe.com or call (800) 261-0429; the new store and tea bar with complimentary matcha lattes are open Tuesday through Saturday to shoppers on any budget. 914 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood. deskohan.com