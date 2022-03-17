Your spring to-do list is here. Here are the 10 hottest things to do in L.A. this month

SUPERUNION

Supervsn, the L.A. streetwear brand founder Gavin Mathieu built on what he calls “high-frequency vibrational energy,” has collaborated with streetwear stalwart Union for a collection that taps into what the brand describes as intergenerational and interracial connection. Dubbed SUPERUNION, the nine-piece collection includes the Unity Tee ($48), the Dojo Track Jacket ($168) and Dojo Track Pant ($108). SUPERUNION will be available online and in Union’s L.A. and Tokyo locations, with an in-store experience at the La Brea outpost. supervsn.com ; unionlosangeles.com

Gabriela Ruiz, ‘Futurition’

L.A. loves Gabriela Ruiz, the multimedia artist whose work grips you with texture, color and feeling and refuses to let go. Don’t miss Ruiz’s latest exhibition, “Futurition,” at Anat Ebgi gallery on Wilshire. “As in all of Ruiz’s projects, ‘Futurition’ is an invitation for viewers to look inside of the artist’s self-described chaotic thought process,” the gallery says. The exhibition is made up of everything from sculptural paintings to video projections, in a representation of Ruiz’s consciousness. Through March 26. 6150 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. anatebgi.com

Calvin Klein Spring 2022

In Calvin Klein’s ad campaign for its spring 2022 collection, you see musician and “Euphoria” star Dominic Fike bombing down a hill on a skateboard with L.A.’s very own skate crews Boos Cruise and Crenshaw Skate Club, not to mention Vince Staples flashing a megawatt smile directly into the camera. It’s a celebration of community, featuring some of L.A.’s best. See the campaign, and shop the collection, at calvinklein.us.

Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., ‘There Was There’

Didn’t you see the signs posted on telephone polls throughout the city? Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.’s highly anticipated debut solo exhibition, “There Was There,” opened at Matthew Brown Gallery last month, and the final day to see it is March 19. The artist’s work meticulously, thoughtfully captures the landscape of an L.A. that’s ever-changing — from hand-painted signs at barber shops to murals on lunch trucks. In the words of fellow artist rafa esparza: “His compositions honor the design and aesthetic sensibilities of renters, small business owners, taggers and people who leave their marks every day to join the quotidian landscape of the city.” 712 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. matthewbrowngallery.com

Sayre Gomez, ‘Halloween City’

Like much of his work, Sayre Gomez’s new exhibition at François Ghebaly is an examination of Southern California’s urban sprawl and the visual language of Los Angeles — unglamorous storefronts, struggling businesses and abandoned strip malls — in this case bolstered by a subtle hyper-realism that reveals their innate spookiness. Run, don’t walk — the final day to see “Halloween City” is March 19. 2245 E. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles. ghebaly.com

Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up

Dior will spring up on Melrose with its Millefiori Garden Pop-Up, a week of events celebrating the brand’s beloved fragrance, Miss Dior. From March 21 to March 27, guests can expect complimentary fragrance consultations, a live DJ and makeup application. Stay in the loop for more special surprises starting March 15 at dior.com. 8552 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood.

Tyler, the Creator at Crypto.com Arena

Call us if you get lost — on the way to Tyler, the Creator’s show at Crypto.com Arena. The Grammy-winning L.A. artist and fashion designer performs his latest album on homebase on March 31. He’ll be joined by Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. See ticket prices at cryptoarena.com.

Ulysses Jenkins, ‘Without Your Interpretation’

Iconic video and performance artist Ulysses Jenkins, who founded the L.A. media collective Video Venice News in the early 1970s, gets his due with the first major retrospective celebrating his extensive body of work. The show is on view at UCLA’s Hammer Museum after traveling from the Institute of Contemporary Art in Philadelphia, which co-organized it. Don’t miss the chance to interact with Jenkins’ pioneering video pieces, paintings and performance; his work “consistently interrogates questions of race and gender as they relate to ritual, history, and state power,” says the Hammer. (And afterward check out some of his classic works on Criterion.) On view through May 15. 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

Smokin’ Grooves

Erykah. Miguel. Jhené. Kamasi. FlyLo. Smino. Need we say more? The lineup for Smokin’ Grooves, the hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul fest happening in L.A. State Historic Park on March 19, is a doozy this year. See smokingroovesfestival.com for more information.

‘Gimme This, Gimme That’ at These Days L.A.

These Days L.A., the unique gallery and store in DTLA, presents “Gimme This, Gimme That,” a solo exhibition by Thomas Dolan. The works on view take the form of industrial-sized inkjet panels, digital fine-art prints and handmade collages that remix vintage punk fliers and more. On view through April 3 by appointment only. 18 Winston St, Los Angeles. thesedaysla.com

