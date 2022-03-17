7 self-care items to get your energy right for the L.A. kikis you missed last year

(Michael J Hentz / For The Times)

(Yecor)

Slip on one of designer Brittany Simone’s hats for a night out when the sun goes down and the temps dip.

(Casper)

(Casper)

The drape of this robe gives it such a feeling of comfort and chicness, you could get away with wearing it out of the house — but why would you want to do that?

(Kynah)

This beautiful cape set by Indian designer Aisha Rawji is made for your next spring reveal.

(The Qi)

“Qi” (Or chi, pronounced “chee”) means life force or life energy. Add flower teas to your beverage game, sourced from small farmers across Asia.

(Pili Ani)

Essential oils, and the benefits of aromatherapy, should be your next travel essential, whether your trip is to Ralphs or Mexico City.

(Vacation)

Never buy only one lip balm. This SPF 30 lip balm set gives iconic desserts their due. Choose Bananas Foster or maybe just an After Dinner Mint.

(Louis Vuitton)

This collaboration between the luxury brand and Maison Tamboite pays homage to French craftsmanship and Louis Vuitton’s heritage. The details are immaculate.

