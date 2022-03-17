7 self-care items to get your energy right for the L.A. kikis you missed last year

Yécor BHappy Beanie ($45) and Trucker ($135)
Slip on one of designer Brittany Simone’s hats for a night out when the sun goes down and the temps dip.
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe: $169
The drape of this robe gives it such a feeling of comfort and chicness, you could get away with wearing it out of the house — but why would you want to do that?
Pop-ups. Merch drops. Events. The Drip Index has your curated list of the city’s best happenings in culture and fashion.
Kynah Yellow Border Print Cape Set: $574
This beautiful cape set by Indian designer Aisha Rawji is made for your next spring reveal.
The Qi Ultimate Wellness Set: $155
“Qi” (Or chi, pronounced “chee”) means life force or life energy. Add flower teas to your beverage game, sourced from small farmers across Asia.
Pili Ani Essential Oil Blends Travel Kit: $65
Essential oils, and the benefits of aromatherapy, should be your next travel essential, whether your trip is to Ralphs or Mexico City.
Vacation Lip Desserts 5x Collector’s Set: $25
Never buy only one lip balm. This SPF 30 lip balm set gives iconic desserts their due. Choose Bananas Foster or maybe just an After Dinner Mint.
Louis Vuitton Bike: $28,900
This collaboration between the luxury brand and Maison Tamboite pays homage to French craftsmanship and Louis Vuitton’s heritage. The details are immaculate.