Image

7 self-care items to get your energy right for the L.A. kikis you missed last year

By Darian Symoné Harvin
Image issue 09 coveted hero collage
(Michael J Hentz / For The Times)

Yécor BHappy Beanie ($45) and Trucker ($135)

blue beanie hat with a yellow smiley face patch
COVETED, Image, issue 09-- Yecor bhappy trucker.
(Yecor)

Slip on one of designer Brittany Simone’s hats for a night out when the sun goes down and the temps dip.

Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe: $169

COVETED, Image, issue 09-- Snoozewear™ Blanket robe by Casper
(Casper)
COVETED, Image, issue 09-- Snoozewear™ Blanket robe by Casper
(Casper)

The drape of this robe gives it such a feeling of comfort and chicness, you could get away with wearing it out of the house — but why would you want to do that?

collage of handout images for Image issue 09 Drip Index

Image

Your spring to-do list is here. Here are the 10 hottest things to do in L.A. this month

Pop-ups. Merch drops. Events. The Drip Index has your curated list of the city’s best happenings in culture and fashion.

Kynah Yellow Border Print Cape Set: $574

COVETED, Image, issue 09-- Kynah yellow border print cape.
(Kynah)

This beautiful cape set by Indian designer Aisha Rawji is made for your next spring reveal.

The Qi Ultimate Wellness Set: $155

COVETED, Image, issue 09-- The Qi tea.
(The Qi)

“Qi” (Or chi, pronounced “chee”) means life force or life energy. Add flower teas to your beverage game, sourced from small farmers across Asia.

Pili Ani Essential Oil Blends Travel Kit: $65

COVETED, Image, issue 09-- Pili Ani essential oil.
(Pili Ani)

Essential oils, and the benefits of aromatherapy, should be your next travel essential, whether your trip is to Ralphs or Mexico City.

Vacation Lip Desserts 5x Collector’s Set: $25

COVETED, Image, issue 09-- Lip Dessert.
(Vacation)

Never buy only one lip balm. This SPF 30 lip balm set gives iconic desserts their due. Choose Bananas Foster or maybe just an After Dinner Mint.

Louis Vuitton Bike: $28,900

COVETED, Image, issue 09-- Louis Vuitton bike.
(Louis Vuitton)

This collaboration between the luxury brand and Maison Tamboite pays homage to French craftsmanship and Louis Vuitton’s heritage. The details are immaculate.

