14 pop-ups, drops and shows in L.A. that can help open your third eye in August

Maria Tash opens on Melrose

(Maria Tash)

On Aug.12, luxe jewelry and piercing company Maria Tash is opening its first store in L.A. on Melrose. Known for its “Curated Ear” — highly personalized constellations of piercings and jewelry corresponding to personal style and anatomy — the brand’s new space will be geared toward celebrity clients, with a private entrance, suite and stylist for VIPs. Maria Tash is also coming out with a L.A.-exclusive collection to coincide with the opening of the 6,000-square-foot space, featuring designs that utilize blue diamond designs “inspired by the sharply blue skies the West Coast has to offer.”

P.E Nation x Asics

(P.E. Nation X Asics)

P.E. Nation and Asics have collaborated on two remixed styles of the GEL-1130 sneaker, blending the athletic brands’ aesthetics and comfort into retro-inspired designs perfect for summer and fall. The pairs, both done in the classic Asics silhouette, play with color, texture and add-ons in a way that’s both versatile and individualized. The first release in a new partnership, one of the unisex pairs features pops of highlighter pink, orange and green, while the other is more rooted in Earth tones. $140. Available now.

Louis Vuitton Trunks exhibition

(Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Marc Patrick/BFA.com)

Advertisement

“200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition,” a new exhibition by Louis Vuitton celebrating its eponymous founder’s birthday, is currently on Rodeo Drive. The brand tapped artists from across disciplines and time zones — many in L.A., including BeGoodStudios and Alexis Israel — to reimagine its iconic piece of luggage, the trunk, into distinctive works of art. What results is a colorful, stimulating journey through the many different worlds of everyone from streetwear godfather Nigo to astrologer Susan Miller (@astrologyzone). On view through Sept. 6.

‘The L.A. Six’ at Torrance Art Museum

Elm St. The L.A. Six from Merrick Morton. (Merrick Morton)

Open through Sept. 10 at the Torrance Art Museum, “The L.A. Six and the Underground” celebrates the work of iconic L.A. photographers Merrick Morton, Estevan Oriol, Frankie Orozco, Anthony Friedkin, Suitcase Joe and Julia Dean, who have centered their careers on capturing the realest parts of the city for decades. The exhibition also includes hand-painted pieces by muralist Jacqueline Valenzuela, artist Tonantzin Reyes and more. 3320 Civic Center Drive Torrance, Calif. torranceartmuseum.com

‘Abstract Art Beyond the Frame’ at MOLAA

Carlos Cruz-Diez (Venezuela, 1923-2019) Chrome Interference Series 3A / Cromointerferencia Serie Tres A, 2006 Mixed media / Técnica mixta 20 x 20 inches / pulgadas MOLAA Permanent Collection / Colección permanente de MOLAA Gift of The Albertella Family Trust / Donación de The Albertella Family Trust Showing at the Museum of Latin American Art from April 30, 2022 to January 2023. (MOLAA)

“Abstract Art Beyond the Frame,” the new exhibition at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, is all about pushing — and ultimately transcending — boundaries. Featuring 22 artworks by 15 artists from six countries, “Abstract Art Beyond the Frame” is meant to celebrate feats in geometric art abstraction — some three dimensional, others utilizing space and shape in untraditional ways. MOLAA says its one of their most important exhibitions of the year. “What is particularly interesting about this exhibition is anyone from any background can understand what the works are trying to do,” says Lourdes I. Ramos-Rivas, president and CEO of the museum. “Consequently, going beyond the frame is an exciting journey and we invite the public to come and share experience.” 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. molaa.org

‘In This Place’ at Charlie James Gallery

(Yubo Dong/ofstudio)

Advertisement

“In This Place,” artist Nery Gabriel Lemus’ fifth exhibition with Charlie James Gallery, is a window into Pico-Union/Westlake, the artist’s vibrant hometown. Inspired by — and taking its name from — Amanda Gorman’s landmark poem, “In This Place (An American Lyric),” the exhibition celebrates the immigrant experience in the L.A. central neighborhood through sculpture, watercolor and textile. Each piece serves as almost a secret map to a place, with references taken from the artist’s life and experience. On view through Sept. 3. 969 Chung King Rd., Los Angeles. cjamesgallery.com

Park on the Dancefloor

Park on the Dancefloor is returning to Sunset Boulevard on August 13 from 7 to 11 p.m. Echo Park’s annual cruise night and art show is organized by Sal Preciado’s El Clasico Tattoo and artist Jesse Jaramillo, in partnership with concept shop Género Neutral, streetwear brand Paisaboys, musician Air Nandez, Bob Flowers Collection, local watering hole Lowboy, Compton Cowboys and more. It will be a night of lowriders, art, family and friends, with 39 artists and counting confirmed to participate. Don’t miss it.

Supervsn STUDIO

Supervsn STUDIO, F22 Lookbook (Supervsn STUDIO)

The ethos of Supervsn Studios is functionality, purpose and style. It’s always been about connecting the dots — the brand knows how to transfer energy. Enter STUDIO, Supervsn Studios’ new collaboration with PacSun. Style meets philanthropy meets fashion meets community. The endeavor will produce four collections a year, proceeds of which will fund mentorship programs for the next wave of creative entrepreneurs through the Studio Foundation. The first line — blending Supervsn’s usual focus on functionality, style and intent — dropped on Aug. 3. Pieces are meant to transition from day to night, from the studio to a buzzy opening at an L.A. gallery. “This first STUDIO collection is just an introduction of what to expect from a product standpoint, but there will be four collections a year — all designed with the creator in mind,” says Supervsn’s founder and creative director, Gavin Mathieu. “The ultimate mission is in STUDIO’s ability to empower other creatives that may not have a voice yet.” The Studio Foundation is working with companies like Sean Wotherspoon’s vintage and sneaker mecca Round Two and talent management company 10 Summers, co-founded by L.A. DJ and producer Mustard.

‘Continuum’ at SoFi Stadium

Drip Index, August 2022 - Daniela Garcia Hamilton El Mercado, 2021 Oil and Charcoal on Linen 34x34 CONTINUUM - Curated by Khalil Kinsey & Rick Garzon SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California August 1st, 2022 - March 13th, 2023 (Daniela Garcia Hamilton)

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection has joined forces with Inglewood’s Residency Art Gallery for “Continuum,” a group exhibition at SoFi Stadium. The show, co-curated by friends and colleagues Khalil Kinsey and Rick Garzon — chief curator of the Kinsey Collection and founder-director of Residency Art Gallery, respectively — “explores the notion of a propelling energy that gains momentum and builds in magnitude as it moves forward.” An addition to the current Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium, the contemporary artists participating in “Continuum” include Texas Isaiah, Jaimie Milner, Lyndon Barrois Sr., Genevieve Gaignard, Yasmine Nasser Diaz, Patrick Martinez and Samuel Levi Jones. Residencyart.com; thekinseycollection.com; sofistadium.com. 1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood.

Estevan Oriol x Dickies collection

Estevan Oriol X Dickies (Estevan Oriol X Dickies)

Estevan Oriol x Dickies? A match made in L.A. heaven. Paying homage to the West Coast and lowrider culture, the 12-piece capsule collection uses Dickies’ workwear silhouettes as a canvas for the iconic L.A. photographer’s sensibility. The pieces, ranging from $80 to $150, include overalls, twill work pants, an Eisenhower jacket and more. Available now at dickies.com.

Onia x the Standard swim collection

Onia x the Standard (Onia x the Standard)

We’re already in the thick of summer, but just in time to lock in the season’s perfect swimsuit. Swimwear company Onia has collaborated with the Standard for a collection inspired by long sunny days chillin’ by the pool at the hotels — and for Angelenos, it will inspire warm, fuzzy memories of endless afternoons on the Standard’s DTLA rooftop (#RIP). The collection, utilizing the Standard’s classic yellow, includes trunks, one pieces and bikinis and more. onia.com

‘Cruise Night 2’ opening at Thinkspace

AUGUST 6 - AUGUST 27 Thinkspace Projects 4207 W. Jefferson Blvd. & 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016 T: 310.558.3375 | Tues. - Sat. Noon to 6PM Thinkspaceprojects.com Opening Reception Saturday, August 6th, 6-10pm DJ, Refreshments, Live Painting, and More PRESS RELEASE INFO: Los Angeles, CA (July 25, 2022) - Southern California is indisputably a hub of culture. With so many influences and interests it can be difficult to encapsulate, but The Perez Brothers have mastered just that. It is their understanding of LA, particularly the lowrider culture, that has generated such buzz and drawn fans into their world, eagerly awaiting more. A perfect example of collaboration down to the creation of the work itself, the identical twin brothers paint side by side, embodying the carefree spirit of the city while honing in on shocking emotional depth. With so much commitment to the city and such an understanding of its cultural history, it makes perfect sense that Thinkspace (Thinkspace Projects)

Advertisement

The Perez Bros open their third solo show — their biggest one yet, they say — at Thinkspace in Jefferson Park. Dubbed “Cruise Night 2,” the show includes six works on canvas and seven on paper that serve as the brothers’ latest dedication to Southern California and Los Angeles. The exhibition is on view through Aug. 27. 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles. Thinkspaceprojects.com

‘Objects of Desire: Photography and the Language of Advertising’ at LACMA

Robert Heinecken, Recto/Verso #7: ‘Strong Teeth Make Good Art,’ Anne Tucker, 1988, dye destruction print, 14 × 11 in., Los Angeles County Museum of Art, gift of Sue and Albert Dorskind, © Robert Heinecken Trust, courtesy of Petzel, New York, digital image © Museum Associates/LACMA (LACMA - The Los Angeles County Museum of Art/digital image © Museum Associates/LACMA)

On Sept. 4, LACMA opens its new exhibition “Objects of Desire: Photography and the Language of Advertising,” which draws the connection between photography-based artists and their manipulation, or “artistic appropriation,” of advertising techniques for the sake of creativity. Featuring striking photographs, sculpture, video and more from 34 artists including Barbara Kruger, Sandy Skoglund, Hank Willis Thomas and Sanja Iveković, the exhibition will also include an actual billboard by Larry Sultan and Mike Mandel, among other IRL aspects. On view through June 2023. lacma.org

Alice Coltrane: An Expansive Spirit