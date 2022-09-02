15 pop-up, drops and events to give your calendar the love it deserves in September

PANGAIA pop-up

(Pangaia)

PANGAIA is all about “designing an Earth-positive future.” This year, the company celebrates having “planted, protected or restored” a total of 1 million trees. To mark the occasion, it’s opened a pop-up experience at the Grove on September 1, offering exclusive access to its Uniform Series 01 collection — shirts made from pineapple leaf, puffers made from dried wildflowers and sneakers made from the grape waste of wineries. The other big surprise? The collection is housed within a re-creation of a lush forest. Visitors will smell the rich soil and plant life as a soundscape shifts over the course of the day. You’ll also get info on how to plant your own tree. On view through Sept. 27. 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, pangaia.com

Todd Snyder comes to Los Angeles

DRIP INDEX, September 2022, Image magazine-- Todd Snyder (Todd Snyder)

New York-based fashion designer Todd Snyder is expanding to Los Angeles. “I’ve wanted to come here since I started the brand over 10 years ago,” he says, “and I’m excited to finally open our West Coast flagship.” The 3,300-square-foot shop, officially opening Oct. 11, will be a sight to see with custom herringbone hardwood floors, midcentury furniture and a façade painted in Snyder Olive. The store will host the brand’s signature streetwear designs as well as suede jackets, Made in L.A. tees, Italian cashmere and more. And there will be a vinyl record shop, of course. 189 The Grove Drive, Space #H-20, Los Angeles, toddsnyder.com

L.A. takes New York Fashion Week

Tommy Bogo, designer of Tombogo in Los Angeles, CA on August 25, 2022. (Darren Vargas For The Times)

L.A.-based brand TOMBOGO is pulling up to New York Fashion Week again, this time showcasing its spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection inspired by designer Tommy Bogo’s deeply influential high school years — the period when he stepped into his love of fashion and design. Titled “For the Truant & the Fluent,” the runway show will happen at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts on Sept. 11. tombogo.com

No Sesso at NYFW

No Sesso designers Pia Davis / Autumn Randolph for the September 2022 Image magazine, Drip Index. (No Sesso/No Sesso)

L.A. fashion house No Sesso is also back at New York Fashion Week with the presentation of “SESSO,” its spring/summer 2023 collection celebrating the brand’s morals of community, nonconformity and inclusivity. For the collection, designers Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph will utilize No Sesso’s signature hand embroidery and reconstructed materials to tell a story, among other elements. The runway show will be held on Sept. 9 at cultural center the Shed. nosesso.la

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

DRIP INDEX, September 2022, Image magazine-- Film still from William Selig’s Something Good - Negro Kiss (1898), with Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown. Courtesy of USC HMH Foundation Moving Image Archive (Courtesy of USC HMH Foundation Moving Image Archive)

In this highly anticipated exhibition, the Academy Museum does a deep dive into the history of Black cinema from the beginnings of film through the civil rights movements of the 1960s and their aftermath in the ’70s. Highlights include “race films” — movies featuring all-Black casts — and Black musicals of the 1920s, as well as galleries that explore the crossover between film and visual art, featuring the works of Kara Walker, Glenn Ligon and others. The museum’s film programming will feature movies from the exhibition. academymuseum.org

‘Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures’ at UCR Arts

DRIP INDEX, September 2022, Image magazine-- (1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved)

Christina Fernandez, who came of age in 1980s Los Angeles, has been photographing the life of this city for 30 years: a night at the laundromat, the façades of garment factories, daily walks in El Sereno. In a recent series, “Views From Here,” Fernandez photographed through the windows of local artists’ homes, like Laura Aguilar and Noah Purifoy. This exhibition, which opens September 10, brings all of these bodies of work beautifully together. On view through Feb. 5. 3824 Main St, Riverside. ucrarts.ucr.edu

Fred Segal’s Neighborhoods Collection

DRIP INDEX, September 2022, Image magazine-- (Fred Segal/ONE TIME USE | NO SALES | NO WIRES)

Fred Segal has launched a collection with designer Alfredo Settimio centered around a single inspiration: the city of L.A. Soft hoodies, tees and sweats come in lavender, mint and tangerine. All items are oversized and deliberately ungendered. A cool plus: Everything was designed, cut, sewn, dyed and manufactured in L.A. Pieces range from $180 to $390. fredsegal.com

Byredo is open in Palisades Village

DRIP INDEX, September 2022, Image magazine-- Byredo (Erik Undehn)

Cosmetics brand Byredo has opened its third L.A. store, bringing its beloved luxury perfumes — along with home fragrances, makeup and body care products to Pacific Palisades. “I really like how each area in L.A. has its own distinctive environment and character, and I’m interested to showcase different facets of the Byredo universe as we enter into dialogue with various parts of the city,” says Byredo founder and creative director Ben Gorham. Located in open-air Palisades Village, the new space’s interior is all about juxtaposition, with features like custom Italian terrazzo flooring and a galvanized metal wall. Open now. 15225 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades. byredo.com

Burberry’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection

For its autumn/winter collection dropping in September, Burberry has a contemporary twist on its iconic Equestrian Knight logo — the campaign features members of the Compton Cowboys, majestically dressed on their horses. Keep your eye out for a collection that stresses both community and individuality. burberry.com

‘Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody’ at Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

DRIP INDEX, September 2022, Image magazine-- Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody December 19, 2019-March 22, 2020 | Brown Foundation Gallery America film stills caption: Garrett Bradley, America (still), 2019. Multi-channel video installation; 35mm film transferred to video: black and white, sound, 23:55 minutes. Image and work courtesy the artist and Lisson Gallery. (Garrett Bradley and Lisson Gallery)

Garrett Bradley is one of the most exciting artists working in film right now, and she is getting her first solo museum exhibition at MOCA, opening September 10. Bradley often draws on archival material on African American history and, specifically, African American cinema, though her work isn’t strictly documentary but rather dreamily and poignantly blends fact and fiction. In unearthing ignored stories and in building new ones, Bradley “privileges depictions of pleasure over spectacles of pain.” On view through Feb. 19. 152 N. Central Ave., Los Angeles. moca.org

The People’s Graphic Design Archive

DRIP INDEX, September 2022, Image magazine-- People’s Graphic Design Archive CalArts Spring Music Festival (poster) Designer: Caryn Aono 1996

On Sept. 1, graphic designer Louise Sandhaus, who used to run the graphic design program at CalArts, launched a crowdsourced archive of graphic design history. It contains true treasures by more than 900 users from around the world, including an admission ticket to the 1933 presidential inauguration and a vintage Santa Monica typographic map. An unusually inclusive look at graphic design history, the archive will regularly host “Design Roadshows,” modeled after “Antiques Roadshow,” in which the public will be invited to share their own beloved graphic design items (T-shirts, posters, etc.) “to get historical information about their item and add it to the archive.” The first one is this Saturday, September 3, 12–3pm at the PDC Design Gallery in West Hollywood. becoming.peoplesgdarchive.org

Billy Reid is now at Platform

Billy Reid pop up in Culver City, CA. (Billy Reid/Billy Reid)

Designer Billy Reid, who lived and worked in Los Angeles at the start of his career, always wanted to open a store here, and now his dream has come true with his first California location at Platform in Culver City. The store features Reid’s core men’s collection as well as a collaboration with Gibson guitars — think sleek biker jackets, “rocker” scarfs and embroidered denim shirts. Reid cites his childhood in Amite, La., as a key inspiration to his vision. 8810 Washington Blvd., #104, Culver City. billyreid.com

‘Justen Leroy: Lay Me Down in Praise’ at A+P

DRIP INDEX, September 2022, Image magazine-- California African American Museum at Art + Practice Justen LeRoy: Lay Me Down in Praise Exhibition at Art + Practice September 17, 2022 - January 21, 2023 Justen LeRoy Lay Me Down in Praise, 2022 (video still) Courtesy the artist (Justen LeRoy)

For this Art + Practice exhibition, organized with the California African American Museum and curated by Essence Harden, L.A.-based artist Justen Leroy created a three-channel film installation that reveals the “Earth’s aches and upheavals” as “entangled with Black resistance and liberation.” Leroy does this primarily through the weaving of sounds — of Earth cracking and erupting, of human screams and moans. Opening Sept. 17 and on view through Jan. 21. artandpractice.org

‘Freedom Dreams’ by Robin D.G. Kelley at Skylight Books

Portrait of historian/writer Robin D.G. Kelley by Keith Oshiro for the Image magazine, issue 01. Los Intelligentsia column (Keith Oshiro/For The Times)

On Sept. 7, Robin D.G. Kelley will be hosting an in-store event at Skylight Books celebrating the new 20th anniversary edition of his seminal Black radical tome, “Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination.” This edition features a foreword by poet Aja Monet and a new introduction from Kelley, distinguished professor and Gary B. Nash Endowed Chair in U.S. history at UCLA, that looks back on the last two decades of the movement, appreciating the ways its expanded his own views on freedom. 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles. skylightbooks.com.

