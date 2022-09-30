13 L.A. events, shows and drops to elevate your October calendar in all the right ways

Beyond the Streets flagship opening

Beyond the Streets displays work by artists including Timothy Curtis, from left, Maya Hayuk and Madsaki. (Yubo Dong / ofstudio photography)

Beyond the Streets, the global graffiti art movement and traveling exhibition, has found a home based in — where else? — L.A. Located on La Brea, the bricks-and-mortar will make its debut with the opening of “POST GRAFFITI,” an exhibition that tracks the evolution of graffiti through the work of artists including Futura 2000, Lady Pink, Paul Flores, Todd James, Othelo Gervacio and more. Along with the gallery at the new flagship, there will also be a gift shop. Open now. 434 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. beyondthestreets.com

‘The New Bend’ at Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles

Qualeasha Wood, “Ctrl+Alt+Del” 2021, cotton Jacquard weave, glass beads, 84 x 62 x 1/2 in. (Qualeasha Wood, Gallery Kendra Jayne Patrick)

“The New Bend,” an exhibition that’s traveling to Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles after being stationed in the gallery’s New York location, takes a look at the intersections of race, class and gender that are inextricably weaved through quilting and textile practice. Running from Oct. 27 through Dec. 30, the exhibition is curated by executive director and chief curator of the Kitchen, Legacy Russell. It’s an homage to the quilters of Gee’s Bend, a collective of Black American women who’ve used quilting as a means of survival and community dating back to times of slavery. 901 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles. hauserwirth.com

L.A. Fashion Week returns

A reimagined L.A. Fashion Week is taking over the city. (LAFW)

L.A. Fashion Week is back with a reimagined version of itself, this time presented by N4XT Experiences. From Oct. 6 through Oct. 9, expect traditional runway shows alongside more immersive experiences, including pop-ups, fireside chats, activations and master classes from designers and artists including Maxwell Osborne of AnOnlyChild, Rio Uribe of Gypsy Sport, Issa Rae and Sami Miró of Sami Miro Vintage with Levi’s. lafw.net

Veuve Clicquot, ‘Solaire Culture’

(Veuve Clicquot)

Veuve Clicquot is 250, and the Champagne house is celebrating by bringing its traveling exhibition, “Solaire Culture,” to Beverly Hills on Oct. 26. The show commissioned seven women artists to create original work inspired by Madame Clicquot, known as “la grande dame de la Champagne,” including a portrait of the icon reinterpreted by Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama. Other objects on view include a Clicquot bottle from the 1800s, 20 historical documents and more. “Solaire Culture” runs through Nov. 17 at 468 N. Rodeo Drive. Free entry; 21 and up only. veuveclicquot.com

‘Diorama Drama’ at Craft Contemporary

Lezley Saar, “Ozile the clairvoyant stuck within a ring-pass-not, attempts to communicate with souls from the netherworld.,” 2019, acrylic on fabric, embellishments, curtain rod, 89 x 63 inches. (Lezley Saar and Walter Maciel Gallery)

Lezley Saar takes over the walls of Craft Contemporary for “Diorama Drama,” the L.A. artist’s fabrication of “worlds within worlds”: dioramas made up of painted tapestries, totem sculptures, collages, altered books and other mixed media pieces. Imbued with themes of race, gender, neurology and sexuality, the large-scale works are intended for you to lose yourself in — like Saar has done with dioramas since she was a child. Oct. 2 through Jan. 8. 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. craftcontemporary.org

Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show

Ralph Lauren is going West. The designer’s first left coast runway show on Oct. 13 will be held at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, on an estate that was built in the early 20th century. While most details are still on lock, the spring 2023 men’s and women’s collections promise to remain true to the classic American brand. ralphlauren.com

Family Style Fest

(Family Style Fest)

Family Style Fest is the place where fashion meets food in L.A., and the Hundreds-backed event is back on Oct. 9 at Television City. The lineup this year features the likes of Union, Carrots, Happy Ice, Osteria Mozza, Market, Badmaash, Helen’s Wines, Paisaboys, Apt.4B, Blondie Beach and more. Foodies and streetwear heads, rejoice. General tickets are $60 and VIP tickets are $200. 130 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. familystylefest.com

Van Cleef & Arpels, ‘Dance Reflections’

Van Cleef & Arpels is bringing three unique dance performances to L.A., collaborating with L.A. Dance Project and MOCA for a program that will span concept and style, from the minds of exciting choreographers across the country. “Dance Reflections” features work from Dimitri Chamblas, director of the dance department at UCLA, who will present “Slow Show” at MOCA, and Gisèle Vienne, whose piece “Crowd” will be held in the outdoor space of L.A. Dance Project’s studios. Benjamin Millepied’s creation, “Be Here Now,” will also take place at the L.A. Dance Project studios. Performance showtimes vary, starting from Oct. 25 and running through Oct. 27. dancereflections-vancleefarpels.com

‘Joan Didion: What She Means’ at the Hammer

Brigitte Lacombe, “Joan Didion, New York, 1996,” 1996, black-and-white photograph, 16 × 20 inches. (The artist and Lacombe, Inc.)

Writer Hilton Als has curated a new exhibition opening Oct. 11 at the Hammer, “Joan Didion: What She Means,” that captures the life of the late iconic California writer less than a year after her death. Featuring the work of artists Pat Steir, Ed Ruscha, Betye Saar, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Silke Otto-Knapp, John Koch, Jorge Pardo, Vija Celmins and Maren Hassinger — among 50 total — the exhibition “follows a meandering chronology that grapples with the simultaneously personal and distant evolution of Didion’s voice as a writer and pioneer of the ‘New Journalism.’” Running through Jan. 22. 10889 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. hammer.ucla.edu

Lacoste heads to L.A.

This October, the French brand is heading to L.A. for the first time to launch a women’s-only collection — also a first for it. Look out for a limited-edition juice bar at Erewhon and a pop-up shop at Lacoste Café at Bandier’s Studio B Melrose storefront, all kicking off Oct. 1. Sip your freshly squeezed juices and brewed coffees as you peruse the brand’s fashionable activewear. 8101 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. lacoste.com/us/

Nike x UCLA

(Nike)

Nike has collaborated with UCLA on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 ($140), a classic Nike silhouette sporting a blue and gold Bruin colorway. Now available at the UCLA Store. uclastore.com

California Biennial 2022: ‘Pacific Gold’ at OCMA

Alex Anderson, “Lovely Shade Flower,” 2021. Earthenware, glaze and gold luster, 22 x 17 x 2 inches. (OCMA, the artist and Sargent’s Daughters)

The Orange County Museum of Art is bringing back the California Biennial, curated by Elizabeth Armstrong — who curated the California Biennial in 2002, 2004 and 2006 as a former OCMA curator — with visual arts curator at the California African American Museum Essence Harden and chief curator at the Phoenix Art Museum Gilbert Vicario. “Pacific Gold” features over 20 artists from each end of the state and in between, capturing the artistic imagination of a region. Running Oct. 8 through Feb. 26. 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa. ocma.art

‘Our Black Experience’ at the Perfect Exposure Gallery

“Our Black Experience: Stories From Black Femme, Queer, Non-Binary and Transgender Photographers” showcases the work of 21 Black women photographers, including Alexis Hunley, Kate Sterlin, Lauren Todd, Nia Green, Jessica Bethel and more. Presented by Black Women Photographers, the exhibition runs Oct. 15 through Nov. 20 at the Perfect Exposure Gallery in Alhambra. 2424 W. Valley Blvd., Alhambra. theperfectexposuregallery.com