Summer unofficially begins once the calendar is on point. Here’s where to start in July

D.S. & Durga opens in Venice

Fragrance heads been knowing about D.S. & Durga, the Brooklyn-born fragrance house that’s garnered a cult following for unique, emotional concoctions that evoke a “steamed rainbow” or “burning barbershop.” And the rest of L.A. is about to find out. The brand opened its first West Coast flagship on Abbot Kinney in June, designed by co-founder and architect Kavi Moltz (in collaboration with Woods Bagot and Ralph Gentile Architects). Along with in-house perfumer David Moltz’s creations — Debaser, which smells like coconut milk and fig; Pistachio, with hints of cardamom and patchouli; Bistro Waters, a fresh, savory headrush that infuses bell pepper and nutmeg — the location will feature an exclusive candle, Pacific Mythic ($70). Taking inspiration from L.A. beaches, the candle’s notes include palm and avocado leaf, star jasmine and magnolia. 1356 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. dsanddurga.com

Rosie Lee Tompkins at Guerrero Gallery

Through July 15, Guerrero Gallery celebrates legendary Richmond artist Rosie Lee Tompkins with an exhibition showcasing four of her dynamic, electrifying quilts. Suspended from the ceiling of the Glassell Park gallery, the quilts tell their own story, serving as a beacon for quilting’s place as a medium in 20th century art. 3407 Verdugo Road, Glassell Park. guerrerogallery.com

Bonnie Clyde opens in DTLA

Beloved sunglasses brand Bonnie Clyde opens its first store in DTLA, called Bonnie Friends. Located in the same former theater where the founders’ parents opened their sunglass company, Bonnie Friends will feature the brand’s popular pairs alongside an in-house flower shop from JiaHao Peng called Ten Ten Photosynthesis. 1010 S. Olive St., Los Angeles. bonnieclyde.la

Dsquared2 SS23 collection

Dsquared2’s new collection may best be described as trashy prep (in the best way possible). It takes sporty staples — like golf, tennis and rugby wear, low-slung and embellished jeans that call back to the brand’s Y2K styles, and classic silhouettes — and gives them an edge, homing in on details like metallic ankle-laced sandals decorated with marijuana leaves. dsquared2.com

Womxn in Windows presents ‘American Gurl’

Womxn in Windows presents “American Gurl,” a project that “explores all shades of American Dreaming,” curated by Zehra Zehra and Kilo Kish. Sharing themes and inspiration with Kish’s studio album of the same name, this installment of “American Gurl” takes place at Hauser & Wirth with a film exhibition exploring the Black feminine experience. Through July 30. 901 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles. womxninwindows.com hauserwirth.com

Freak City fashion show

Freak City is doing its first L.A. fashion show at the Stomping Ground L.A. on July 14, co-hosted by L.A. Times Image. Inspired by the founders’ upbringing in L.A., the show aims to put the diversity of the city on the catwalk. Featuring musicians, artists and models in the Freak City family, the show opens its doors at 8 p.m. 5453 Alhambra Ave., Los Angeles. @freakcityla

Louis Vuitton’s VIA Treasure Trunks

Digital collectors, rejoice! Louis Vuitton has made its foray into the Web.3 universe by releasing a small, exclusive run of VIA Treasure Trunks, “designed for those who seek to travel through new dreams and new realities, and collect unique creations along the way.” Trunk collectors will have the key to other special experiences in the fashion house’s universe via drops launched throughout the year. louisvuitton.com

Carrots Vaporizer

Streetwear brand Carrots and Dr. Dabber are fusing functionality, technology and fashion in their newest collaboration: Carrots Vaporizer Products. The limited-edition collection prominently features Carrots’ orange and green emblem, drawing from both street culture and contemporary fashion to deliver a one-of-a-kind vaping experience. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Lafayette 148

Lafayette 148 is bringing New York to Los Angeles, opening its first Beverly Hills boutique. The shop captures the brand’s effortless femininity with carefully curated interiors, heavily inspired by its Soho roots while simultaneously integrating West Coast-designed wooden sculptures. The boutique houses the brand’s collection of ready-to-wear footwear, handbags, jewelry and accessories. 9533 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills. lafayette148ny.com

Coach AW23

Coach unveils its Stuart Vevers 2023 Winter Collection curated by Lil Nas X, a playful exploration into youth counterculture and individual self-expression. The collection evokes the vivacity of music and nightlife, featuring American archetypal pieces from leather biker jackets to bright graphic tees along with leopard print and the familiar electric colors of rave culture. Available now at nz.coach.com

Alexander McQueen candles

Designer Sarah Burton released three Alexander McQueen candles this month smelling distinctly of peat moss and florals. The candles offer luxury encased in black glass and metal ovals, with individual fragrances titled Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose and Savage Bloom. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Fendi Astrology Summer Capsule Collection

Bold and joyful, Fendi is taking an astrological approach to summer with its 2023 Summer Capsule Collection. Drawn originally by Karl Lagerfeld, the zodiac signs feature prominently on sporty swimwear reminiscent of its early-’90s collections. White leather, crochet dresses, satin caftans and strappy sandals distinguish the collection from earlier campaigns, along with a variety of subtle astrological jewelry. Available now at fendi.com

Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira’s collaboration with Havaianas adds a pop of color to your summer wardrobe. Inspired by Ferreira’s nostalgic fondness for Brazil, the sandal and slide designs are rooted in 1960s and ’70s Brazilian design, recollecting classic designer Percival Lafer and his iconic brown leather couches. Available now at havaianas.com

Hermès exhibition

“On the Wings of Hermès” lands in Santa Monica in July, blending cinematic performance, dance, puppetry and opera to visualize the fable of Pegasus and his seven foals. The dreamlike performances settle audiences into the world of Hermès, depicting an opera sung by its Kelly bags and whimsical dance sequences — a utopian and graceful testament to the house. On view July 15-23. Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. hermes.com

Pokémon x Kogei

“Pokémon x Kogei,” an exhibition at Japan House Los Angeles, merges the playfulness of Pokémon and Japanese craftsmanship, using metal, ceramics and textiles to symbolically narrate how Pokémon’s characters evolved with the game. Featuring more than 70 works from 20 of Japan’s most accomplished craft artists, it aims to bring the beloved childhood game to life. On view beginning July 25. 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. japanhousela.com