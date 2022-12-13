Keyla Marquez Joins L.A. Times’ IMAGE Magazine as Fashion Director at Large

Image is excited to announce that Keyla Marquez is joining the magazine as fashion director at large. She will be instrumental in growing the fashion coverage of Image across all platforms — print, digital, social.

Readers who have followed Image in 2022 will recognize the name: Marquez is a true creative visionary and has showcased her skills on numerous projects in the magazine, styling and fashion directing some of Image’s most inventive, high-impact shoots, including a feature that recreated the “Homies” figurines in real life and a collaboration with Sister Kokoro that dressed the L.A. Dance Project troupe in L.A. designers. With each opportunity, Marquez brings an inventive spirit and rigor to her work.

“Keyla’s approach to style is refreshingly original,” said Ian F. Blair, editor in chief of Image. “From luxury designers to the latest L.A. streetwear, the whole fashion game is her canvas. She allows inspiration to come from anywhere; she begins from a point of receptivity. Then she breaks it down. She puts the pieces together. She makes connections. She builds — and most importantly, she does it for and among her people.”

“Whenever she styles, she is able to take a concept and elevate it, creating — in the truest sense of the word — something brilliant, incisive, new, felt.”

Marquez grew up in Los Angeles and built her fashion and wardrobe styling career alongside a community of creatives now revolutionizing fashion together. She seeks to center historically marginalized voices in contemporary fashion and approaches styling as a form of storytelling.

“I know my perspective and intentional approach to storytelling through fashion is my superpower and what sets me apart from the mainstream canon of fashion,” said Marquez. “Uplifting and highlighting the community of culture-shifting artists and creatives I am surrounded by is and will always be my goal. Image’s support is only going to amplify that energy. I am really excited, grateful and blessed for this new chapter in my life.”

Marquez’ portfolio is impressive and vast, having styled for countless editorials, commercials, music videos and campaigns. Clients have included Byredo, Gypsy Sport, Mia Carucci and Harry Styles. Most recently, in October, Marquez launched Lujo Depot which she describes as “the first independent online showroom that specializes in renting sustainable and contemporary wear by new and established designers.” The shop launched with an epic zoot suit campaign, for which she gave nine L.A. designers full creative freedom to reimagine the suit. (Image had the privilege of featuring one of these suits in a feature on artist Maria Maea.)

“Everything Marquez puts together is done with remarkable purpose and intention,” said Elisa Wouk Almino, deputy editor of Image. “She also really understands the power of community — how to genuinely collaborate with others to create something unique.”

Since its relaunch in 2021, Image has continued to cement itself as an industry leader in all things L.A. culture, fashion and style. Marquez will help the magazine triple down on that mission, thanks to her fashion acumen and a high-level of L.A. style institutional knowledge.

“I love L.A. so much. So much of my work is L.A.,” Marquez told Wouk Almino back in May in a feature about her style influences. “Now that the culture I grew up living in is finally getting agency and support, it’s really beautiful. I get to style based on the life I’ve lived here. When I get to do jobs that represent L.A., it’s like, it’s me. I am L.A.”

Los Angeles Times’ IMAGE magazine is available digitally at latimes.com/image and on The Times mobile app. Print issues are delivered to Times 7-day subscribers throughout the year, with limited copies available at various locations around the city, including Issa Rae’s Hilltop coffee shops and in The Times’ online store. The next print issue is due out March 18, 2023. For more, follow @latimesimage on Instagram and Twitter.

