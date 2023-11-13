Street style at the Rose Bowl Flea is an ‘I see you’ game

In L.A., a runway takes on many forms. The Lassens on Sunset: Runway. The Hammer on a weekend: Runway. The stampede pouring out of the Hollywood Bowl after a show: Runway — where you see at least two people you know, without fail, every time. The stretch of Broadway between 8th and Olympic: Run. Way. But nowhere is this more true than on the second Sunday of every month at the Rose Bowl Flea, where thousands of shoppers flood in from disparate corners of L.A. County (and beyond) in a quest to see, be seen and buy. It’s an “I see you” game. Pulling up with a fit communicates to other shoppers that you have your uniform on, and see this as an extreme sport. It tells sellers that you know what’s good, and won’t be falling for that not-so-vintage tee they’re trying to hawk for $300. It’s a place filled with fashion nerds — getting off on each other’s looks, mentally clocking that pair of SS02 Yohji Yamamoto pants from across the K-lot. Flexing feels good in a place like this.

Emma Shiers, 22, Libra, vintage clothing seller, model and marketing professional, Little Armenia. @emma.shiers

Outfit details: All ‘90s vintage.

Remedy Dunbar, 21, Taurus, student, Fullerton. @nope.ext

Outfit details: Thrifted shoes, Hustler tights and corset, Victoria’s Secret dress, Urban Outfitters cardigan, Target top, hat from a local skate shop, thrifted necklace, Hot Topic bracelet.

Michael Gonzalez, 20, Taurus, musician/student, Irvine. @miklgonz

Outfit details: Hand-me-down boots from Italy, Levi’s Flood Jeans, Target women’s tank top, Hobby Lobby bandana, Meller sunglasses, Rose Bowl Flea rings.

Hyaku Kubo, 20, student, from Tokyo but currently in Encino. @hyakubo100

Outfit details: Eckhaus Latta shoes and pants, vintage mesh top, Chopova Lowena necklace.

Lincoln Zimmanck, 80, Scorpio, retired, West Hollywood. @fedupwax

Outfit details: Costco pants, vintage tee, swap meet hat.

Sandra Zimmanck, 80, Taurus, retired, West Hollywood. @fedupwax

Outfit details: Converse shoes, vintage dress, Cuban bag.

Naisha Dos Santos, 21, Leo, dancer, London/L.A. @naishawaters

Outfit details: Thrifted boots and bag, Urban Outfitters jeans and top, Brazilian waist beads.

Zevelyn Jean, 36, Libra, founder and designer of Zevelyn Jean, Inglewood. @zevelynjean

Outfit details: Zevelyn Jean coat dress, wide leg pants.

Oluwatobi Kalejaiye, 26, Taurus, creative, DTLA. @mikekalej

Outfit details: Zevelyn Jean hat, shirt, jeans.

Sarah Hudson, 43, Aries, songwriter, Woodland Hills. @sarahhudsonxx

Outfit details: Vintage slip dress, Converse shoes, Gucci glasses, Chanel earrings.

Freddie Padilla, 20, Capricorn, founder/owner of Unxverse Dept., Orange County. @f.p6.9 @unxvrseee

Outfit details: Martine Rose shoes, Nazar pants, Diesel belt, No Evil Resides tee, Chrome Hearts and vintage jewelry.