If you see ‘Holy’ on the shirt, you’ve been touched by New Bedstuy

New Bedstuy “You Are Holy” T-shirt. (Jennelle Fong and Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

A padded waffle shirt worn by Miguel on the cover of a magazine, a hoodie with a furry mohawk stripe worn by Jay 305 front row at L.A. Fashion Week. A certain kind of person is drawn to New Bedstuy because the pieces feel individual and edgy — prompting fans of the look to ask, “Who makes that?” The answer: Johnnie Davis, founder, operator and designer of the brand known for its renegade spirit, with an aesthetic Davis describes as “couture, costume [and] functional.” To be sure: New Bedstuy’s signatures, like pants of colossal proportions or structured jackets available in its FW23 collection, are all wearable with an air of excitement. Take the Holy T-shirt, a statement piece Davis says he would buy for his own loved ones this season. Wearing New Bedstuy helps you “finish this year stronger than the last one” and manifest “a tougher world.”

Name, occupation: Johnnie Davis, founder, operator and designer of New Bedstuy.

Couture, costume, functional are three words that describe my brand.

My mantra for the end of the year is: Finish this year stronger than the last one.

An L.A. artist whom I would love to see wearing my work is: Henry Taylor.

The designer/brand I rocked the most this year: New Bedstuy.

The thing that has been sitting in my online shopping cart for months: Rick Owens boots.

The New Bedstuy piece I’m giving to the people I love this season: the Holy T-shirt.

New Bedstuy Barrel Leg Sweat Pants in blood red. (Jennelle Fong and Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

The one thing I wish the people I love would band together and buy for me this season: Tesla truck, Carol Christian Poell boots.

The zine/book/item on my coffee table that I want people to see: “Black Rainbow,” 2017.

I will never stop rocking my over-shoulder bag, barrel bag.

The cause or organization I’m supporting right now: Skid Row.

Vampires, elves, clowns are the things inspiring my work right now.

In 2024 I’m manifesting a tougher world.

New Bedstuy Barrel Leg Sweat Pants in soft gray. (Jennelle Fong and Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Platform/chunky boots or shoes, statement pieces, haute couture are the best things to pair a New Bedstuy piece with.

The color I want everything in: black.

All of 2024, I’ll be smelling like: healthy grass.