9 L.A. happenings to pull up to now that you’ve fully settled into the January flow

Louis Vuitton SS24 pop-up in WeHo

Louis Vuitton pop-up in West Hollywood. (Brad Dickson)

Louis Vuitton has brought the Pont Neuf and its SS24 collection to West Hollywood. Through mid-March, the brand is featuring the first collection designed by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams — complete with ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, luggage, jewelry, trunks and leather goods — in this stunning pop-up space. There are odes to Paris everywhere — streetlamps and moldings nodding to the location of Williams’s June 2023 show; La Maison’s classic 19th century Damier pattern. But L.A. also factors in as well: The collection features several pieces with embroidered replicas of miniature portraits by the artist Henry Taylor, with whom Williams collaborated. You won’t want to miss this. 8800 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, Los Angeles. us.louisvuitton.com

Sam Gilliam: The Last Five Years

Sam Gilliam, “Untitled” (2018) (Jeff McLane / David Kordansky Gallery)

In this David Kordansky Gallery show, which was co-organized with New York’s Pace Gallery, visitors will have the chance to behold artworks by Sam Gilliam that have never been exhibited publicly. It focuses on the last five years of Gilliam’s life, an impressively generative and innovative period, and includes a remarkable selection of his famous “drape” paintings — sculptural abstract paintings that swell and droop off the walls like fabric. The show will also include a selection of his transcendent watercolors. Open through March 3. David Kordansky Gallery, 5130 W. Edgewood Place, Los Angeles. davidkordanskygallery.com

Advertisement

Bottega Veneta’s Year of the Dragon

(Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta is reveling in the Year of the Dragon with its new winter collection. Fun highlights include a Jodie with a dragon-tail handle and metallic Orbit sneakers. Watch the campaign film with actress Shu Qi for the full array of new items. bottegaveneta.com

Kristy Moreno: The Company We Keep

(Kristy Moreno / OCHI)

In her first solo show with Ochi, the ceramic artist Kristy Moreno presents a fascinating cast of characters carved from clay: busts of vibrantly dressed people linking arms and posing back-to-back. They are vessels of friendship and solidarity and draw on punk aesthetics and SoCal Latinx culture, especially from the late ‘90s. They are a joy to see. Through Feb. 10. Ochi Gallery, 3301 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles. ochigallery.com

Burberry meets Lunar New Year

Medium EKD Canvas Tote. (Burberry)

Burberry is leaning into vibrant, seductive reads with its Lunar New Year collection. Inspired by “British wardrobe archetypes,” coats and scarves feature rose prints and houndstooth patterns. us.burberry.com

Advertisement

Catherine Opie: harmony is fraught

Catherine Opie, “Lamb of God/Daryl and Pig Pen,” 1996. (Catherine Opie)

This is an exciting retrospective of legend Catherine Opie, the photographer who has been capturing Los Angeles for over 30 years. See the city through her eyes, from her quiet photographs of freeways to her intimate portraits of friends, lovers, protesters, and dancers. Opie is also sharing a never-before-seen video of the making of her famous “Self-Portrait/Cutting” work from 1993. Open through March 3. Regen Projects, 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. regenprojects.com

Photo zine swap

(Valerie J. Bower / Shadowbox Gallery)

This year’s Los Angeles Art Fair includes a special Photo Zine Swap Meet put together by photographer and zine-maker Valerie J. Bower. Jaklin Romine and Bibs Moreno are among the featured local artists who have created zines on L.A.’s street cultures, punk scenes and more. Jan. 21. Arrow Lodge Brewing Co., 950 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles.

Ozzie Juarez: OXI-DIOS

Ozzie Juarez, “Zayayin,” 2024, acrylic, emulsion vinyl, airbrush, owl lock and barbed wire on oxidized metal gate, 98 by 75 inches. (Ozzie Juarez)

Ozzie Juarez is sharing stunning new work at Charlie James Gallery in “OXI-DIOS,” or “oxidized god.” The artist’s large-scale paintings are mounted on metal gates, barbed wire looping above them, and pull from Pre-Columbian myths and L.A. scenes, including auto-body shops and eye-popping graffiti. Opens Jan. 20. Charlie James Gallery, 969 and 961 Chung King Road, Los Angeles. cjamesgallery.com

Advertisement

Patricia Fernández: Box (a proposition for ten years)

(Courtesy of the artist and Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles, Mexico City. Photo by Paul Salveson, Copyright Patricia Fernandez.)

For the past 10 years, Patricia Fernández has been collecting old letters, objects like ceramic bowls and photographs, and other shreds of memories in wooden boxes made by her grandfather. This will be her ninth exhibition with Commonwealth and Council sharing this project as it comes to its close. Opens Jan. 27. Commonwealth and Council, 3006 W 7th St, Suite 220, Los Angeles. commonwealthandcouncil.com