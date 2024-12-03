Feel festive with December’s finest drops, exhibitions and events

Doug Aitken ‘Lightscape’ at Marciano Art Foundation

“Lightscape” sees multidisciplinary artist Doug Aitken build on his famed larger-than-life, multisensory style through a dream-like feature-length film that explores movement, sound, light and color across natural and industrial landscapes. Stunning visuals are accompanied by a blend of original music and ambient soundscapes composed by Aitken himself, Beck, Philip Glass, Steve Reich and Meredith Monk. The installation is open free to the public, with weekly activations of curated programming, including live pop-concerts by the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Los Angeles Philharmonic. Dec. 17–March 15. 4357 Wilshire Blvd. marcianoartfoundation.org

Chopard Ice Cube Collection

Bella Hadid stars in the campaign for Chopard’s newest iteration of its Ice Cube collection, originally created in 1999. The purposefully androgynous and symmetrical design allows for infinite styling combinations — stack your Ice Cube bracelets or rings for an extra dazzling effect. Available now. chopard.com

George Washington Carver at CAAM

Henry Taylor, “Call her green” plant, 2024, Acrylic on canvas, 67 ⅛ x 30 x 2 ½ in. (Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth) George Washington Carver with painting, 1892. (Courtesy Tuskegee University)

Discover the work of George Washington Carver, a plant-based engineering pioneer — and one of the nation’s earliest proponents of sustainable agriculture — at the California African American Museum. Carver’s work was immensely ahead of its time, paving the way for modern sustainable agriculture and plant-based medicines. Alongside a selection of Carver’s rarely seen paintings, drawings, laboratory equipment and notebooks, “World Without End” features contemporary artworks by 30 artists and artist collectives that engages in dialogue with Carver’s legacy. Sept. 18–March 2. 600 State Drive. caamuseum.org

Loewe Holiday 2024

For Loewe’s SS25 pre-collection, Creative Director Jonathan Anderson has again collaborated with Kyoto, Japan-based ceramicist duo Suna Fujita. The husband-and-wife team created a new series of original illustrations for such coveted accessories as the Puzzle and Pebble bucket bags and the Flamenco and Hammock bags. Playful creatures from octopus and squid to whales, bunnies and even hamsters create a graphic and exciting vibe just in time for the holidays. Available now. loewe.com

‘Future Imaginaries’ at Autry Museum

Will Wilson (Dine), “K’omoks Imperial Stormtrooper (Andy Everson), Citizen of the K’omoks First Nation,” from Critical Indigenous Photographic Exchange: dzidz elalič series, 2017, printed 2019. Archival pigment print, 56 1/4 × 44 1/4 in. (Courtesy of the artist.)

“Future Imaginaries: Indigenous Art, Fashion, Technology” includes more than 50 artworks that explore the rise of Futurism in contemporary Indigenous art as a means of enduring ongoing colonial trauma. These powerful sci-fi-inspired artworks offer new visions for the future while advocating for Indigenous technologies and sovereignty across a diverse array of Native cultures. Through June 21, 2026. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org

D.S. & Durga Silver Lake

Kings of scent D.S. & Durga have just opened their second L.A. location in Silver Lake. The store is situated in a corner flagship location at Sunset Row, a new shopping destination with a unique collection of retail, restaurants and living spaces meant to be a cultural hub of the community. Now you can smell your best while you snack your best. 3300 W. Sunset Blvd. dsanddurga.com

Chase Hall, ‘Halfrican’ at David Kordansky

Chase Hall, “North Omaha (Emmet Street),” 2024, acrylic and coffee on cotton canvas, 96 x 72 x 2 inches. (Christopher Stach, Courtesy of David Kordansky Gall)

Chase Hall is having a breakout year. Known for his unique, organic and graphic style of portraiture brought to life with his own hand-crafted coffee pigments, the New York-based painter is showing his most ambitious collection of work to date. “Halfrican” explores the theme of “in between-ness” and encourages viewers to antagonize preconceived notions of identity. Through Dec. 14. 5130 W. Edgewood Place. davidkordanskygallery.com

Burberry Festive Collection

What’s more festive than Burberry plaid? For holiday 2024, the timeless pattern is introduced to sporty and classic silhouettes suitable for any gathering. Whether you’re staying cozy at home or venue-hopping, accessorize your Burberry with a pop of red — a sock, a lip? — and you’ve got the perfect holiday fit. Available now. burberry.com

