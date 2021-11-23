The 26 best holiday light displays in and around Los Angeles
Here’s your chance to get dazzled this holiday season with a range of nighttime light shows that include everything from freebie walk-bys or drive-throughs to pricier extravaganzas.
Note that most of these shows are rain-or-shine events, so don’t expect a refund if it starts to drizzle on the night you bought tickets. Just remember to dress warmly, bring an umbrella and count your blessings that low temperatures in the L.A. area rarely dip below 40 degrees.
Please note that many of the “freebie” light shows listed are in residential areas where an informal group of neighbors voluntarily go all out to create annual holiday displays. The start and stop dates for these events are sometimes vague. If you can, try to visit on weekday nights because traffic can get pretty congested on weekends.
Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights
Dates: Dec. 2 to 30
Hours: Dusk to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Candy Cane Lane
Dates: Dec. 11 to Jan. 2
Hours: 6-10 p.m. weeknights and 6-11 p.m. weekends until Dec. 25
Admission: Free
Capistrano Lights at San Juan Capistrano Mission
Dates: Dec. 4 to 30
Hours: Tickets available for selected days only: Dec. 4, 10-12, 17-19, 21-23, 26 and 28-30. Visitors can enter as early as 9 a.m. to tour the mission, but the holiday programming of lights, music and Santa begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. when the mission closes.
Admission: Limited tickets are available at the door, but online purchases are recommended due to high demand, $19 ages 12-59, $17 seniors age 60+, $14 ages 5-11 and free for children 4 and younger. Tickets for members cost $5 less.
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Animated Light Show
Dates: Through Jan. 2
Hours: 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly except Nov. 25 and Dec. 25
Admission: $40 per vehicle. VIP admission of $65 provides express lane entry, four pairs of diffraction glasses, two light-bulb necklaces, candy cane light batons and Rudolph noses plus air freshener and an in-car activity card.
Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena
Dates: Dec. 1 to Jan. 9
Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Christmas Tree Lane in Oxnard
Dates: Dec. 12 to 26
Hours: Nightly
Admission: Free
Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Light
Dates: Through Jan. 9
Hours: Timed entry every half-hour between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; open until 10 p.m. daily, rain or shine, except Nov. 24, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25
Admission: Tickets are $25 to $28 for members, $32 to $35 for nonmembers.
Dodgers Holiday Festival 2021
Dates: Nov. 26 to Dec. 31
Hours: 5-10 p.m. weekdays and 3-10 p.m. weekends
Admission: General admission tickets are $16 and must be purchased online for entry before 7 p.m. or after 7 p.m. Additional tickets are required to skate on the ice rink ($15 for 30 minutes) and take photos with Santa ($40). General parking costs $12 if purchased online (before 2 p.m. on the day you attend) or $15 at the gate.
The Elf on the Shelf Magical Holiday Journey
Dates: Through Jan. 2
Hours: Nightly 5-8:30 p.m.
Admission: Prices vary depending on the night, starting at $39.95 to $49.95 ages 13 and older and $34.95 to $44.95 ages 3-12.
GLOW at South Coast Botanic Garden
Dates: Through Jan. 17
Hours: Timed entry between 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly except Dec. 24 and 25. Visitors can stay until gates close at 10 p.m.
Admission: Reserved tickets are required; $34.95 for nonmembers, $24.95 for members. Children 4 and under enter free. Food and drink are available for purchase.
Hikari: Festival of Lights at Tanaka Farms
Dates: Nov. 26 to Dec. 30
Hours: Open daily 4:30-10 p.m. except Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
Admission: Holiday Wagon Ride and Gingerbread Forest $20-25 and Gingerbread Forest only $10-15 depending on the night; children 2 and under as well as military service members, retirees and veterans enter free with military ID. Parking is $10.
Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch
Dates: Dec. 3 to 31
Hours: Open nightly 5-10 p.m. except Dec. 6-7, 13 and 25
Admission: Tickets are $34.99 to 44.99, depending on the night. Children 2 and younger enter free.
L.A. Zoo Lights
Dates: Through Jan. 9
Hours: Open daily, except Nov. 25, Dec. 24 and 25
Admission: Tickets have timed entries at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., and the zoo stays open until 10 p.m. Tickets are more expensive on weekends and after Dec. 16. They are $22 weekdays before Dec. 17, $24 Friday-Sunday and after Dec. 16 for ages 13 and older, $16-$17 for ages 2-12 and $15 for members (except Dec. 17-23). Children under 2 are free.
Lightscape at Los Angeles County Arboretum
Dates: Through Jan. 16
Hours: Tickets must be reserved in advance, timed entry between 5:30 and 8:45 p.m., but visitors can stay until the gates close at 10 p.m.
Admission: Tickets are $32-$30 for adults and $20 or $18 for ages 3-12. Weekend dates and dates closer to the holidays are more expensive. Members save $3 per ticket, and children 2 and under enter free. Advance purchase is recommended because of high demand. VIP tickets ($70) permit flexible, priority entry on the ticketed date as well as VIP parking. Food and drink are available for purchase.
WildLights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
Dates: Through Dec. 30
Hours: 6-9 p.m. Open to members only Nov. 23; public nights Nov. 24, 26-27 and Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-24 and 26-30.
Admission: $16, $12 children ages 3-12; members $14
Luminaria Nights at the California Botanic Garden
Dates: Dec. 10-11, 17-18
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $15 adults, $12 seniors age 65+, students with ID and children ages 3-12. Members pay $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and children 3-12. Children under 3 enter free.
Magic of Lights at Angel Stadium
Dates: Through Dec. 26
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: $25, $35 or $45 per vehicle depending on the dates you choose; prices increase as you get closer to Christmas.
Mission Inn Festival of Lights
Dates: Nov. 26 to Jan. 6
Hours: Lights come on at dusk every night. There is no official lighting ceremony this year because of COVID-19 concerns and no special vendors downtown, although the city will have lights and holiday displays on the Main Street Mall near the Mission Inn.
Admission: Free to walk outside; however if you want to see the decorations inside, you’ll need to rent a hotel room (starting at $229 a night before Thanksgiving and $379 during the holiday season) or have a reservation at one of the Inn’s restaurants. (Maybe grab a drink at one of its two lounges.)
Night of Lights OC
Dates: Nov. 26 to Jan. 2
Hours: Timed entries every half hour from 5 to 11 p.m.
Admission: Tickets available online only; weekday prices start at $39.99 per car (with up to five people per vehicle) for general admission; express entry “silver tickets” for $59.99. Weekend and holiday tickets range from $59.99 to $79.99, depending on the entry time, for general admission and $99.99 for “silver ticket” admission. (Note that tickets also include a $12-$20 service fee.)
Reindeer Road
Dates: Through Jan. 2
Hours: Tickets available for entry every half-hour between 6 and 9:30 p.m.
Admission: Tickets must be purchased in advance online and are for one vehicle only (no buses, trucks or RVs permitted). General admission Mondays-Thursdays is $59 or $79 for a “Dasher Pass” for shorter wait times; tickets are $10 more Fridays-Sundays and holidays ($69 general admission) and $89 for a Dasher Pass.
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: Every evening at dusk
Admission: Free
Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru
Dates: Nov. 26 to Jan. 2
Hours: Nightly 5:30-10 p.m.
Admission: $75 on weekends, peak nights; $59 nonpeak nights per car carrying up to eight passengers
Seaside Holiday Lights
Many residents sell food and drink from their property, said Seaside Neighborhood Assn. president Tricia Blanco, but there are no public restrooms and visitors are asked to stay out of people’s yards. Walkers are welcome if they park elsewhere, but if you drive, expect long waits, especially on weekends. The website includes a map of the light displays, which are largely located on Robert Road, Doris Way, Linda Drive, Carol Drive, Reese Road and Sharynne Lane. “This used to be just a neighborhood thing, but now it’s an attraction,” Blanco said.
Dates: Nov. 26 to Jan. 1
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival
Dates: Nov. 26 to Dec. 26
Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Dec. 19, then open daily Dec. 20-24 and 26. Closed Dec. 25.
Admission: Entry to the walking Light Trail only: $20 ages 15 and older, $15 ages 3-14, free entry for children 2 and younger. Tickets to go snow tubing and visit the light trail are $38. Light trail tickets only available after 5 p.m.
Upper Hastings Ranch Holiday Light Up
Dates: Dec. 11 to Jan. 2
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Wakefield Winter Wonderland
Dates: Dec. 1-31 (approximate)
Hours: Dusk to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free