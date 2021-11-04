Advertisement
The L.A. Times 2021 holiday gift guide

By The Times staff
Art direction by
An Amlotte
Illustrations by
Roselly Monegro
Congratulations! If you’re reading this, it means you’ve made it to the 2021 holiday gift-giving season, which is no small gift given the last 11 months. If you’re like most of the people we know, your shopping list is at best in shambles and, at worst, nonexistent. But we’ve got you.

In consideration of the two big Cs (those would be convenience and COVID-19), most of the gifts on our lists can be ordered online and dispatched anywhere in the U.S. And, in recognition of the fact that the world around us is open for business, we’ve added a few lists that are focused less on the material and more on the experiential. We’ve covered SoCal museum memberships, tours and activities and outdoor gear, and we’ve also included a navigable list of the city’s best brick-and-mortar boutiques so you can do the last-minute secret Santa thing IRL, should the spirit move you.

The 27 coolest made-in-L.A. gifts

This year’s best gifts for your plant people

21 food gifts that support restaurateurs, chefs and businesses

The 29 best self-care gifts for your highly stressed friends (or yourself)

These 31 memberships to California’s best attractions are the gifts that keep on giving

The 10 best gifts for the L.A.-obsessed friends in your life

14 TikTok-approved skin care products perfect for stockings

13 tech gifts so cool you may want to buy yourself one too

The perfect gifts to win over every SoCal sports fanatic

The best fiction books worth gifting (and reading) this holiday season

These 17 L.A. museums have online stores with gifts you can’t find on Amazon

11 books your creative friends actually will want on their coffee table

15 gifts for comic book fans that are out of this world

The 25 coziest gifts to give this holiday season

The best gear for outdoor enthusiasts

Shop at these 38 stores you’ll find only in L.A.

21 stoner-approved gifts guaranteed to be a hit with cannabis enthusiasts

Gift your loved ones memories they won’t forget with these 17 California experiences

15 gifts for the ‘youths’ on your list

13 gifts for the person in your life who’s very online

16 gifts to make life easier for people who WFH

15 games that will keep the fun going all year round

The 10 best nonfiction books to gift

Gifts for the theme-park obsessed

The design-savvy holiday list: 5 tasteful objects and one Tacosaurus

Rep the Los Angeles Times with the best gifts from our store

Credits

Project editors: Amy King, Marques Harper, Rene Lynch, Ian Blair, Adam Tschorn, Anne Harnagel, Alice Short, Boris Kachka, Craig Nakano, Dawn Burkes, Iliana Limón Romero, Christian Stone, Ben Muessig, Jeff Bercovici and Steven Banks
Lead art direction and design: An Amlotte
Additional art direction and design: Jamie Sholberg and Bakr Muhammad
Project manager: Jarondakie Patrick
Copy editors: Blake Hennon, Alison Dingeldein, Wendy Fawthrop, Gillian Glover, Lisa Horowitz, Marina Levario, Daryl Miller and Laura Schinagle
Photo editors: Kate Kuo, Calvin B. Alagot and Taylor Arthur
Digital production: Denise Florez and Jessica Martinez
Digital imaging specialists: Joseph R. Binoya, Jeff Amlotte and Jason Neubert
Fact checking: Michael Darling
Audience engagement: Leslie Cory and Louisa Frahm
Editors’ note: Prices and availability of items in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
An Amlotte

An Amlotte has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. Previously, she was a designer at Eindhovens Dagblad in the Netherlands. She is a native of Belgium, where she received a B.F.A. in design and photography. Her work as an art director has been recognized by the Society for News Design, Communication Arts and Print Magazine.