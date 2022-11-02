Advertisement
Illustration by Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times; animation by Li Anne Liew / For The Times

Lifestyle

67 of the best places to shop for creative gifts in L.A.

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
This is part of the L.A. Times 2022 Gift Guide. See the full guide here.

Purchasing a gift for someone from an independent store is always a safe bet in a creative community like Los Angeles. Your giftee will get something unique and you’ll support local shops still struggling during the pandemic.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift that you can buy right now because you don’t want to worry if it will arrive on time amid continuous supply chain issues, check out these great stores right down the street from you. As with our list of independent stores in Joshua Tree and Ojai, this is not meant to be a definitive list, but a way to spotlight small businesses in Los Angeles.

Lifestyle

Made-in-L.A. gifts just hit different. Find the best ones here

Gifts from L.A.'s finest makers include woodworking classes, custom street planters, hand-block-printed shirts and embroidered pet portraits.

The interior of Acorn home and garden boutique in Eagle Rock.
(Acorn)

Acorn Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Gift store
Packed with plants, candles, ceramics and casual apparel, Erin and Laura Tanaka’s Eagle Rock store features a refreshing variety of accessories that won’t break the bank: Maison Louis Marie candles, handmade ceramics by Elizabeth Benotti, Moroccan leather Babouche slippers. The store is focused on California indoor-outdoor living, with an outdoor space devoted to gardening and houseplants. The mother and daughter duo also offers personal shopping services and custom arrangements.
Alchemy Works at the Free Market Playa Vista in West L.A.
(Ana Ross)

Alchemy Works

Playa Vista Gift store
Several years after opening Alchemy Works in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles (which has since closed), husband and wife Raan and Lindsay Parton added a showroom in Newport Beach and most recently the Free Market at Playa Vista. The stylish showrooms are designed to feel like a well-appointed home where vintage furnishings mix with handwoven linens by Heather Taylor Home, bedding by Morrow Soft Goods, market bags by Apolis and skincare by Noto Botanics. Creative director Raan Parton describes it as “a California edit on everything.”
Goods on a table at a gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Belljar

Los Feliz Gift store
Located along a bustling strip of Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz, this cozy shop backs up its motto of “good vibes” only. The store features new and vintage clothing for women, candles, locally sourced chocolate and coffee, ceramics and small batch apothecary goods.
Shelves of soaps and other goods
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Broome Street General Store

Silver Lake Gift store
Designed like a corner bodega for one-stop shopping, this tiny cafe and gift shop offers special pantry items for home chefs, candles, skincare products, sweets, book and toys. Also at 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City.
Clover boutique in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Clover

Silver Lake Gift store
This longtime Silver Lake boutique offers clothing by local designers, a great assortment of cards, cookbooks, apothecary items, jewelry and specialty gift boxes.
Coop gift shop on Beverly.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Coop

Fairfax Gift store
Jenna Cooper’s sunny space is inspired by her travels and offers a wide variety of gifts including cotton throws, pottery, socks, table books, candles, soaps, pillows and baskets.
Ornaments and gifts on display inside D.L. Rhein in Los Angeles
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

D.L. Rhein

Palms Gift store
D.L. Rhein, which opened in 2006, is the brainchild of Deborah Rhein, who began by crafting unique accessories at home. She expanded over the years into full-scale design and retail. “I love collecting and hunting for beautiful objects,” Rhein says, “old, new, antique and vintage.” For more than 10 years the store has been stocked with a varied mix of hostess gifts, jewelry and furniture, with a special focus now on serving ware and home products. During the holidays, the store features a wide variety of fun ornaments, from RBG to AOC and David Bowie.
A photo from Dekor in Ojai Calif.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Dekor

Atwater Village Gift store
Swedish-born interior designer Isabelle Dahlin’s showrooms in Atwater Village and Ojai are filled with vintage furnishings, colorful Turkish kilims and pillows, candles, clothing and jewelry and her own line of custom furniture. Shop for gifts in Ojai at 105 S. Montgomery St.
More Info
A store with clothing and gifts
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Dotter Store

Highland Park Gift store
Mother-and-daughter duo Susanne McLean and Annika Huston’s eclectic selection includes American-made women’s clothing, handmade jewelry, shoes, housewares and a wide selection of children’s clothing, games and books.
Shelves are lined with perfume, oils, candles and other gifts.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Dreams

Atwater Village Gift store
Inspired by dreams, Monica Navarro (Wine & Rock Shop, Individual Medley) and spatial designer Adi Goodrich (Sing-Sing Studio) have created a surrealist lifestyle shop offering home goods, jewelry and apothecary items, art books and children’s goods, apparel and accessories. Featuring an emphasis on Los Angeles artists, Dreams will carry a mixed bag of local makers like Debbie Bean, Noto Botanics, Chelsea Mak, Carleen, Rose Greenberg and Brooke Callahan.
Vintage goods, plants and low-waste sustainable products
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Earthing Earth

Long Beach Thrift store
Located on Retro Row in Long Beach, Earthing Earth is a mix of old and new: selected vintage home decor along with plants, baskets and low-waste sustainable home products.
More Info
Espionage gift shop on Beverly Boulevard.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Espionage

Fairfax Gift store
Pasadena native Taylor King’s ties to the Rose Bowl Swap Meet are evident as you stroll through her delightful gift shop. Next to vintage clothing and barware, you’ll find crystals, candles, presidential portraits, Richer Poorer socks, antique globes and notepads. The store also offers custom curated gift packages.
Shelves with ceramics on them
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Esqueleto

Los Feliz Gift store
Inside her tiny sun-drenched showrooms in Los Feliz and Echo Park, Oakland-based jewelry designer Lauren Wolf has assembled an eye-catching array of distinctive handcrafted items including custom fine jewelry, art, decorative objects and colorful kilims, hand-painted ceramic bells and dishes by the Brooklyn-based MQuan and ceramics by Los Angeles artist Heather Levine. Echo Park: 1298 W. Sunset Blvd., (213) 947-3508.
A white brick wall with shelves of houseplants
(Danae Horst)

Folia Collective

Eagle Rock Plant shop
Every plant at Folia Collective, from Peperomia ferreyrae to staghorn ferns, comes with a care card written by owner Danae Horst, author of “Houseplants for All: How to Fill Any Home With Happy Plants,” detailing its specific needs. Staff will ask you questions to help you pick the perfect plant and offer tips. Horst also stocks houseplant accessories and gifts.
General Store in Venice.
(General Store)

General Store

Venice Gift store
Serena Mitnik-Miller and Mason St. Peter’s Venice boutique places the spotlight on Los Angeles artists, including ceramics by Victoria Morris, Heather Levine and Humble Ceramics; jewelry by Kristen Elspeth; skincare by Fat and the Moon; as well as vintage goods and an assortment of gifts for kids.
More Info
store full of tchotchkes
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Gibson

Fairfax Gift store
It’s easy to get lost in the details of designer Gary Gibson’s showroom. The homey-yet-edgy environment is a good example of what you can’t experience online. See original artworks hung salon style, sink into contemporary furnishings and be amused by the quirky found objects, such as bundles of twine and baseballs. Gibson has a great eye for what makes a statement and knows how to craft high design that feels like it belongs in a home, not a museum.
Gold Bug gallery is filled with art, distinctive décor, and oddities.
(Justin Harrison)

Gold Bug Pasadena

Pasadena Gift store
Shop for quirky one-of-a-kind collectibles — fossils, trilobite specimens, framed preserved squid — at this family-run store inspired by the Edgar Allen Poe short story “The Gold Bug,” in which an enchanted gold scarab beetle leads the way to buried pirates’ treasure. Located down an alley in Pasadena, Gold Bug features works by more than 100 artists, including art, decor and odd collectibles.
A shop full of houseplants and gifts.
(Jamie Curtis)

Greenwood Shop

Studio City Plant shop
In addition to houseplants, Jaime Curtis stocks ceramics, candles, home decor and apothecary items in her Studio City shop. For the holidays, Curtis will have pots from Front Range Terracotta, custom stained glass by Debbie Bean, Mar Mar candles and Boy Smells (both made in L.A.) and her own line of Greenwood candles. Curtis also offers design services to help you transform your space according to light, environment and maintenance needs.
Shelves of plants
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Haley Solar

Eagle Rock Gift store
Warm, colorful and inviting, Haley Solar’s Eagle Rock showroom below her studio on the second floor offers something for everyone on your gift list: locally sourced small-batch clothing, nail polish, plants, makeup and jewelry. Just outside the shop’s backdoor, visitors can step outside and enjoy the pet-friendly patio of next-door neighbor Muddy Paw Coffee. Also in Silver Lake: 3318 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
Heath on Beverly.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Heath Ceramics

Fairfax Gift store
In addition to its noted line of handmade ceramics and tile, the longtime Beverly store is a safe bet for grab-and-go gifts spanning ceramic bud vases ($32) in a variety of colors to fun tea towels, olive oils, candle holders, teas, soaps and books.
Homage gift shop in Pasadena.
(Michelle Shiers)

Homage Pasadena

Pasadena Gift store
Owner Jill Pearson highlights unique gifts by emerging artists in her Pasadena shop along with ceramics, candles and incense and handmade jewelry.
Shop with large shelves of pots and pans
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Household by Nickey Kehoe

Fairfax Gift store
Interior designers Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe’s newly expanded Household showroom, located next door to their home furnishings store, offers pottery, candles, plants, locally made apothecary items, towels, books and more.
More Info
Joanna Williams's boutique Kneeland Co. Rarities in West Adams.
(Joanna Williams)

Kneeland Co. Rarities

West Adams Gift store
Joanna Williams, a longtime vintage textile consultant, expanded her company to include a bricks-and-mortar store in West Adams specializing in one-of-a-kind, globally sourced and handmade home goods and jewelry including floral candles from Oaxaca, Gregory Parkinson textiles and ceramics made by artisans in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Hats, rugs, pillows and clothing in a shop.
(Thomas Brodahl)

Late Sunday Afternoon

Venice Gift store
All the scarves, ascots, pocket squares, and bandanas in this Venice store are handcrafted from locally sourced dead-stock fabrics and are knotted and blessed. The store also offers home goods, books, hats and hoodies, baby blankets, candles, jewelry and custom requests.
Shelves with candles and other decorations
(Jay Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Lawson-Fenning

Gift store
On the second floor of Glenn Lawson and Grant Fenning’s Melrose furniture showroom, the designers have a shop within a shop, where the shelves and tables are artfully stocked with functional and decorative accessories, the vast majority of which are made in L.A. The showroom features limited-release ceramics by locals Victoria Morris, Heather Rosenman and BZippy as well as tabletop items and gifts.
Shelves with toys, mugs and stuffed animals
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Leanna Lin's Wonderland

Eagle Rock Gift store
Walking into Leanna Lin Fong’s gift shop and art gallery is like walking into a colorful birthday party. Established in 2010, the store focuses on brands that will make you smile, including art, accessories, jewelry, collectible toys, stationery, books and home goods by Miss Mindy, Genevieve Santos, Horrible Adorables, Kidrobot, Meri Meri, Momiji, Naoshi, Paddywax, Studio Ghibli, Tokidoki and more.
Baskets, books and gifts at Lost and Found.
(Lost & Found)

Lost & Found

Hollywood Gift store
Owner Jamie Rosenthal opened Lost & Found in 2000 as a single storefront on Yucca Street in Hollywood. Now she has six storefronts and a Santa Monica showroom that offers men’s and women’s clothing, home goods, leather accessories and children’s clothes and furniture from around the world. The Santa Monica showroom is at 2230 Main St., (310) 450-9565 for clothing, (310) 450-9782 for home goods.
Products line shelves at Luca, a sustainable drugstore
(Tracy Levy)

Luca

Highland Park Gift store
In an effort to create a nontoxic, sustainable alternative to commercial drugstores, Judith Goldstein offers nontoxic nail polish, skincare, pet goods, house cleaning products and gifts. Many of the low-waste brands are based in L.A., and California.
Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Shop.
(Made by DWC)

Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Shop

Downtown L.A. Gift store
Made by DWC, the Skid Row gift shop launched by the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles in 2011, offers handmade gifts — soaps, bath salts, soy candles and greeting cards — crafted by women on L.A.'s skid row as part of a vocational training program.

All profits from the Made store and cafe, which sells organic coffee, smoothies, salads and pastries from Homeboy Industries, help fund the center’s career training and mentorship programs. Note: The gift shop is not open on weekends.
A woman in a hat stands in the doorway of a shop.
(Jamie Chapman)

Marz

South Pasadena Gift store
Owner Marcia Ellinger and her daughter Jasa Cocke stock their South Pasadena gift shop with unusual items including books, candles, papers, hand-milled French soaps, textiles from India, baby accessories, games, toys and vintage finds.
Maude Woods gift shop in Pasadena.
(Dan Arnold)

Maude Woods

Pasadena Gift store
Carrie Davich’s Pasadena store is divided into rooms that display furnishings, as well as unique home decor, pillows and throws, apothecary items and vintage goods.
Maum General Store in Pasadena.
(Hyun Lee)

Maum General Store

Pasadena Gift store
Arnold Byun and Kioh Park launched the Maum monthly market in January in an effort to highlight Korean and Asian makers. Their bricks-and-mortar store in Pasadena stocks items by more than 50 Korean-founded brands and businesses, including ceramics, jewelry, soaps, candles, home goods and more.
Mercadito Monarca Pasadena
(Robert A. Villarreal)

Mercadito Monarca Pasadena

Pasadena Gift store
This Chicanx Indigenous-owned artisanal marketplace and gift shop in Pasadena features products made and owned by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) brands, bilingual and BIPOC books and Day of the Dead items for altars
Midland Shop in Silver Lake. There is also a store in Culver City.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Midland Shop

Culver City Gift store
Paige Appel and Kelly Harris’ boutique spotlights local designers including bags by Agnes Baddoo, casual clothes by Rachel Craven, jewelry by Maya Brenner, organic skincare products by Salt and Stone and hair products by La Tierra Sagrada. There is also a dedicated kids’ section.
Fringed blankets and Turkish bath towels share wall space at Motti Casa
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Motti Casa

Studio City Gift store
Nora Natali wanted her new Studio City showroom to be eclectic, just like her favorite Paris boutiques, Merci Paris and Colette: “casual but elegant with a French twist,” she says.

Walk into the sunny space on Ventura Boulevard and Natali’s love of international products becomes apparent: Bright blue tablecloths from Africa share display space with handcrafted resin serving boards by San Francisco artist Tina Frey. Rattan mirrors are hung salon-style next to a collection of Egyptian cotton throws. French fare — teacups and tea towels — blend seamlessly with modern furnishings by Danish design brand Menu.

While jazz plays softly on a turntable in the background, Natali shares some of her favorite items: I Profumi di Firenze perfumes, soy blend candles from Maison Louis Marie and Rosemunde tank tops. “I want to mix it up,” Natali says. “I want everyone to come in here and not feel intimidated by beautiful things.”
Books, ceramics and candles at Mush
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Mush

Silver Lake Gift store
Owner Michelle van der Heijden’s tiny storefront is jam-packed with eclectic gift ideas, from the latest cookbooks to vintage jewelry, crystals and ceramics. She also sells vintage furniture online.
Jewelry and clothing on display at Native Sol in Long Beach.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Native Sol

Long Beach Thrift store
This Retro Row store is an eco-friendly lifestyle store offering handmade clothing and jewelry by May Salem as well as selected vintage clothing and apothecary items by local makers.
Ok store in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

OK

West Hollywood Gift store
Larry Schaffer’s lifestyle store, now in three locations, offers a wide range of gifts spanning handmade jewelry and books to ceramics and decorative housewares. Other locations are at 1716 Silver Lake Blvd. in Silver Lake, (323) 666-1868, and 2413 Main St. in Santa Monica, (310) 392-2999.
Otherwild gift shop in Los Feliz.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Otherwild

Los Feliz Gift store
Rachel Berk’s lifestyle boutique and community space in Los Feliz features apothecary goods, jewelry and home goods and serves as a space for everything from broom-making classes to feminist readings. Otherwild General, a store within a store, carries nondisposable, low/zero-waste and upcycled product options in addition to a refill station.
Pergolina gift shop in Toluca Lake.
(Max Hardman)

Pergolina Shop

Toluca Lake Gift store
Paulanna Cuccinello’s longtime Toluca Lake gift shop offers gifts from around the world including European soaps, handwoven throws from Scotland, room diffusers from Italy and masks handmade in Venice.
A colorful peacock mural stands behind beauty products on display.
(Phoebe Peacock)

Phoebe Peacock

Burbank Gift store
Jennifer Hardaway’s charming Burbank shop offers a wide variety of goods including her own line of KleanSpa perfume and body products (you can even book a session and create your own custom scent based on your personal selections), vintage glassware and home decor.
Dynelly del Valle, surrounded by plants
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Pippi + Lola

Long Beach Plant shop
Populated with wreaths, one-of-a-kind planters, horticulture books and, of course, plants, Pippi + Lola strives to highlight a diverse group of makers, including women and people of color. “There are all these talented women out here,” owner Dynelly del Valle says. “Why not show their work?”
A store interior features plants, houseware and more.
(Poketo)

Poketo

Little Tokyo Gift store
Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, the design accessories and housewares brand has grown from a small startup into a mainstay of the Los Angeles creative community. Shop for colorful paper planners and notebooks, clothes and housewares, jewelry and desk accessories.
A sunny room with colorful contemporary home decor items and hanging plants
(Potted)

Potted

Atwater Village Plant shop
Open for more than a decade, this Atwater Village boutique sells indoor and outdoor plants, planters by local artists, extensive home decor, and fountains. The store also hosts regular DIY workshops on kokedama and mounting staghorn ferns, lectures on houseplant care and book signings.
The interior of Prelude and Dawn in Highland Park.
(Alison Ables)

Prelude & Dawn

Highland Park Gift store
Alison Ables’ Highland Park boutique includes unique handmade candles by Esh, Via Wax and Le Feu de L’Eau, fanny packs and towels by local brand Baggu and vintage and modern clothing.
Prism boutique in Long Beach.
(Prism)

Prism Boutique

Long Beach Gift store
Dayna Mance has been highlighting small, independently owned brands since opening her boutique in the heart of Long Beach’s historic Belmont Heights in 2013. Expect vintage and modern clothing, home goods by local designers like P.F. Candle, Baggu and Claystreet pottery. Mance also offers “Prism Take Care” specialty gift sets.
Pygmy Hippo Shoppe in the Fairfax district offers handmade gifts, books, and decor from around the world.
(Nathan Cabrera)

Pygmy Hippo Shoppe

Fairfax Gift store
Founded in 2010, Pygmy Hippo is an irreverent boutique where you can shop for “Nude and Naughty” gift sets, Zodiac and magic-minded items, vintage collectibles and rare books and zines.
Gift shop with a wall of cards and gifts
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Restrained Whimsy

Studio City Gift store
Scott Marshall-Miller and Brian Miller opened their Studio City gift shop “to empower local artists, when possible, in support of their dreams. Moreover, we wanted gifts that also give back to the community and causes we believe in together.” Their gift shop, located inside Studio Plaza, offers goods by artisans like Ojai Olive Oil, Joshua Tree Candle Co. and Laguna Salt Company along with fine jewelry, crystals, books and chocolate. On a recent visit, they offered cookies with purchase. Nice.
Retreat gift shop in South Pasadena.
(Diane Staples)

Retreat

South Pasadena Gift store
At Diane Staples’ South Pasadena boutique, visitors are encouraged to pick up and play the handcrafted ukuleles or try on all the jewelry they’d like with no obligation or pressure. Her specialty store includes unique table-size clocks, candles, bath and body products as well as hand-drawn cards, journals, pottery, books and barware.
Rolling Greens nursery and gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Rolling Greens

Culver City Drought-tolerant plants
The garden and home design flagship in Culver City, which rests on 2 acres, offers indoor and outdoor plants, succulents, planters and home decor. Owners Greg Salmeri and Laurie Resnick travel the world to shop for home and garden goods. Customers can create their own arrangement at the store’s Arrangement Bar. Also at 7505 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 934-4500.
The interior of Shout and About, an urban oasis of paper, plants and gifts.
(Tamara Houghten)

Shout and About

Echo Park Gift store
This tiny Echo Park store is an urban oasis jam-packed with gifts by local brands and independent makers as well as Compartes chocolates, kids goods and jewelry. Always a reliable source for terrific greeting cards, the store also stocks a selection of stunning potted plants that will catch your eye.
Soap Plant/Wacko in Los Feliz.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Soap Plant/Wacko

Los Feliz Gift store
Billy Shire’s irreverent gift shop offers an eclectic range of pop-culture ephemera (Iggy Pop action figures), novelties (beetles in resin), housewares (colorful oil cloth) and gifts (hedgehog nail brushes).
Jars, art and a cat light at a gift shop.
(Spitfire Girl)

Spitfire Girl

Los Feliz Gift store
Kristin Scott’s longtime store offers unusual gifts such as mystical ritual kits and handcrafted fragrances, and home goods with a humorous edge (heart lamps and turn-of-the-century-inspired embroidered pillows). Scott also offers custom gift boxes ranging from the Great Outdoors to the Witches’ Spell. Also at 7401 Melrose Ave., (323) 424-7340.
Stay Home Friend gift shop in Burbank.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Stay Home Friend

Burbank Gift store
Stay Home Friend, formerly Mindfulnest, in Burbank was designed to be a mindful way to shop. “We support local artists and small American companies,” says owner Amanda Vernon. “We buy directly from artists who speak to us.” The sunny store features works by more than 100 artists who hand-make jewelry, pottery and prints, including many irreverent candles, stickers, tea towels and cards for a dose of humor during the holidays.
Read AllRead Less
Shelves with fabrics
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Suay Sew Shop

Elysian Valley Gift store
This sewing and production shop manufactures home goods and clothing made from a “combination of post-consumer waste, deadstock and domestically, organically grown fibers” that’s gathered from community donations and corporate recycling. The shop offers clothing made from repurposed fabrics, napkins, pillows and other home goods. A Suay Sew Shop gift card can be used to repair and alter cherished items.
Plants, baskets, planters and home decor inside a store.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Tansy

Burbank Plant shop
In addition to plants, owners Shawna Christian and Colette Fowler offer bohemian home goods with flair: colorful fair-trade garlands, plants, metal bells, mobiles, pom-poms and suncatchers. “It’s all about color and plants and fabrics,” says Christian. “I am trying to perfect the art of being insanely creative without being claustrophobic.”
The dramatically lighted interior of a gift shop.
(Tesoro)

Tesoro

Beverly Grove Gift store
Replete with artist-made decor objects, hand-crafted bath essentials, and out-of-the-box gift ideas for the person who has everything. Tara Riceberg’s shop also offers gifts for babies, kids, and pets and in-house, hand-painted wrapping paper. Also located at 416 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. (310) 734-7976.
Shelves packed with candles and gifts at The Give Store in Hollywood.
(The Give Store)

The Give Store

Hollywood Gift store
The Give Store is an indie boutique that offers handmade goods by Ojai-based Bandits Bandanas, Gina DeSantis Ceramics, candles by L.A. brand Boy Smells as well as fragrances and incense from France, Japan and Mexico. In addition to housewares and gifts, the store stocks a variety of houseplants, succulents and planters.
The Great Commune Experiment.
(Commune)

The Great Commune Shop Experiment

Westside Gift store
On a recent visit, the constantly evolving inventory included upcycled silk pillows by Dosa Flying Fish, hand blown glass vases by Alex Zanzinger, hand made watering cans by Hoto Cactus, one of a kind hand crafted ceramic pieces by ceramist Kevin Willis, napkins and tabecloths designed in collaboration with Peter Speliopolous and wood accessories by Tripp Carpenter.
Books, paintings and home accessories on display
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

The Hangout

Long Beach Gift store
Housed inside a 4,000-square-foot former grocery store, this collection of small businesses includes Bel Canto Books, House of Rituals and The Golden Garden. The Hangout also features works by more than 50 small makers and recently added a cafe serving beer, wine and snacks.
Plants displayed in pots in a store.
(The Sill)

The Sill

West Hollywood Plant shop
The popular boutique and online seller carries houseplants, planters and gifts. Plants are displayed according to lighting, water and pet needs and start at $5. The store offers classes on houseplant basics and kokedama, a plant care bar and repotting service.
Tortoise General Store in Venice.
(Amelie Emi Uchiike)

Tortoise General Store

Venice Gift store
Keiko and Taku Shinomoto opened Tortoise General Store in 2003 with the concept of “slow and steady” design. The Mar Vista showroom offers a curated selection of timeless Japanese home goods such as Tajika kitchen scissors, ceramic Japan Infinity bowls, colorful 100% cotton Tenugui cloths and Summer Studio wood serving boards.
Treehaus gift shop in Atwater Village.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Treehaus

Atwater Village Gift store
Michelle Pedersen and Saralynne Precht started Treehaus as a pop-up in a vintage VW bus and now highlight local independent makers, with a focus on socially conscious and female designers, on a permanent basis.

Their lifestyle boutique covers a wide range of goods, including clothing and jewelry, toys, books and games for kids, L.A.-centric tea towels, unique cards and small-batch leather goods.
Twig & Willow Boutique in Long Beach.
(Kelsey Vaughn)

Twig and Willow

Long Beach Gift store
Karen Quimby Lobo opened Twig & Willow in 2009 in the Belmont Heights neighborhood of Long Beach and later opened a second location in Bixby Knolls. Expect boho apparel, rare bath and body products, cult fragrances, home decor, handmade leather, accessories, baby items, and handmade jewelry by more than 60 local artists. Also at 4130 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, (562) 424-8944.
A photograph of Village Heights for the Best L.A. Plant shops for the 2022 Gift Guide list.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Village Heights

Windsor Square Gift store
From crystal barware to tea towels and jewelry, Louis Eafalla’s gift shop in Larchmont Village has something for nearly everyone on your list. In addition to gifts, the store is known for its seasonal items and festive window displays, including tea towels, decor, gift wrap, ornaments and cards.
Plants, candles and gifts inside Wildlfora.
(Sarah Zing)

Wildflora

Studio City Plant shop
This full-service florist shop also offers houseplants, succulents, tillandsia, airiums, home decor such as pillows and candles, and gifts.There is also a location at the Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St. Stall No. 708. (323) 452-9339).
Yolk design store in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Yolk

Silver Lake Gift store
This tiny independent design store in the heart of Silver Lake’s Sunset Junction specializes in home decor, toys and fashion for kids, and gifts by local brands including candles, books and apothecary items.
