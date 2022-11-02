67 of the best places to shop for creative gifts in L.A.

This is part of the L.A. Times 2022 Gift Guide. See the full guide here.

Purchasing a gift for someone from an independent store is always a safe bet in a creative community like Los Angeles. Your giftee will get something unique and you’ll support local shops still struggling during the pandemic.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift that you can buy right now because you don’t want to worry if it will arrive on time amid continuous supply chain issues, check out these great stores right down the street from you. As with our list of independent stores in Joshua Tree and Ojai, this is not meant to be a definitive list, but a way to spotlight small businesses in Los Angeles.