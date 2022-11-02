The L.A. Times 2022 holiday gift guide

Are you secretly angling to be the power gifter of the upcoming holiday season? Then look no further than our 2022 Gift Guide to plot your winning strategy.

We’ve fired up the fun factory for gift ideas that will please everyone on your nice list from stressed-out besties to history-buff in-laws, and all of the foodies, plant parents, weed aficionados, surfers and zodiac-charters in between — 23 categories in all.

Plus, we’re offering guides to 67 L.A. stores for creative gifts and 25 SoCal plant shops for your in-person shopping pleasure. Now let’s get to the gifts.