25 fantastic SoCal plant shops for holiday gifts

This is part of the L.A. Times 2022 Gift Guide. See the full guide here.

All nurseries sell plants, naturally, but what if you’re in the market for tools or pots or a nice garden hat? Where can you find the best selection of yard-related items, from patio furniture to decorative doodads?

Never fear! These SoCal garden centers offer a wide range of gift-worthy merchandise and yes, gift-worthy plants. Some of those stores sell holiday trees, wreaths and other decor, so you can manage lots of holiday shopping in one fell swoop.