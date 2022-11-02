Illustration by Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times; animation by Li Anne Liew / For The Times
25 fantastic SoCal plant shops for holiday gifts
All nurseries sell plants, naturally, but what if you’re in the market for tools or pots or a nice garden hat? Where can you find the best selection of yard-related items, from patio furniture to decorative doodads?
Never fear! These SoCal garden centers offer a wide range of gift-worthy merchandise and yes, gift-worthy plants. Some of those stores sell holiday trees, wreaths and other decor, so you can manage lots of holiday shopping in one fell swoop.
Avalon Nursery & Ceramics
C&S Garden Center
Cal Poly Pomona Nursery at the Cal Poly Farm Store
Fig Earth Supply
Folia Collective
Glendora Gardens
Green Thumb Nursery
Greenwood Shop
Jackalope Pottery & Plants
Laguna Hills Nursery
Lincoln Avenue Nursery
Louie's Nursery
Marina del Rey Garden Center
Parkview Nursery
Pippi + Lola
Roger's Gardens
Rolling Greens
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist
Stuff Hollywood
Sunflower Farms
Sunset Boulevard Nursery
Tansy
Theodore Payne Foundation Nursery
Trancas Canyon Nursery
Tree of Life Nursery
