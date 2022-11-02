Made-in-L.A. gifts just hit different. Find the best ones here

This is part of the L.A. Times 2022 Gift Guide. See the full guide here. If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated.

If you’re looking to support local designers and makers, this is the gift guide for you. Whether you’re searching for woodworking classes held in East Los Angeles, custom Los Angeles street planters, shirts you might have spotted on “Making the Cut” or hand-embroidered pet portraits, look no further than these items from L.A.’s finest.

My Pretty Babi pet portraits

(Francis Santos)

Francis Santos combines her love for animals with fashion in these endearing embroidered stud earrings made with stainless steel bezels and gray linen fabric. She also offers custom pet portrait pendant necklaces.

$50-$200 at My Pretty Babi

Advertisement

Louis Liv Los Angeles street planter

(Louis LIV Brown IV)

Los Angeles artist Louis LIV Brown IV, a.k.a. Louis Liv, explores “LAnguage, typography, road signage, cartography, cLAssism, commercial advertising, sports fandom, and the inspirational characters that built our West Coast Culture” in his “Louis Liv Eternal Sunshine of the West Coast Mind” series. His Los Angeles Street pLAnter is composed of reflective vinyl on powder coated galvanized steel and bamboo legs and measures 12½ inches by 6 inches by 6 inches. Liv also designs rugs, wall hangings and glass vases.

$80 at Louis Liv’s website. Limited items on sale at the Plant Chica.

Allied Woodshop woodworking bucks

(Ana Cho)

What should you get for the person in your life who has always longed to learn woodworking? Let Allied Woodshop help. The woman-run community woodshop in East Los Angeles is offering “Woodworking bucks” in increments of $25 to cover classes like Intro to Woodworking ($250) and Women/Trans/Nonbinary Intro to Woodworking ($250). In small groups of nine, students will learn to use a table saw, bandsaw, jointer, planer and drill press and will make a hardwood cutting board in the process. Classes range from $250 to $615.

Starting at $25 at Allied Woodshop

‘Contemporary Crochet: 35 Super-Easy Garments and Accessories’

(Jordan Knight)

Advertisement

Los Angeles TikTok creator Liv Huffman, 24, became a viral sensation when she taught herself how to crochet during the pandemic and created a colorful knockoff of British fashion label JW Anderson’s patchwork Harry Styles cardigan in 2020. Now, with her cardigan on display in the permanent collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, Huffman’s next project is a book of 35 projects that reflect her edgy, contemporary style, written for beginners. The couture-inspired projects in the book include the Harry Cardigan, halter tops, corsets, maxi skirts, balaclavas and beanies, backpacks and more.

$19.99 at Simon & Schuster

Lifestyle White elephant gifts under $20 that are actually steal-worthy The best white elephant gifts under $20 to buy in Los Angeles on the way to the holiday party include a tiny waffle maker, a sake set and an In-N-Out gift card.

Ana Cho small-batch handmade ceramics

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Working out of her Eagle Rock garage-turned-studio, potter Ana Cho creates simple high-fired stoneware dinnerware in muted, earthy tones as well as fun graphic planters with a sunny Marimekko vibe, coffee mugs and bowls. Keep an eye on her Instagram account for shop updates.

$20-$200 at Ana Cho Ceramics

Advertisement

Dushyant hand-block-printed short-sleeve shirt

(Ruchir Kulchar)

At Unique L.A. events in downtown L.A., Dushyant Asthana’s colorful hand-block-printed shirts were a hot item. Dushyant, whom you might recognize from “Making the Cut,” makes shirts from hand-block-printed textiles using traditional woodblock printing. In addition to his traditional button-ups, he offers fun cropped versions for women or men.

$120 at Dushyant

Kalon maple bowl with lid

(Kalon Studios)

Kalon’s low-slung maple bowl with a lid is a luxurious alternative to Tupperware for the person in your life who never shows up empty-handed at dinner parties. (It is also the perfect countertop item for deflecting flies). The 14-inch bowl is made from sustainably harvested maple (natural or roasted) and is finished with a natural oil/wax finish. Other items in the collection include plates, bowls, cups and trays. The bowls are designed in L.A., turned by specialized craftspeople in Amish country and sold at the Kalon showroom in Atwater Village.

$340 at Kalon Studio

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Times Community Fund, in partnership with the nonprofit California Community Foundation, builds vital service programs and initiatives within The Times and the broader community. Your tax-deductible donation supports literacy programs, local charities, food-insecurity efforts and other initiatives that benefit Greater Los Angeles. Donate now.

Taylor Melrose body products

(Skylar Taylor)

Skylar Taylor started his Taylor Melrose cosmetics brand as something to bridge “spaces between gender, ethnicity and humanity.” His affordable, clean-smelling line is made with all organic materials. For the holidays, he is offering a four-piece gift set including facial serum, facial cleanser, hand and body wash.

$60 at Skylar Taylor Design’s website

Margo dog sling

(Emily Marchese)

Emily Marchese has designed a dog sling of pre-washed durable canvas that can accommodate not just your pup, but your leash, treats, keys and wallet. The sling is made of pre-shrunk durable canvas and the Venice blue version is inspired by the blue sky and ocean of Venice Beach. Also available in natural and a warm shade of green.

Advertisement

$95 at Margo

Aventyr fanny pack

(Aventyr)

Ana Osgood imbues her limited edition hand-drawn designs with a sense of fun. But then, that’s what "Äventyr” means in Swedish: adventure. For the holidays, the Los Angeles-based designer is offering fanny packs in 100% cotton linen blend and lined with heavy cotton canvas, and bandanas that are made in India using 100% certified organic cotton and 100% natural plant and herbal based dyes.

$24-$80 at Aventyr

Misenver pillow bag

(Misenver)

This leather shoulder bag from Misenver is the perfect gift for the fashion trendsetter on your list. The bag features a D-ring on the side so that you can keep track of your accessories and an embossed logo on the bottom that displays Misenver’s signature branding. Also available in beige and black.

Advertisement

$169 at Misenver

Octavio Morgan Los Angeles perfume

(Octavia Butler)

Octavia Morgan’s unisex line of clean fragrances includes the bestselling Dark Rose eau de parfum, which features pink pepper, labdanum, plum and deep rich rose. Morgan also offers body lotions, home spray and candles in a variety of scents.

$125 at Octavia Morgan

Chiky Botanika Illumination Elixir body oil

(Matt + Jess)

Advertisement

Ojai herbalist Stephanie Diamond hand-makes her line of body oils and serums in small batches with organic herbs. They smell so good. Think: calendula, borage flower essence, jasmine and grapefruit oils. You’ll want to moisturize right after you get out of the shower.

$42 atChiky Botanika

Dean Leather wallet

(Danny Davis)

Dean Leather’s simple bifold wallet features a wire money clip and a slot for cards and identification. The wallet comes in a variety of colors and as designer Danny Dean Davis demonstrated on a recent visit to his showroom, the wallet patinas beautifully over time.

$50 at DeanHaley Solar denim jacket

(Haley Solar)

Advertisement

Los Angeles-based designer Haley Solar designs her clothing line above her Eagle Rock boutique and uses deadstock fabrics to create limited-edition fashions. Her snapped denim bomber jacket is designed as an iconic piece that can be dressed up or down and worn with just about everything.

$258 at Haley Solar

Selva\Negra upcycled Bertie laptop case

(Selva\Negra)

This waterproof quilted laptop case is made with leftover fabric from the Los Angeles designer’s Nelly Jacket. The pale green taslan case features a hook-and-loop tape closure and fits a 13-inch Macbook Pro.

$65 at Selva\Negra

More gift guides