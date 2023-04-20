Staying outside the Disneyland Resort? Here’s where to eat close by in Anaheim

I do not like Disneyland.

I do not like its rides. I do not like its lines. I do not like its crowds. I do not like how Disney has tried to influence politics in my hometown of Anaheim for decades. I might be the only person in my life who feels this way.

My sister has an annual pass. My other sister was a regular at Dapper Days before the pandemic. Cousins and friends work for the Mouse; my wife always bugs me about when I’ll take her again.

Craft an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure with our comprehensive guide.

It’s full of expert tips and fresh perspectives. Get the full guide

I try not to go, but I go enough to know that the resort’s food has improved dramatically from the days we’d sneak in burritos. And I also know there’s far better food within minutes of the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland’s location right off Harbor Boulevard and right next to the 5 Freeway means great eats are just a short drive to Little Saigon, to the rest of Orange County and north to Los Angeles. But for this list, I wanted to limit my suggestions to places where I’m a regular — in some cases, for most of my life. None of them are more than 10 minutes away. All exemplify the O.C. that I love.