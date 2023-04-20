Everywhere you absolutely have to eat at Disneyland and California Adventure

Upon entering Disneyland, you’re greeted by a plaque that memorializes creator Walt Disney’s words from the park’s opening day: “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy.”

Sixty-eight years later, Disney’s wish for his Anaheim amusement park holds true. Stepping onto Main Street, U.S.A., you immediately forget the frustration of navigating traffic in the winding parking garage. Actors playing Mary Poppins and Bert skip down the street with umbrellas, and a polka-dot-clad Minnie Mouse exuberantly waves you over for a photo op. The smells of candied sugar, fried dough and freshly applied sunscreen commingle to create a somehow alluring fragrance in the air. As you step through Sleeping Beauty’s castle, you can’t help feeling like the main character at the beginning of your own Disney fairy tale — full of hope and ready for adventure (and Dole Whip).

Craft an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure with our comprehensive guide.

It’s full of expert tips and fresh perspectives. Get the full guide

When it comes to food to power you through your day at Disney, you’ll find options just as iconic and beloved as the rides. You’ll also have to employ a similar strategy for beating the lines and securing snacks like the mouse-eared beignets, turkey legs, corn dogs and fried churro wands. Download the mobile Disneyland app to check wait times for your favorite rides, make dining reservations or even order food to-go.

“Disney does a great job of taking traditional flavors and putting a fun and unique twist on [them],” said Dunya Dost, a Disneyland enthusiast who visits the park at least weekly. Dost agrees that the Dole Whip is a must, but also makes a point to nab limited offerings, which in the past have included a kimchi and beef burrito, enchilada pasta and a birria egg roll.

Walt Disney Co. is celebrating its centennial anniversary, but don’t mistake that to mean its theme parks are stuck in the past. Innovation is balanced deftly alongside tradition, with legendary lands like Toontown reopening and others, such as Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure, earning new identities — beginning summer 2023, the land will be transformed into the futuristic San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.” The culinary programs across Disneyland and California Adventure employ a similar ethos, maintaining historic eateries once frequented by Walt Disney himself while introducing global cuisines that appeal to new audiences.

Not only is the food more diverse, but the menus at Disneyland restaurants are mindful of allergies and other food restrictions, with special menus available upon request. With 2023 marking such a significant birthday for Disney, you’ll find plenty of limited-edition food and drink specials, including commemorative souvenirs. From fluffy pita wraps at Galaxy’s Edge to creamy soft serve with a waterfront view, these are the best spots for eating your way through Disneyland and California Adventure. — Danielle Dorsey