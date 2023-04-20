(Viktoria Cichoń / For The Times)
Everywhere you absolutely have to eat at Disneyland and California Adventure
Upon entering Disneyland, you’re greeted by a plaque that memorializes creator Walt Disney’s words from the park’s opening day: “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy.”
Sixty-eight years later, Disney’s wish for his Anaheim amusement park holds true. Stepping onto Main Street, U.S.A., you immediately forget the frustration of navigating traffic in the winding parking garage. Actors playing Mary Poppins and Bert skip down the street with umbrellas, and a polka-dot-clad Minnie Mouse exuberantly waves you over for a photo op. The smells of candied sugar, fried dough and freshly applied sunscreen commingle to create a somehow alluring fragrance in the air. As you step through Sleeping Beauty’s castle, you can’t help feeling like the main character at the beginning of your own Disney fairy tale — full of hope and ready for adventure (and Dole Whip).
When it comes to food to power you through your day at Disney, you’ll find options just as iconic and beloved as the rides. You’ll also have to employ a similar strategy for beating the lines and securing snacks like the mouse-eared beignets, turkey legs, corn dogs and fried churro wands. Download the mobile Disneyland app to check wait times for your favorite rides, make dining reservations or even order food to-go.
“Disney does a great job of taking traditional flavors and putting a fun and unique twist on [them],” said Dunya Dost, a Disneyland enthusiast who visits the park at least weekly. Dost agrees that the Dole Whip is a must, but also makes a point to nab limited offerings, which in the past have included a kimchi and beef burrito, enchilada pasta and a birria egg roll.
Walt Disney Co. is celebrating its centennial anniversary, but don’t mistake that to mean its theme parks are stuck in the past. Innovation is balanced deftly alongside tradition, with legendary lands like Toontown reopening and others, such as Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure, earning new identities — beginning summer 2023, the land will be transformed into the futuristic San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.” The culinary programs across Disneyland and California Adventure employ a similar ethos, maintaining historic eateries once frequented by Walt Disney himself while introducing global cuisines that appeal to new audiences.
Not only is the food more diverse, but the menus at Disneyland restaurants are mindful of allergies and other food restrictions, with special menus available upon request. With 2023 marking such a significant birthday for Disney, you’ll find plenty of limited-edition food and drink specials, including commemorative souvenirs. From fluffy pita wraps at Galaxy’s Edge to creamy soft serve with a waterfront view, these are the best spots for eating your way through Disneyland and California Adventure. — Danielle Dorsey
Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats
Bengal Barbecue
Blue Bayou
Blue Bayou’s setting creates a Louisiana fantasy of moss-colored trees amid a background glowing an otherworldly indigo. Given its proximity to the water ride, the air hangs purposefully heavy with humidity to heighten the illusion. The atmosphere is the main enticement (and, for Disney fans, is reason enough to book a reservation); the food is fine. Its menu — salads with seasonal fruits and vegetables, filet Oscar-style with blue crab, fish of the day over garlic fried rice, a ragu made from roasted mushrooms over pasta with fava bean-pistachio pesto — leans far more broadly “New American” than Southern. The most regionally evocative dish surrounds roasted chicken with hunks of andouille sausage, roasted shrimp and a lightly spiced tomato “Creole” sauce. Servers here epitomize patience and graciousness.
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
Cafe Daisy
Cafe Orleans
Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen
Cappuccino Cart
Carnation Cafe
Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge
Coffered ceilings, sparkling chandeliers and a winding array of dining rooms help maintain the illusion that you’ve stepped into the golden age of Hollywood. The international menu features roasted chicken meatballs served with pomegranate relish and tzatziki, filet skewers with Peruvian-style aji amarillo and handmade strozzapreti pasta that fills the entire restaurant with an inviting garlicky aroma every time it’s prepared. Day quickly turns to evening in this glamorous haunt where time seems to stand still.
Churro Carts
Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
Other tacos are doubled up with thick, somewhat mealy tortillas, but the al pastor tacos are worth a flier. Tacos dorados de papa — fried potato tacos — are covered with a satisfying slaw and plant-based crema. Aside from the birria, these might be your best bet. For beverages, the horchata has good flavor, if a slightly chalky texture.
Corn Dog Castle
Cozy Cone Motel
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
Flo's V8 Cafe
Galactic Grill
The Golden Horseshoe
Hungry Bear Restaurant
Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
Lamplight Lounge
Little Red Wagon
Lucky Fortune Cookery
Magic Key Terrace
Magic Key Terrace is available only to Magic Key holders and their guests. Magic Key holders must be present and can bring up to four guests who don’t have passes. You can book dining reservations online up to 60 days out. If you can’t get one, join the walk-up list. The list fills up fast when the park is busy, so try getting there when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. It’s easier to score a last-minute walk-up reservation during less frequented weekdays.
Maurice's Treats
Milk Stand
Oga's Cantina
But the food here is surprisingly thoughtful too: the kind of cuisine one might find in a gastropub in a galaxy far, far away. Full meals aren’t available, but the snack portions are ample. The Batuu Wilds Bounty involves pastrami and whipped cheese garnished with pansy petals, mustard seed and curled wisps of cucumber alongside a loaf of bread for dipping, tearing and sharing, while the spiced Wroshyr pods (edamame and cucumber) come served with a citrus-and-gochujang dip, and the five-blossom bread is a plate of surprisingly fluffy pretzel knots with cheese sauce. Give the resident droid DJ — R-3X — a nod hello while you’re there.
Pacific Wharf Cafe
The best thing here might be the classic deli sandwich, a simple and straightforward Italian sandwich with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni and pepper jack with strands of peppery arugula.
Plaza Inn
Pooh Corner
Popcorn Carts
Pretzel Carts
Pym Test Kitchen
Now let’s get into lunch, where I had, if not the best-tasting dish of my time in the two parks, certainly the most delightful. I appreciate a joke. I appreciate commitment to a bit. And the Compound Crustacean, a seafood salad of sorts, commits hard to the big-and-small joke of the restaurant. There are big, juicy head-on shrimp and small salad shrimp; sliced full-sized and smaller cherry tomatoes; quinoa and couscous. Nearly every item has a smaller version of itself somewhere in the dish. And it all works together surprisingly well!
The Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, with a large cutlet and comically small bun, is another good choice. And you’ll probably see plenty of people ordering a Quantum Pretzel, a very large 1-pound version of the pastry.
Rancho del Zocalo
Red Rose Taverne
Lunch and dinner options are slightly more predictable (think flatbreads and chicken tenders), but a chicken cordon bleu sandwich is a good choice, and an Enchanted Cauli-Flower sandwich is a game attempt at something healthy — a big hunk of grilled cauliflower with a slightly tangy aioli.
River Belle Terrace
Ronto Roasters
Royal Street Veranda
Shawarma Palace
Smokejumpers Grill
Tiki Juice Bar & Dole Whip
The Tropical Hideaway
For the uninitiated: Dole Whip is cold, tangy, pineapple-flavored soft serve. It’s more or less perfect but is somehow even better as a float, swimming in pineapple juice. At the Hideaway, you can get this treat in two additional flavors, strawberry and mango. There’s also a very solid chile-mango whip, where the soft serve comes covered in mouth-puckering salty-sweet chamoy.
Snacks here are pretty good too: three flavors of bao buns (pork, chicken and veggie) and a fried pork lumpia. The line at the Hideaway is likely to be longer than at the Tiki Juice Bar, but the breadth of options makes it worth the wait.
Troubadour Tavern
The chermoula chicken and rice, with a tangy, spiced sauce and crispy kale bits, is a fantastic break from the deep-fried or super-sweet treats at the park. Hearty stuffed potato sambusas are good too, as is the gently spiced cardamom cold brew. The reliable loaded baked potato, with bacon bits, sour cream and chives, presents a very decent bang-for-your-buck deal.
Turkey Leg Carts
There are at least four places between Disneyland and California Adventure to get turkey legs, and I tried three of them. They were all largely the same, except that Edelweiss Snacks in Fantasyland featured a flavored turkey leg — Buffalo — that I liked better than the normal version. The drenching of the leg in a mild Buffalo sauce not only kept it moist (at their driest, these can sometimes resemble a mummified body part) but also managed to cut the sodium slightly.
You probably won’t finish one of these things without help. But never fear. You can, like our audience engagement editor Amy Wong, wrap it up and take it home and give it to your mom, who will make a pot of delicious, smoky jook from it.
