Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by

Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List

(Viktoria Cichoń / For The Times)

Food

Everywhere you absolutely have to eat at Disneyland and California Adventure

By Bill Addison
Stephanie BreijoCindy CarcamoDanielle DorseyBetty HallockJenn HarrisLucas Kwan PetersonAmy Wong
Share

Upon entering Disneyland, you’re greeted by a plaque that memorializes creator Walt Disney’s words from the park’s opening day: “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy.”

Sixty-eight years later, Disney’s wish for his Anaheim amusement park holds true. Stepping onto Main Street, U.S.A., you immediately forget the frustration of navigating traffic in the winding parking garage. Actors playing Mary Poppins and Bert skip down the street with umbrellas, and a polka-dot-clad Minnie Mouse exuberantly waves you over for a photo op. The smells of candied sugar, fried dough and freshly applied sunscreen commingle to create a somehow alluring fragrance in the air. As you step through Sleeping Beauty’s castle, you can’t help feeling like the main character at the beginning of your own Disney fairy tale — full of hope and ready for adventure (and Dole Whip).

Text that reads "The Great Big Highly Specific Guide To Disneyland"

Craft an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure with our comprehensive guide.
It’s full of expert tips and fresh perspectives.

Get the full guide

When it comes to food to power you through your day at Disney, you’ll find options just as iconic and beloved as the rides. You’ll also have to employ a similar strategy for beating the lines and securing snacks like the mouse-eared beignets, turkey legs, corn dogs and fried churro wands. Download the mobile Disneyland app to check wait times for your favorite rides, make dining reservations or even order food to-go.

“Disney does a great job of taking traditional flavors and putting a fun and unique twist on [them],” said Dunya Dost, a Disneyland enthusiast who visits the park at least weekly. Dost agrees that the Dole Whip is a must, but also makes a point to nab limited offerings, which in the past have included a kimchi and beef burrito, enchilada pasta and a birria egg roll.

Walt Disney Co. is celebrating its centennial anniversary, but don’t mistake that to mean its theme parks are stuck in the past. Innovation is balanced deftly alongside tradition, with legendary lands like Toontown reopening and others, such as Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure, earning new identities — beginning summer 2023, the land will be transformed into the futuristic San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.” The culinary programs across Disneyland and California Adventure employ a similar ethos, maintaining historic eateries once frequented by Walt Disney himself while introducing global cuisines that appeal to new audiences.

Not only is the food more diverse, but the menus at Disneyland restaurants are mindful of allergies and other food restrictions, with special menus available upon request. With 2023 marking such a significant birthday for Disney, you’ll find plenty of limited-edition food and drink specials, including commemorative souvenirs. From fluffy pita wraps at Galaxy’s Edge to creamy soft serve with a waterfront view, these are the best spots for eating your way through Disneyland and California Adventure. — Danielle Dorsey

Advertisement

2 framed photographs of Disneyland drinks

Food

For Subscribers

The best cocktails, wine, beer and more to try at the Disneyland Resort

These are the best restaurants and bars that serve cocktails, beer and wine across Disneyland, California Adventure, Downtown Disney and Disneyland hotels.

Showing  Places
A hand holds a tall cone of lemon soft serve drizzled with white chocolate
(Amy Wong / Los Angeles Times)

Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats

Anaheim Ice cream $
By Amy Wong
If you’re hankering for an iconic Disneyland Dole Whip but are staying in California Adventure for the day, this is the place for you. The takeout window at Pixar Pier offers nondairy lemon and mango soft serve that you can order plain in a cone, swirled with blue raspberry or topped with a white chocolate drizzle. If you can’t decide between the two flavors, the lemon is more like an Italian ice, while the mango tastes like a traditional, creamy soft serve. The stand also serves a few alcoholic choices in the form of a chile-lime margarita and boozy blue frosty parfait.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The dill pickle, hummus trio, chieftain chicken, safari, pork belly and outback vegetable skewers from Bengal Barbecue
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Bengal Barbecue

Anaheim Barbecue $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
Bengal Barbecue, in the heart of Adventureland, has a few solid options for those looking for a break from stroller-dodging, the unofficial pastime of Disneyland patrons. There are two good beef skewers, the Bengal and the Banyan, the latter of which is quite spicy for those who like that sort of thing. The Safari skewer with bacon-wrapped asparagus is also pretty decent. At $3.99, an enormous, tart and crunchy dill pickle might actually be the best thing on the menu.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
An entree of Creole roasted chicken with roasted shrimp, rice and a tomato-based Creole sauce
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

Blue Bayou

Anaheim Southern New American $$
By Bill Addison
Pirates of the Caribbean was one of the final Disneyland rides overseen by Walt Disney, who died just months before it debuted in 1967. As part of the project, Disney had envisioned Blue Bayou within the attraction, a symbiosis in which diners softly lit in the themed courtyard of a Southern mansion and ride-goers floating by in boats added live scenery to the experience.

Blue Bayou’s setting creates a Louisiana fantasy of moss-colored trees amid a background glowing an otherworldly indigo. Given its proximity to the water ride, the air hangs purposefully heavy with humidity to heighten the illusion. The atmosphere is the main enticement (and, for Disney fans, is reason enough to book a reservation); the food is fine. Its menu — salads with seasonal fruits and vegetables, filet Oscar-style with blue crab, fish of the day over garlic fried rice, a ragu made from roasted mushrooms over pasta with fava bean-pistachio pesto — leans far more broadly “New American” than Southern. The most regionally evocative dish surrounds roasted chicken with hunks of andouille sausage, roasted shrimp and a lightly spiced tomato “Creole” sauce. Servers here epitomize patience and graciousness.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hand pulls a twisted forkful of spaghetti from a red plate with meatballs and spaghetti.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Anaheim Italian American $
By Stephanie Breijo
The price is right at California Adventure’s quick-service Italian American restaurant, where sizable bowls of pasta, thick slices of pizza and piled-high salads all ring in around $11. The cafeteria-style setup calls for grabbing trays and heading to the stations of your choosing, but the pasta stand is far and away the winner. Actually good vegan meatballs serve as an example of some of Disney’s better prepared plant-based items, while the five-cheese ravioli with toasted pine nuts, bruschetta and balsamic is one of the best meals I found anywhere in the parks. Some dishes are better than others, but the pastas and the salads — spun to order and available in options such as chicken Caesar or an antipasti-inspired “Italian Chef” with salami, capocollo, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, olives and more — are solid. Couple these with the shaded, tucked-away patio seating right off the boardwalk’s busy thoroughfare, and you’ve got a great option for grabbing a bite.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A white bag of six mini doughnuts dusted with cinnamon sugar sits on a table with blue and pink striping.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Cafe Daisy

Anaheim American $
By Danielle Dorsey
This bright sidewalk cafe in the newly reopened Toontown is modeled after a retro diner, with a menu that attempts a spin on tried-and-true classics, including a folded pizza and a hot dog with at least half a foot spilling out of its bun, plus chili and mac ’n’ cheese piled on top. Those dishes are not the reason to make a detour through this land that’s most attractive to nap-deprived, toddler-age children. No, you’re making a pit stop for the mini churro doughnuts, soft rings coated in cinnamon and sugar that you can easily take in a to-go bag instead of scouting for a table in the crowded picnic area.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Monte Cristo — a battered and fried sandwich with sliced turkey, ham and Swiss cheese — served with sauces and fries
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

Cafe Orleans

Anaheim Southern $$
By Bill Addison
A Disneyland dining mainstay since New Orleans Square debuted in 1966, Cafe Orleans is ideally situated for people-watching — a patio shaded with umbrellas comprises the majority of the seating — and for a centrally located meal when you’re deep into your Disneyland day. To stick with a Southern theme, order the respectable chicken and ham gumbo followed by a generous bowl of shrimp and grits. Most everyone, though, is here for one of the park’s most beloved foods: the lightly battered, deep-fried Monte Cristo sandwich. The classic features slices of turkey, ham and Swiss cheese, dusted with powdered sugar and served with a seasonal jam (it’s best when it’s raspberry) and a side of crisp garlic-Parmesan fries or a small plain salad. A meatless variation melds mozzarella, Swiss and brie, the latter cheese giving the sandwich its most pronounced flavor. It’s nearly as delicious as the original; if you’re with a group, consider ordering both to share and compare.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Two hands hold a strawberry-shortcake marshmallow and a chocolate and caramel apple from Disneyland.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen

Anaheim Bakery and desserts $
By Jenn Harris
This is the place for a guaranteed sugar rush, with cupcakes, cookies, candy, hand pies, toffee, caramel apples and a popcorn wall. The strawberry-shortcake marshmallow is a favorite, covered in a sweet crumbly topping that tastes like a Strawberry Shortcake Good Humor bar. There are plain caramel apples, caramel and chocolate apples, and ones shaped like Minnie and Mickey Mouse. The strawberry hand pie is a better, bigger version of a Pop-Tart. The best bite, though, may be the pineapple cookie, which I ordered after a cast member at the register insisted I try one. It’s a large shortbread cookie shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head, painted in yellow and green icing to resemble a pineapple. It’s a good, buttery cookie, and the icing actually reminded me of a Dole Whip.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A halved chorizo breakfast burrito sits next to a cup of boozy hazelnut cream coffee.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Cappuccino Cart

Anaheim Coffee Breakfast $
By Stephanie Breijo
In addition to serving boozy and nonalcoholic caffeinated drinks as soon as the park opens, California Adventure’s unassuming coffee cart also offers one of the parks’ best grab-and-go breakfasts. Available until 11 a.m. or until they sell out, these burritos bundle scrambled eggs, mildly spicy chorizo and sautéed peppers and onions in a soft flour tortilla with a side of salsa that’ll clear the sinuses. Enjoy with a whiskey- or Kahlua-tinged coffee for a festive start to the day. Note: While the lines at the parks’ various Starbucks locations can rival those for the rides, this coffee cart is a bit of a hidden gem, almost always with fewer guests. Look for a full menu of coffee drinks — using beans from Florida-based roaster Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. — in options such as Vietnamese iced coffees, lattes, mochas and Americanos, many of which can be made boozy upon request.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A Mickey Mouse-shaped waffle from Carnation Cafe at Disneyland.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Carnation Cafe

Anaheim Breakfast $
By Jenn Harris
Carnation Cafe is the ideal place to get breakfast before a full day at the park. Try to make a reservation online if you can. It can get pretty packed in the morning. The menu is a limited selection of expected breakfast fare, with pancakes, eggs and waffles. I’m going to recommend the Mickey waffle, which comes with a fruit garnish and either bacon or sausage. There’s really only one way to eat it. Slather on the butter and watch it melt into the squares. Pour on the syrup, then start with the ears. It’s a good waffle, with crunchy edges and a soft middle. Is it better than your other favorite waffle place? Yes. It’s shaped like Mickey Mouse.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A selection of small plates from Carthay Circle, including large chicken meatballs with pomegranate relish and tzatziki
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge

Anaheim Global $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
Referencing a cozy Central L.A. neighborhood that’s anchored by a tiny park, you’ll find this fine-dining restaurant with a marquee sign near the entrance of California Adventure, offering a welcome refuge from park mania. You’ll need a reservation for dinner (if you can, make it in the days or weeks before your planned visit), but the lounge menu that’s offered to walk-in guests in the plush living room or at the bar features casual versions of the most popular dishes.

Coffered ceilings, sparkling chandeliers and a winding array of dining rooms help maintain the illusion that you’ve stepped into the golden age of Hollywood. The international menu features roasted chicken meatballs served with pomegranate relish and tzatziki, filet skewers with Peruvian-style aji amarillo and handmade strozzapreti pasta that fills the entire restaurant with an inviting garlicky aroma every time it’s prepared. Day quickly turns to evening in this glamorous haunt where time seems to stand still.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Peach Cobbler Churro topped with peaches, whipped topping and streusel
(Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Times)

Churro Carts

Anaheim Desserts $
By Cindy Carcamo
When I visit the parks, I like to start my morning indulging in a hot and freshly fried churro chased with coffee. You can find more than a dozen churro stands at several lands scattered between both parks, usually at every major intersection. The fried dough coated in cinnamon and sugar not only satisfies the palate but is also one of the more affordable options, starting at $5 a pop. For those with an extra-sweet tooth, some churros come dressed in a variety of sauces and toppings — from lemon curd to peach cobbler. Call me a purist, but I prefer the original as long as it’s fresh and hot.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hand holds a hand-dipped dark chocolate ice cream bar covered in rainbow Mickey-shaped sprinkles against greenery.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Anaheim Ice cream $
By Danielle Dorsey
Near the entrance of California Adventure sits this Art Deco-tinged ice cream parlor with stained-glass windows and a striped awning. Order ice cream by the scoop in a cup or waffle cone, hand-dipped ice cream bars, ice cream floats or sundaes crested with whipped cream and your choice of sauce and other toppings. The lines here are consistently shorter than they are at Gibson Girl in Disneyland despite the similar menu — as well as a few alcoholic float options exclusive to Clarabelle’s.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Plates of carne asada tacos, tacos al pastor, tacos dorados de papa and QuesaBirria tacos
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Anaheim Mexican $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
Audience engagement editor Amy Wong tells me the QuesaBirria tacos at this Pacific Wharf restaurant are hot on TikTok, and I can see why. They’re full of tender braised beef birria and cheese, served with a cup of hot consommé broth. While they may not measure up to your favorite stand in L.A., they’re surprisingly good.

Other tacos are doubled up with thick, somewhat mealy tortillas, but the al pastor tacos are worth a flier. Tacos dorados de papa — fried potato tacos — are covered with a satisfying slaw and plant-based crema. Aside from the birria, these might be your best bet. For beverages, the horchata has good flavor, if a slightly chalky texture.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hand holds up a corn dog in front of Corn Dog Castle's red-and-yellow signage.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Corn Dog Castle

Anaheim American $
By Stephanie Breijo
Most corn dogs are decent, but every so often you find one that’s in a category of its own. Such is the way at California Adventure’s medieval-themed corn dog stand, ye olde Corn Dog Castle, which offers classic corn dogs, a breakfast variety and a cheese-stick option. But there’s one variant so far above the rest that I’ve started to wonder why everyone else hasn’t changed up the corn-dog format too: The hot link corn dog reigns supreme. It’s juicy, lightly spicy and features the kind of snap that proper sausages can offer. It’s also a great deal: These kingly corn dogs are massive and lance-like, providing a full meal for roughly $10 (and they come with fruit or chips too).
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hand holds up a chocolate and vanilla swirl soft-serve cone in front of an orange traffic-cone-shaped ice cream stand.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Cozy Cone Motel

Anaheim Ice cream Desserts Snacks $
By Stephanie Breijo
Not all food stalls are created equal at the Cozy Cone Motel, Cars Land’s roadside “motel” (photo op) where the stalls specialize in cone-shaped items and are housed in what appear to be giant orange traffic cones. There’s a stand for mac ’n’ cheese and chili served in dough cones, one for popcorn served in a range of flavors in, you guessed it, cones, one for churros and another for chimichangas — neither in cone form, sadly — but the best of all is the stand devoted to ice cream cones. Classic vanilla, chocolate and swirl soft serve cones are custardy, nostalgic and the ideal snack for a warm day. Pro tip: Many of these stalls offer boozy drinks too, in addition to seasonal specials such as peppermint-flavored, green-hued soft serve done up to look like a Christmas tree.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
An assortment of dishes at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Anaheim Global $
By Stephanie Breijo
One of the most immersive restaurants in the parks, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo seats diners among the shipping crates, knickknacks and imports one might expect to find aboard a flying intergalactic food freighter. The fictional chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs serves a menu that runs the cross-cultural, cross-species gamut inspired by his travels around the galaxy, which translates to quick-service items such as Endorian fried chicken with vegetable mash; Yobshrimp stew with swamp grains (a sort of curried jambalaya with shrimp, sausage, rice and vegetables); and the plant-based, mezze-inspired Felucian (Impossible) kefta balls with herbed hummus, pita and a cucumber-and-tomato relish. Nearly everything on the menu here is a hit, as are drinks such as the cold brew topped with foamy sweet cream and crunchy chocolate orbs. This is where to fuel up with a full meal before piloting the Falcon on the nearby Smugglers Run ride or infiltrating the First Order on Rise of the Resistance.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A plate of three pieces of fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Flo's V8 Cafe

Anaheim American $
By Stephanie Breijo
Lifting its inspiration from real diners along Route 66, Flo’s V8 Cafe brings true neon-tinged Americana to Cars Land — along with a menu of classic diner hits. The toast of Carburetor County, this quick-service restaurant designed to look like a filling station serves generously portioned classics such as ⅓-pound burgers surrounded by steak fries; a piled-high club featuring thick slices of carved turkey breast with bacon and avocado-and-bacon mayo; a heaped Cobb salad; milkshakes (with or without cookie-crumble “road gravel”); and slices of pie. Perhaps the best and biggest surprise of all: notably good fried chicken with crunch and flavor similar to the Plaza Inn’s most famous dish along Main Street. Slide into a booth that resembles an upholstered car seat, dig the Motown playing overhead, and peek out the window for a view of the Radiator Springs Racers cars whizzing by as you dine.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A Platinum Trifle with layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote and more at Galactic Grill
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)

Galactic Grill

Anaheim American $
By Betty Hallock
Space-y Galactic Grill, with its over-the-top cosmic-themed menu, is located in the heart of Tomorrowland (a culmination of Walt Disney’s futurist views), serving grilled pineapple ham-burgers on brioche buns, black-bean veggie wraps, chicken tenders and mac ’n’ cheese. The drink concoctions embrace the space-age theme, such as a blue slush topped with a Mickey Mouse-shaped glow cube. (You can also buy Mandalorian stainless tumblers or cups in the shape of Yoda, if that’s your thing.) But the rotating parfait dessert might be the most celestial. Recently it was the Platinum Trifle: layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse, crème fraîche chantilly and crunchy pearls. It will be almost unbearably sweet but nonetheless mesmerizing. And the sleeper hit here? It’s the vegetarian mushroom Philly.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A ragtime pianist sits at his white piano onstage at the Golden Horseshoe.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles)

The Golden Horseshoe

Anaheim American $
By Danielle Dorsey
The truth is, the food at the Golden Horseshoe is exactly what you’d expect from a theme park restaurant. There are chicken tenders, fried fish and chips and comfort-driven vegetarian options like french fries heaped with Impossible chili and cheese, plus a chocolate-chip-cookie sundae and an ice cream float for dessert. The real reason to make a visit here is to take in the history of the old-timey saloon that dates back to when the resort first opened in 1955. It’s where Walt Disney took his wife, Lillian, for their 30th anniversary, which also marked the first performance of the Golden Horseshoe revue. You can even sit in the box to the right of the stage that once was reserved for him. But it’s not just the brass banisters and mid-19th century chandeliers that will steal your attention — a ragtime piano sits in the center of the polished wood stage, and a charming musician plays a few songs and entertains the crowd every hour from 12:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A fried crispy chicken sandwich at Hungry Bear Restaurant in Critter Country at Disneyland
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Anaheim American $
By Betty Hallock
The rustic two-level outdoor dining room is the draw at Critter Country’s main-attraction restaurant, overlooking Splash Mountain and Rivers of America. Hungry Bear serves American classics — cheeseburgers, French fries, funnel cake, lemon pie. Look for menu items with the descriptor “crispy,” namely the honey-spiced crispy chicken sandwich and the potato and cheddar cheeseburger with crispy “potato planks,” featuring two hash-brown-like patties that sandwich a beef burger, topped with melted cheese. Desserts rotate; go for the seasonal funnel cake when available.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A hand holds up a large chocolate chip cookie in front of the IncrediCoaster in Disney California Adventure
(Amy Wong / Los Angeles Times)

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums

Anaheim Desserts $
By Amy Wong
Hop off the Incredicoaster at Pixar Pier and you’ll find this stand serving giant cookies fit for a superhero. The eponymous, hulking Jack-Jack Cookie Num Num is served warm and filled with gooey chocolate chunks. The $7.50 price may seem steep for one cookie, but it’s big enough to share with a friend or two. If you’re gluten-intolerant, you can opt for the IncrediCookie, a shortbread-like treat filled with blackberry jam.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Beef Birria Toasted Cheese from the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Anaheim American $
By Jenn Harris
The specialty at Jolly Holiday is the Jolly Holiday Combo, a simple grilled cheese sandwich and a bowl of tomato soup. It’s your standard grilled cheese, toasted, buttery and filled with melted cheddar. The soup tastes like the ratio of tomato to cream might be half and half. It’s on par with what you might get at an airport cafe. The birria toastie is heartier and more satisfying, filled with shredded stewed beef and pepper jack cheese. On the side is a bowl of hot consommé you can use to dip or sip. There’s plenty to choose from for dessert, but I’m partial to the Matterhorn Macaroon. The coconut cookie features a white chocolate cap that resembles the snow-topped mountain’s.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A plate of lobster nachos on an outdoor table, with a roller coaster in the distance
(Amy Wong / Los Angeles Times)

Lamplight Lounge

Anaheim Seafood $$
By Amy Wong
This might be the hardest place in California Adventure to get a reservation, so if you are able to snag one ahead of your visit (highly recommended), consider yourself lucky. With a full view of the Pixar Pier waterfront, this is the perfect place to grab a sit-down drink or bite in the park. Lamplight Lounge boasts full brunch, lunch and dinner menus, as well as an array of Pixar-themed cocktails. If you’re there for a morning visit, try the mimosa flight and French toast. Later in the day, the lobster nachos make for a great shareable dish.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A corn dog from the Little Red Wagon at Disneyland
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Little Red Wagon

Anaheim American $
By Jenn Harris
The corn dogs from the Little Red Wagon are what come to mind when you think of a classic corn dog. They’re golden brown, lopsided and served piping hot. The batter is on the thicker side, grainy, slightly sweet and with a good, pronounced corn flavor. Skip the line (there will be a line) and order ahead via the app.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A red bowl of pork ramen with nori, corn, egg and green onion, next to a cup of boba milk tea
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Anaheim Asian $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
The ramen at Lucky Fortune Cookery, a sort of pan-Asian-themed restaurant on Pacific Wharf, was a nice surprise — flavorful broth and great noodles with a satisfying bite. Be sure to spring for the extra toppings: a soft-boiled egg, sautéed mushrooms and a spicy miso paste. The Impossible banh mi sandwich is good, as is a beef bulgogi burrito that is slightly rice-heavy but has that distinct sweet, smoky taste of marinated meat from your favorite Korean barbecue place. Boba fans will want to check out the very decent black milk tea with sea salt cream.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The barbecue short rib sliders, bone marrow truffle mac 'n' cheese and Monte Cristo corn dog at Magic Key Terrace
(Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Times)

Magic Key Terrace

Anaheim American $$
By Cindy Carcamo
If you can get in, Magic Key Terrace is a quiet respite from the mouse-eared hordes at California Adventure. Bite into a Monte Cristo corn dog while gazing out at expansive vistas, thanks to the wide-open windows in this California hacienda-like restaurant. The corn dog is surprisingly satisfying, with thick slices of ham and Monterey Jack cheese inside a light and tender corn batter. It’s topped with strawberry-Thai chile jam, fresh berry compote and red wine-grape jelly caviar. The barbecue short rib sliders are a popular snack, featuring tangy barbecue short ribs, corn aioli and pickled cabbage on a toasted bun. If you’re a fan of mac ’n’ cheese, you might want to order the bone-marrow-truffle version, sprinkled with sourdough gremolata and served with roasted bone marrow and sourdough croutons. It’s a limited menu, and it does change from time to time.

Magic Key Terrace is available only to Magic Key holders and their guests. Magic Key holders must be present and can bring up to four guests who don’t have passes. You can book dining reservations online up to 60 days out. If you can’t get one, join the walk-up list. The list fills up fast when the park is busy, so try getting there when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. It’s easier to score a last-minute walk-up reservation during less frequented weekdays.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The churro gear from Maurice's Treats in Fantasyland at Disneyland
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Maurice's Treats

Anaheim Desserts $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
I found the popular cheddar garlic bagel twist at Fantasyland’s Maurice’s Treats to be somewhat plain. What I did like, though, was the churro gear, a fat and satisfyingly sweet, circular churro that eats like a doughnut, as well as Maurice’s Pieces, which are not a fun twist on Reese’s Pieces but are, in fact, doughnut holes. The Boysen Apple freeze, a slushy apple beverage that tastes like frozen apple cider, was probably my favorite thing I tried here.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Two hands hold up blue milk and green milk to cheers in front of the Milk Stand.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Milk Stand

Anaheim Shakes/Smoothies $
By Stephanie Breijo
I can’t pretend that Luke Skywalker’s drink of choice looks appealing onscreen, especially when we see him milking those thala-sirens in “The Last Jedi,” the fresh green milk thick and sliding down his ’stache. Fortunately, it appears entirely more drinkable in the flesh, and it tastes even better. At the Milk Stand, located near the First Order’s base on Batuu, there’s no food to be had, but you can find both green and blue varieties of milk in an icy, almost slushy-like form. The milks are both creamy and vegan, made with coconut and rice milk: The blue gives notes of pineapple, while the citrusy green milk has almost a passion-fruit-forward taste. To bring blue and green milks to a cheffy, Jedi-master level, they’re also available as a “swirl” served with sour fruit candies and gels.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A variety of bar snacks available for purchase at Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Oga's Cantina

Anaheim Bar Food $$
By Stephanie Breijo
Fans of the “Star Wars” universe spent decades longing for an IRL incarnation of Mos Eisley’s seedy watering hole at the edge of the galaxy, the kind of place where smugglers, entertainers, pilots and droids could sip alongside each other in a “wretched hive of scum and villainy.” Oga’s Cantina, Batuu’s own version found in Galaxy’s Edge, is far and away less dangerous than the cantina we saw in “A New Hope,” but it’s still got some grime. Every so often the generator powering the bar will falter, causing lights to dim and the staff to grab hammers and beat the hyperdrive engine that keeps it all humming; and there’s just the right patina of wear on the bubbling vats of colorful liquids behind the bar. The vibrant cocktails are the obvious draw, with concoctions like the peachy, vodka-soaked Fuzzy Tauntaun crowned by tingly foam or the tequila-lime-pomegranate cocktail the Outer Rim, garnished with black salt; some come smoking, some come foaming, some arrive in commemorative glassware.

But the food here is surprisingly thoughtful too: the kind of cuisine one might find in a gastropub in a galaxy far, far away. Full meals aren’t available, but the snack portions are ample. The Batuu Wilds Bounty involves pastrami and whipped cheese garnished with pansy petals, mustard seed and curled wisps of cucumber alongside a loaf of bread for dipping, tearing and sharing, while the spiced Wroshyr pods (edamame and cucumber) come served with a citrus-and-gochujang dip, and the five-blossom bread is a plate of surprisingly fluffy pretzel knots with cheese sauce. Give the resident droid DJ — R-3X — a nod hello while you’re there.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Clam chowder in sourdough bread bowl sits on a wooden table.
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Anaheim Bakery $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
Carbs, carbs, carbs. More carbs. So many carbs. The bread-bowl trend might have come alive sometime in the ’80s, but at the Pacific Wharf Cafe in Pacific Wharf, a waterfront land celebrating Bay Area history, it never died. For only 12 bucks, you can get an enormous amount of food — thick clam chowder and a massive chunk of Boudin sourdough. And if you have no concept of overkill, you can get a pretty serviceable macaroni and cheese in your bread bowl.

The best thing here might be the classic deli sandwich, a simple and straightforward Italian sandwich with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni and pepper jack with strands of peppery arugula.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Fried chicken with double mashed potatoes and a biscuit from Plaza Inn at Disneyland
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Plaza Inn

Anaheim American $
By Jenn Harris
The fried chicken at the Plaza Inn reminds me of the excellent chicken at Dulan’s Soul Food, a longtime Black-owned kitchen with locations in South L.A. The meat is juicy with a light, crisp, craggy coating. It’s among the better dishes I’ve tried at both parks. The vegetable side, like the penne pasta, is often overcooked. Order your chicken with a double side of mashed potatoes instead, with plenty of gravy to dip your chicken in.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Tigger Tail, orange-chocolate-caramel-covered marshmallow on a stick, and the Mickey Mouse Rice Krispies treat
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)

Pooh Corner

Anaheim Candy shop Desserts $$
By Betty Hallock
Critter Country is a low-key favorite territory, located on the farthest shores of the Rivers of America. (Many might never venture past New Orleans Square if it weren’t for Splash Mountain.) Deep in Critter Country is Pooh Corner, a shop and bakery dedicated to A.A. Milne’s beloved anthropomorphic teddy bear. In the back of the shop, behind large glass windows, confectioners are dipping Mickey Mouse-shaped Rice Krispies treats in chocolate and skewered marshmallows in caramel. Those marshmallows are the foundation for Tigger Tails, their texture somewhere between extra fluffy and gooey, dunked in caramel and orange-and-chocolate coating, meant to resemble the springy appendage of Pooh’s stuffed-tiger bestie. Trays of them are slid into the bakery case. The cashier says, “These are orange-flavored, are you OK with that?” Yes, yes you are. The chocolate-peanut-butter sandwich is also highly recommended. As you exit the shop, get in line for a photo with Winnie-the-Pooh and Eeyore.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A hand holding a box of popcorn in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle
(Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Times)

Popcorn Carts

Anaheim Snacks $
By Cindy Carcamo
What’s a theme park visit without popcorn? Disney’s popcorn has just the right amount of butter and salt and makes for is easy snacking while waiting in line for rides. Some might pay a premium for the shiny new plastic buckets in various Disney shapes and sizes, but I prefer the good ol’ cardboard box. At $5, it’s also one of the most affordable and satiating snacks at the parks. You can find popcorn carts in almost every land — five stands at California Adventure and six at Disneyland. Sure, you can buy prepackaged popcorn in a cornucopia of flavors from many of the stores. But you really can’t beat the freshly popped kind.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Cheese-stuffed pretzel with a side of cheese sauce from a Disneyland pretzel cart
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Pretzel Carts

Anaheim American $
By Jenn Harris
There are pretzels all over both parks, at various restaurants and carts, including Bayside Brews, Pacific Wharf Distribution Co., Refreshment Corner, the cart near It’s a Small World Promenade and a cart near Star Tours. I’m partial to the jalapeño-cheese-filled pretzels from the cart in Frontierland near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The pretzels are served warm, with crispy cheese-studded dough on the outside and a gooey center full of liquid cheese. There isn’t much spice, and I couldn’t detect any jalapeño. But the warm cheese in the middle is reason enough to order one. And you can get an extra cup of cheese sauce on the side for dipping.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Compound Crustacean salad from Disney California Adventure's Pym Test Kitchen
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Pym Test Kitchen

Anaheim American $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
I haven’t seen “Ant-Man,” but my colleagues tell me this restaurant, found on the Avengers Campus, has something to do with that Paul Rudd vehicle, hilariously offering alternately teeny-tiny or super-sized versions of various foods. Let’s start with breakfast: The Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toast, while a little dry, has good flavor. Your best choice will be the non-meat option: the Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast. A butter-pecan-flavored cold brew adds a shot of nutty, sweet creaminess to your morning caffeine.

Now let’s get into lunch, where I had, if not the best-tasting dish of my time in the two parks, certainly the most delightful. I appreciate a joke. I appreciate commitment to a bit. And the Compound Crustacean, a seafood salad of sorts, commits hard to the big-and-small joke of the restaurant. There are big, juicy head-on shrimp and small salad shrimp; sliced full-sized and smaller cherry tomatoes; quinoa and couscous. Nearly every item has a smaller version of itself somewhere in the dish. And it all works together surprisingly well!

The Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, with a large cutlet and comically small bun, is another good choice. And you’ll probably see plenty of people ordering a Quantum Pretzel, a very large 1-pound version of the pastry.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
An overhead photo of a table of street tacos, enchiladas, horchata with cold brew, melon agua fresca and a taco salad
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Rancho del Zocalo

Anaheim Mexican $$
By Danielle Dorsey
A colorful mosaic sign announces your arrival at Rancho del Zocalo, a counter-service cantina with Mexican dishes, outdoor seating and climbing bougainvillea. Mexican cuisine is close to the heart of many Southern Californians, and while this restaurant is no match for a mom-and-pop taqueria, the dishes are surprisingly well-spiced, fresh and flavorful. The trio of street tacos features fillings of beef, chicken and cauliflower topped with onions, cilantro and a tomatillo salsa, with refried beans and Mexican rice on the side. The red chile enchilada platter is a great choice for vegetarians, and while the three salad options aren’t necessarily the healthiest, the tostada salad (available with chicken or beef) is presented in a crispy tortilla shell that you can slowly break apart to dip into a pile of chopped lettuce, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo, all drizzled with a bright cilantro-lime vinaigrette. The Caesar salad is your best bet for a lighter meal, with lettuce, grilled chicken, pepitas, cotija cheese and house-made dressing.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A Mickey-shaped pancake, gourmet breakfast sandwich, Bonjour! Breakfast and Little Town Harvest Bowl from Red Rose Taverne
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Red Rose Taverne

Anaheim American $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
At the Red Rose Taverne, a “Beauty and the Beast”-themed eatery in Fantasyland, you’ll find plenty of all-day eating options. The gourmet breakfast sandwich is the way to go in the morning — a compact and tasty bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on an English muffin. The Mickey-shaped pancake that resembles a water molecule comes with a berry compote instead of syrup and is the way to go if you’d like something sweet.

Lunch and dinner options are slightly more predictable (think flatbreads and chicken tenders), but a chicken cordon bleu sandwich is a good choice, and an Enchanted Cauli-Flower sandwich is a game attempt at something healthy — a big hunk of grilled cauliflower with a slightly tangy aioli.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A circular ceramic baking dish filled with pimento mac ’n’ cheese with smoked brisket, topped with fried onions
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

River Belle Terrace

Anaheim Southern $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
River Belle Terrace anchors Frontierland near the Rivers of America; you might see the Mark Twain Riverboat chug by if you select a seat on the gated patio with tasseled umbrellas. The interior of the restaurant feels like a grandmother’s living room that hasn’t been redecorated since at least the ’80s, with floral decor that makes its way onto wallpaper and plush seat cushions. The comfort-driven menu might have been created by that same grandmother, including bites like cornmeal-coated catfish nuggets served with house tartar sauce, and pimento mac ’n’ cheese with chunks of tender brisket topped with an herb crumble. The buttermilk fried chicken represents the most popular sandwich option, a perfectly balanced combination with fried cherry peppers, cooling slaw and a tangy barbecue aioli that’s served with tater tots — the menu refers to them as “potato bites.” This is one of the more popular sit-down options near the riverfront, and reservations are recommended.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hand holds a wrap bursting with Impossible sausage and slaw in front of an entrance to the Galaxy's Edge marketplace.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Ronto Roasters

Anaheim Wraps $
By Stephanie Breijo
You’ll find Ronto Roasters as soon as you spot the behemoth hanging morsels of faux meat, some being turned by droids under an old ship engine to “cook” them. The quick-service food stand in Galaxy’s Edge specializes in ronto wraps, but don’t worry, you’re not eating flatbreads filled with Tatooine’s ridable pack animals — here, the ronto is pork in both sausage and roasted form, and it’s executed well. The standard ronto wrap includes sliced pork, peppercorn sauce, slaw and the snappy, thin signature sausage — which also can be found in a breakfast version with eggs and cheddar — but the rotating ronto-less options, one of which swaps pork for an Impossible-based sausage, are even more flavorful and add sauces and spices such as tahini, gochujang and chickpea slaw.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets on a blue-and-white paper plate marked "Disney 100"
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

Royal Street Veranda

Anaheim Southern Desserts $
By Bill Addison
If this New Orleans Square quick-service pit stop with outdoor-only seating is on your Disneyland checklist, it’s likely for the Mickey-shaped beignets. A fresh batch can be luck-of-the-draw: In most cases, the beignets have already been fried, powdered with sugar and placed in paper bags under a heat lamp. Eat the first one immediately for maximum enjoyment and save the other two for Instagram shots. The other main menu item here — steak or vegetable “gumbo” in a sourdough bowl — tastes more like a generic thickened stew than the canonical dish of Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole cuisines.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A customer stands ready to order at Shawarma Palace, a silver New York-style street cart.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Shawarma Palace

Anaheim Wraps $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
There are three varieties of flatbread wraps at Shawarma Palace, a small stand in the Avengers Campus. I’d pass on the breakfast wrap with a somewhat odd, spiced maple syrup, but the other two — one with falafel and one with chicken — are good for a quick snack. Make sure to get plenty of the tzatziki-like coconut-yogurt tahini sauce to spread on whatever option you choose.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A fried chicken sandwich, salad, burgers, fries, onion rings, cocktails and a strawberry shake from Smokejumpers Grill
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Smokejumpers Grill

Anaheim American $
By Danielle Dorsey
Serving as a general-store-themed pit stop in California Adventure’s Grizzly Peak land that’s a celebration of the outdoors and our state parks, the menu at Smokejumpers Grill is intended to fuel you for a full day of park roaming, with stacked burgers, chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries and onion rings. Highlights include the spicy chicken sandwich with hand-breaded chicken, pickles, lettuce and a generous smear of spicy chipotle sauce, and the chipotle barbecue bacon double cheeseburger that’s reminiscent of the Carl’s Jr. Western Bacon Cheeseburger with onion rings, two Angus patties, provolone cheese and bacon sandwiched between two buns. The double Impossible cheeseburger with melted slices of vegan cheddar tastes similar to what I imagine In-N-Out would offer if it chose to include vegetarian meat options. Finish your meal with a thick chocolate or vanilla shake.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hand holds a Dole Whip Float made with pineapple juice and topped with Dole Whip pineapple soft serve
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Tiki Juice Bar & Dole Whip

Anaheim Ice cream $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
The menu at the Tiki Juice Bar is extremely simple: Dole Whip, pineapple juice, Dole Whip float (and bottled water, I suppose, but I’m not counting that). I’ve elaborated on my love of the tangy, fruity Dole Whip float in a different entry, but this is a place to go if you know what you want and don’t want to deal with the line at the nearby Tropical Hideaway. Place your mobile order, get in and out and enjoy what is, for me at least, the best thing at Disneyland.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The chile-mango whip served with chamoy at the Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Tropical Hideaway

Anaheim Snacks Shakes/Smoothies $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
I won’t comment on the unspecific “exotic” theme of the Tropical Hideaway in Adventureland, but it’s undeniably a great place to take a break and grab a snack. The Dole Whip and Dole Whip float can be purchased at the nearby Tiki Juice Bar kiosk, but this place is better because of the variety of flavors.

For the uninitiated: Dole Whip is cold, tangy, pineapple-flavored soft serve. It’s more or less perfect but is somehow even better as a float, swimming in pineapple juice. At the Hideaway, you can get this treat in two additional flavors, strawberry and mango. There’s also a very solid chile-mango whip, where the soft serve comes covered in mouth-puckering salty-sweet chamoy.

Snacks here are pretty good too: three flavors of bao buns (pork, chicken and veggie) and a fried pork lumpia. The line at the Hideaway is likely to be longer than at the Tiki Juice Bar, but the breadth of options makes it worth the wait.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Potato sambusas in a cardboard tray with a plastic cup of sauce
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Troubadour Tavern

Anaheim American $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
The Troubadour Tavern in Fantasyland, which would seemingly have a kind of medieval-slash-Oktoberfest motif, has been serving a special “Lion King”-themed menu since last year: items like Hakuna Matata sweets and a Simba-shaped bucket with berbere-spiced popcorn. I’m not complaining: I found this place to have some of the better dishes in the park.

The chermoula chicken and rice, with a tangy, spiced sauce and crispy kale bits, is a fantastic break from the deep-fried or super-sweet treats at the park. Hearty stuffed potato sambusas are good too, as is the gently spiced cardamom cold brew. The reliable loaded baked potato, with bacon bits, sour cream and chives, presents a very decent bang-for-your-buck deal.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hand holds up a jumbo smoked turkey leg at Poultry Palace
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Turkey Leg Carts

Anaheim American $
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
Full disclosure: I am not personally the biggest fan of these things, but I do see their appeal, as they’re fairly sui generis as far as theme park foods go. Where else can you chow down on a piece of meat as big as a bodybuilder’s forearm? Where else is that not only appropriate but expected?

There are at least four places between Disneyland and California Adventure to get turkey legs, and I tried three of them. They were all largely the same, except that Edelweiss Snacks in Fantasyland featured a flavored turkey leg — Buffalo — that I liked better than the normal version. The drenching of the leg in a mild Buffalo sauce not only kept it moist (at their driest, these can sometimes resemble a mummified body part) but also managed to cut the sodium slightly.

You probably won’t finish one of these things without help. But never fear. You can, like our audience engagement editor Amy Wong, wrap it up and take it home and give it to your mom, who will make a pot of delicious, smoky jook from it.
Read AllRead Less
More Info