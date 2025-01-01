12 amazing L.A. hikes to try, one for every month of the year

Los Angeles County provides vast opportunity for adventure. You can trek past Joshua trees in the Antelope Valley, tromp through snow in the San Gabriel Mountains and search for the best views of the ocean from the peaks near Malibu. And if you planned carefully, you could maybe do that all in one day.

But when is the best time of the year to take those adventures? I’ve got you covered. Here you’ll find a curated list of the best hikes to take for every month of the year. To select each hike, I considered the seasons and all that each one brings to L.A., whether that be waterfalls, wildflowers or winter weather.

Please remember to practice Leave No Trace while out enjoying our wild lands, leaving only footprints and taking only photographs. We want to leave the outdoors better than we found it for future generations to come.