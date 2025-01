12 amazing L.A. hikes to try, one for every month of the year

If L.A. has gotten nice rain through the winter, the trek to Trail Canyon Falls is a truly magnificent getaway in the Angeles National Forest. And in June, it’ll be a nice respite from the encroaching summer heat.The hike can be divided into two parts. The first is a relatively gradual ascent through a forested area with plenty of shade. You’ll have to navigate about 10 creek crossings, which after rain can be challenging if you struggle with balance issues.One tip: Rather than taking a precarious route across the water on slippery rocks or a jiggly log so as to keep your feet from getting wet, consider plunging your feet into the cool water, shoes and all, and walk across the mostly flat, muddy creek base. (Still, be mindful of rocks.) On a hot day, it’s quite pleasant, not to mention safer.The second part of the hike is straight up and without any shade whatsoever. Bring sunscreen, plenty of water and a hat.This hike gets crowded on weekends. But considering the many creek crossings, it’s helpful to run into fellow hikers who can assist you over the water. Aren’t the friends you meet on the trail part of the hiking experience?The 30-foot waterfall at the end of the journey is worth the trek. Enjoy views of it from the peak or, for those who don’t get vertigo, descend the last part of the trail — mostly on rocks — with the help of built-in ropes, the condition of which we can’t confirm, as it may vary over time. Descend at your own risk. It’s quite steep but will take you to the base of the waterfall, where you can wade in the water.Additional tips: Buy a $5 National Forest Daily Adventure Pass online, from any San Bernardino National Forest Office or at an affiliated vendor , such as Big 5, and leave it in your car after you park (along the side of the road). Watch out for poison oak, as it’s bountiful on this hike. Also consider bringing along a towel and an extra pair of shoes and socks to leave in your car. Your wet feet will appreciate it afterward.