CBD bath salts and 4 beauty products you shouldn’t live without this season

The arrival of a new season means it’s a good time to update a beauty routine by adding some fresh or favorite items to your vanity. With this in mind, that’s how we ended up at LVMH-owned Sephora’s Sephoria: House of Beauty event earlier this month.

Think of Sephoria, which was at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, as the Comic-Con for the beauty world with Instagram-worthy installations, meet-and-greets, master classes, exclusive new products and beauty services. (Attendance for the event, which is in its second year in L.A., nearly doubled compared withlast year, with about 6,200 tickets sold this time, according to an event representative.)

A look at Sephoria: House of Beauty at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sept. 7. (Presley Ann / Getty Images for Sephora)

We wandered the beauty expo looking for must-have items for fall. Here’s what caught our eye — and might catch yours.

1) Skin: Tatcha the Essence

Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai teaches a master class at Sephoria: House of Beauty, left, and a look at Tatcha's the Essence. (Presley Ann / Getty Images for Sephoria / Tatcha)

“Most of us come out of the summer ever so slightly dehydrated, with a smidge too much sun exposure,” said Vicky Tsai, founder of Japanese-inspired skin-care brand Tatcha. The San Francisco-based brand is a favorite for stars including Salma Hayek Pinault and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Tsai recommended Tatcha’s the Essence Plumping Skin Softener, released in 2017. “The No. 1 thing you can do for that is a combination of exfoliation, gentle and deep, along with [using] antioxidants, which will help neutralize some of the free radicals caused from sun exposure. The formula that we have that would do that best for you in one product is called the Essence. The formula is a double fermentation of green tea, rice and seaweed and instantly it increases hydration of the skin about 140%.”

Tatcha the Essence, $95. Available at sephora.com and tatcha.com.

2) Hair: Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask

Briogeo founder Nancy Twine stands next to Briogeo's display for its new honey hair mask. (Presley Ann / Getty Images for Sephora)

Briogeo’s original Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask was awarded an Allure Readers’ Choice Award last year. Its refreshed hair mask is a new take — it has the addition of organic honey — on a fan-favorite product. The limited-edition honey mask comes in a bear-shaped container similar to the honey bear bottles seen at grocery stores. This hair mask is suited for very dry hair, especially hair that has been damaged by a long, hot summer.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask, $36. Available at sephora.com and briogeohair.com.

3) Eyes: Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow

Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow. (Kosas)

This new water-based, clean eye shadow might be a fun, user-friendly way to experiment with bold color. Just swipe the tube for a pop of color that doesn’t crease but stays on all day. Kosas’ formula is said to contain skin-friendly ingredients to help the eyelid area. Just think: a shimmery eye shadow in a bright color might allow you to glide into the holiday season in a festive way.

Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow, $28. Available at sephora.com and kosas.com.

4) Lips: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipsticks. (Chartlotte Tilbury)

In the way that the leaves change color this time of year, so should your lipstick color. In the summer, a clear gloss or a subtle pink is ideal for the beach. However, with cooler temperatures, fall fashion and holiday parties, there’s a demand for a richer, bolder lip. Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipstick line offers a selection of deep burgundy, berry and red in a matte finish that could spice up your fall beauty routine. (On a separate note, the brand opened its first U.S. store at the Grove in Los Angeles this summer.)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipsticks, $34 each. Available at sephora.com and charlottetilbury.com.

5) General wellness: Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts

High CBD Formula Bath Salts from Lord Jones (Lord Jones)

The holiday season is just around the corner — and with its arrival might come shopping or family stress. A way to cope might be to prioritize self-care. Have some “me time” by soaking in a hot bath. Lord Jones’ new High CBD Formula Bath Salts are said to detoxify and soothe the body with CBD (it’s short for cannabidiol, which is a compound found in cannabis plants), epsom and Himalayan salts, natural flower petals and essential oils.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts, $65. Available at sephora.com and lordjones.com.