The 10 cookbooks you’ll want to give — and get — this holiday season

If you’re looking for a book to get someone who’s just starting to learn to cook “Canal House: Cook Something — Recipes to Rely On” by Christopher Hirshheimer and Melissa Hamilton is it. The women who all but transformed the modern image of food photography and cooking in this country have amassed a collection of simple, approachable and timeless recipes for everything from simple breakfast frittatas to a more ambitious roast prime rib of beef. Nothing is ground-breaking, but that’s not the point. Their aim is to arm you with classic recipes that work, ensuring your success in the kitchen from the start.