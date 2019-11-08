What to buy a foodie this December

You may know Aaron Franklin’s name because he revolutionized the barbecue scene in Austin or maybe you’ve just heard tell of the four-hour line one must wait to get a plate of his brisket. You may know or own either of his books — “Franklin Barbecue” and “Franklin Steak” — both of which are models of the form and absolute essentials for anyone who cooks cow. Those deeply washed in oak smoke know that Franklin is not just a meat mastermind but a welder who has fashioned barbecue pits that are the stuff of absolute legend — and know that him manufacturing and putting his name on a backyard offset smoker is a stamp of approval like when tea used to carry the seal of the Queen. That it costs as much as a used car is neither here nor there for those with true barbecue sickness; this is the backyard smoker we have been waiting for, and now the kid’s braces or fixing the roof are just going to have to wait.