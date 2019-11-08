Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
How to shop for the fashion forward

Fashion gifts
Find the latest fashion trends for holiday shopping.
By Leigh-Ann Jackson
Nov. 8, 2019
3 AM
Glove ankle boot
Ankle boot
 
(Everlane)

These stretchy knit showstoppers can go from day to night, plus they come with a cool backstory: These eco-chic Everlane boots were made with nine recycled plastic bottles.

$155
everlane.com

Organic cotton robe
Organic robe
 
(Jungalow)

The Tabitha robe features a hand-drawn pattern from local boho goddess Justina Blakeney. The inclusive loungewear line ranges from size 0 to 26.

$249
jungalow.com

“More Love” earrings
More love earrings
 
(Maya Brenner)

We might all agree that love is exactly what the world needs now, and these dainty 14-karat yellow gold studs help spread the world. They are courtesy of artist Carly Kuhn (a.k.a. the Cartorialist) and jewelry designer Maya Brenner.

$150
mayabrenner.com

Casio Vintage Collection
Casio watch
 
(Hemingway and Sons)

These retro-inspired watches are a blast from the past. If you’re eager to do the time warp again, just jump to menswear boutique Hemingway and Sons, 1615 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles.

From $64
shophemingway.com

Velvet clutch
Velver clutch
 
(April Blooms)

Each of Wolf and Horn’s bags is woven, sewn and dyed by hand, so no two are alike. Pick the ikat print that’s just right for you at April Blooms, 14 E. Bellevue Drive, Pasadena.

$85
aprilblooms.com

Leaf hair pin
Leaf hair pin
 
(Pauline Stanley Studio)

Here’s something for the plant lover in your life. Designer Pauline Stanley captures the current verdant vibe with this handcrafted Monstera-leaf brass hair pin.

$34
paulinestanleystudio.com

Bendy straw necklace
Straw necklace
 
(Rachel Shimpock)

Disposable straws are going the way of the dodo. Food-loving Long Beach designer Rachel Shimpock honors those bygone staples with her handmade powder-coated brass creations in various colors.

$95
rachelshimpock.com

West African print socks
African socks
 
(Afrisocks)

Each pair of Afrisocks’ socks is inspired by traditional kente patterns. The Ghana-based company delivers their style stateside with free shipping.

$12 each, or a set of 5 for $50
afrisocks.com

Muy Busy bangle set
Bangle set
 
(Hija de tu Madre)

All the boss ladies out there making money moves will appreciate this bold set of engraved bracelets from Patty Delgado’s L.A.-based business, Hija de tu Madre.

$56 for a set of three
hijadetumadre.com

Velvet jewelry case
Velvet jewelry case
 
(OK the store)

Valuables get extra TLC with this embroidered jewelry portfolio by Wolf. Inside there’s tarnish-preventing fabric and secure compartments. Plus, curio boutique OK sells luxe baubles that you can pop inside. OK, 8303 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles.

$169
okthestore.com

Octavia Butler tote

Octavia Butler tote
 
(philadelphiaprintworks.com)

Bibliophiles can load up this tote with their latest must-reads while honoring literary legend Octavia Butler. Hand-printed by artist Nick James, the design celebrates the Pasadena-born author’s enduring sci-fi legacy.

$20
philadelphiaprintworks.com

Leather briefcase
Leather counsel bag
 
(Will Leather Goods)

Will Leather Goods delivers broken-in charm with the Counsel. This Italian leather case features brass hardware and three interior compartments, including a padded one for laptops. Plus sales help donate backpacks to needy children. Will Leather Goods, 1360 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice.

$1,295
willleathergoods.com

Silk scarf
Silk scarf
 
(NEOCOCO)

Through her company Neococo, Amrita Thadani creates job opportunities for refugee women who’ve settled in the L.A. area. Her designs on these 100% silk scarves represent “belonging.”

$64
neococo.com

The Downtowner pocket square
Fashion pocket square
 
(Pocket Square Clothing)

The debonair duo behind Pocket Square Clothing teamed with Mayor’s Fund pilot program LA Original for this design, which features a map of downtown Los Angeles. Proceeds support homeless charities. Pocket Square Clothing, 205 W. 7th St., Los Angeles.

$35
pocketsquareclothing.com

Jeweled hair clips
Jeweled hair clips
 
(Clover)

A glitzy little hair accessory adds instant glamour when you have to do a quick change for that last-minute holiday gathering. Clover, 2756 Rowena Ave., Silver Lake.

From $14 a set
cloversilverlake.com

Suede slippers
Suede slippers
 
(Acorn)

These buttery-soft slippers will keep your toes cozy when the temperature dips. They’re ethically handmade by Moroccan brand Socco Designs, and you can pick up a pair at housewares haven Acorn, 1611 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock.

$42
acorneaglerock.com

Embossed leather wallet
Embossed leather wallet
 
(Yolk)

Design fanatics have a special place in their hearts for Finnish brand Marimekko. This tri-fold leather wallet is embossed with the brand’s iconic Pikkuinen Unikko pattern.

$110
shopyolk.com

Suede backpack
Suede backpack
 
(Clare V.)

The animal-print Marcelle backpack from Clare V.’s new holiday collection is chic enough for date night, punky enough for after-hours revelry and practical enough for everyday errands.

$399
clarev.com

Custom pet necklace
Custom pet necklace
 
(Peyote Coyote)

Area artist Courtney Soldan-Els creates hand-etched portrait pendants of your favorite furballs. Send her a photo of your pet, and she’ll craft a necklace you’ll cherish forever.

From $118
peyote-coyote.com

Wool rancher hat

This menswear-inspired topper by Lack of Color boasts the perfect feature for L.A.’s sunny winter days: a UPF rating of 50+. Aquelarre at Platform, 8830 Washington Blvd., Culver City.

$129
aquelarreshop.com

Wool wrap cape

Zoë Chicco’s 14-karat gold bezel set white-diamond earrings are the kind of statement pieces that are ready for a night seeing the Los Angeles Philharmonic or enjoying a Michelin-star meal. Available in yellow, white or rose gold.

$1,295
zoechicco.com

Wool wrap cape
 
(Apiece Apart)

When the temperature fluctuates, it’s layers to the rescue. Apiece Apart’s “Fatima” wool cape is versatile enough to go with a dress and boots, or your daily tee-and-jeans uniform.

$595
apieceapart.com

Wooden pocket knife
Wooden pocket knife
 
(Santa Fe Stoneworks)

Channel your inner scout and be prepared with these lovely little totable tools handmade by Santa Fe Stoneworks. Find them at Shout and About, 1547 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles.

From $50
shoutandabout.com

