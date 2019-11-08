How to shop for the fashion forward

These stretchy knit showstoppers can go from day to night, plus they come with a cool backstory: These eco-chic Everlane boots were made with nine recycled plastic bottles.
The Tabitha robe features a hand-drawn pattern from local boho goddess Justina Blakeney. The inclusive loungewear line ranges from size 0 to 26.
We might all agree that love is exactly what the world needs now, and these dainty 14-karat yellow gold studs help spread the world. They are courtesy of artist Carly Kuhn (a.k.a. the Cartorialist) and jewelry designer Maya Brenner.
These retro-inspired watches are a blast from the past. If you’re eager to do the time warp again, just jump to menswear boutique Hemingway and Sons, 1615 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles.
Each of Wolf and Horn’s bags is woven, sewn and dyed by hand, so no two are alike. Pick the ikat print that’s just right for you at April Blooms, 14 E. Bellevue Drive, Pasadena.
Here’s something for the plant lover in your life. Designer Pauline Stanley captures the current verdant vibe with this handcrafted Monstera-leaf brass hair pin.
Disposable straws are going the way of the dodo. Food-loving Long Beach designer Rachel Shimpock honors those bygone staples with her handmade powder-coated brass creations in various colors.
Each pair of Afrisocks’ socks is inspired by traditional kente patterns. The Ghana-based company delivers their style stateside with free shipping.
All the boss ladies out there making money moves will appreciate this bold set of engraved bracelets from Patty Delgado’s L.A.-based business, Hija de tu Madre.
Valuables get extra TLC with this embroidered jewelry portfolio by Wolf. Inside there’s tarnish-preventing fabric and secure compartments. Plus, curio boutique OK sells luxe baubles that you can pop inside. OK, 8303 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles.
Octavia Butler tote
Bibliophiles can load up this tote with their latest must-reads while honoring literary legend Octavia Butler. Hand-printed by artist Nick James, the design celebrates the Pasadena-born author’s enduring sci-fi legacy.
Will Leather Goods delivers broken-in charm with the Counsel. This Italian leather case features brass hardware and three interior compartments, including a padded one for laptops. Plus sales help donate backpacks to needy children. Will Leather Goods, 1360 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice.
Through her company Neococo, Amrita Thadani creates job opportunities for refugee women who’ve settled in the L.A. area. Her designs on these 100% silk scarves represent “belonging.”
The debonair duo behind Pocket Square Clothing teamed with Mayor’s Fund pilot program LA Original for this design, which features a map of downtown Los Angeles. Proceeds support homeless charities. Pocket Square Clothing, 205 W. 7th St., Los Angeles.
A glitzy little hair accessory adds instant glamour when you have to do a quick change for that last-minute holiday gathering. Clover, 2756 Rowena Ave., Silver Lake.
These buttery-soft slippers will keep your toes cozy when the temperature dips. They’re ethically handmade by Moroccan brand Socco Designs, and you can pick up a pair at housewares haven Acorn, 1611 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock.
Design fanatics have a special place in their hearts for Finnish brand Marimekko. This tri-fold leather wallet is embossed with the brand’s iconic Pikkuinen Unikko pattern.
The animal-print Marcelle backpack from Clare V.’s new holiday collection is chic enough for date night, punky enough for after-hours revelry and practical enough for everyday errands.
Area artist Courtney Soldan-Els creates hand-etched portrait pendants of your favorite furballs. Send her a photo of your pet, and she’ll craft a necklace you’ll cherish forever.
This menswear-inspired topper by Lack of Color boasts the perfect feature for L.A.’s sunny winter days: a UPF rating of 50+. Aquelarre at Platform, 8830 Washington Blvd., Culver City.
Zoë Chicco’s 14-karat gold bezel set white-diamond earrings are the kind of statement pieces that are ready for a night seeing the Los Angeles Philharmonic or enjoying a Michelin-star meal. Available in yellow, white or rose gold.
When the temperature fluctuates, it’s layers to the rescue. Apiece Apart’s “Fatima” wool cape is versatile enough to go with a dress and boots, or your daily tee-and-jeans uniform.
Channel your inner scout and be prepared with these lovely little totable tools handmade by Santa Fe Stoneworks. Find them at Shout and About, 1547 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles.