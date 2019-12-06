Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Giving the gift of the Los Angeles Times

latimesgifts.jpg
An assortment of L.A. Times items for gift-giving.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Bharbi Hazarika
Dec. 6, 2019
1:22 PM
1

The holiday season can have you scrambling through sites and stores to find the perfect gift. We can help with our curated gift guide. You can also spread the holiday cheer while supporting the quality journalism at the L.A. Times.

A subscription to the Los Angeles Times is a great place to start. Here’s a look at a few highlights from our online store for other goodies that will satisfy all the fashion lovers, cup connoisseurs and sports fanatics on your gift list.

Here are our picks from The Times’ online store:

2
Cheers, from our wine club
Wine
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Our flagship wine club delivers hand-picked wines — red, white, or a mix — to your doorstep. You taste and review, and our wine concierge team further refines your tasting profile. The fine print: “Every bottle is backed by our 100% satisfaction guarantee.”

$39.95 to start. Purchase here

3
A cup of joe on us
Los Angeles Times
(Los Angeles Times)

Tout your favorite newspaper by gifting the Los Angeles Times Classic Collection mug. This ceramic mug holds up to 15 ounces. We find it pairs especially well with the day’s headlines at latimes.com.

$15. Purchase here

4
“A Year in Photography: The Story of 2019"
A Year in Photography: The Story of 2019 by the Los Angeles Times
(Los Angeles Times)

“A Year in Photography” features all the pivotal events of 2019, which makes it an ideal holiday gift at the end of the year.

$34.95. Purchase here→

5
Los Angeles Times front-page print
Los Angeles Times Page Print
(Los Angeles Times)

If you’re looking to commemorate a special date — maybe the birth of a child? — buy a front-page print from the Los Angeles Times archives.

$59.95. Purchase here→

6
Los Angeles Times crewneck
Los Angeles Times grey crewneck
(Los Angeles Times)

Make a statement with our signature crewneck. Available in black or gray.

$50. Purchase here→

7
Los Angeles Dodgers personalized newspaper book
Los Angeles Dodgers Personalized Newspaper Book
(Los Angeles Times)

Are you gifting a Dodgers fan? Stand out by gifting them this collector’s item, a personalized Los Angeles Dodgers newspaper book spotlighting the L.A. Times’ original coverage of the team throughout its history.

$69.95. Purchase here→

8
Los Angeles dining — all mapped out
LAT Food map
(Los Angeles Times)

L.A. has a robust food culture and we have it charted out in this map curated by the Los Angeles Times’ food team.

$29.99 and up. Purchase here→

9
Classic Collection Tote
Los Angeles Times tote bag
(Los Angeles Times)

Off-white, high-quality cotton twill tote emblazoned with a vintage L.A. Times logo.

$40. Purchase here→

10
Journalist in training onesie
Journalist in training one-piece
(Los Angeles Times)

While crafting a list of whom to gift this season, don’t forget the little ones. Made with 100% cotton, the journalist in training one-piece is the perfect welcome gift for the newsmaker in your life.

$20. Purchase here→

11
Check out our other gifts:

Bharbi Hazarika
Bharbi Hazarika is a 2019 lifestyle intern at the Los Angeles Times.