SAG Awards 2020: Fashion battle with the casts of ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and more

On the fashion front, it was the battle of the network (and streaming) stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Whether marking the last official congregation for the “Game of Thrones” cast, which completed its eighth and final season last year, or the soon-to-start fourth season for “Stranger Things,” the actors brought their A-game to the silver carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things” made one of the biggest statements in a baby-blue suit designed for him by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. Philippe Uter, Schnapp’s stylist, said in an email to The Times that “the baby blue felt like the perfect color because it was unique, but it was still understated.”

Drawing inspiration from Balmain’s current spring and summer collection, the double-breasted suit was cinched with a matching cummerbund over the jacket. Schnapp offset the unexpected color with a white mandarin-color shirt and pristine sneakers. Uter added, “The fabric and shape make this a very classy look yet it is still a statement look.”

Schnapp wasn’t the only one rocking a bold look. Millie Bobby Brown had one of her own — a custom white silk taffeta coat dress and matching pants by Louis Vuitton. The French luxury label also outfitted her in a brooch and satin pumps. On People TV, Brown said she “wanted to go for a masculine but feminine look.”

The other standouts from the “Stranger Things” crew included Gaten Matarazzo in a velvet plaid tuxedo shaded midnight blue by Strong Suit and Priah Ferguson in a yellow strapless dress belted with a hot-pink sash. Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard both wore glam get-ups by Gucci.

Leading a fundraiser to benefit victims of the bush fires in his native Australia, Dacre Montgomery cleaned up his bad-boy Billy persona with a white tuxedo accessorized by a pin supporting the Red Cross. On the other hand, Winona Ryder incited a flashback to “Beetlejuice” in her high-necked, long-sleeved gown by Dior Haute Couture.

For the SAG newcomers from “Fleabag,” the U.K.-based thespians went full blast with their sartorial selections. Andrew Scott, a.k.a. the hot priest, layered a mauve suit by Azzaro Couture over a dusty-rose shirt, punctuated by a black bow tie and cummerbund. Sian Clifford stood stately in a burgundy velvet suit with black satin lapels from Zuhair Murad’s fall and winter 2019 collection.

The series creator, lead actor and SAG winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge dared to bare in Armani Privé, pairing a black velvet full-length pencil skirt with a bandeau top overlaid with a crystal-embroidered black net shawl.

Over in the “Game of Thrones” camp, Sophie Turner turned heads in a fuchsia column gown with a fitted bustier and a big belt from Louis Vuitton.

Warren Alfie Baker styled both Alfie Allen and Pedro Pascal from “Game of Thrones” but picked distinctive looks to suit their personal style. Accessorized with a watch and cufflinks by Asprey, Allen’s full look from Ermenegildo Zegna XXX by Alessandro Sartori featured an abstract black and burgundy print in which the brand’s logo was hidden. “This piece just jumped out for me,” Baker said. “It’s super-elegant with some flare.”

Pascal went with a bespoke gray sateen half-wrap dinner jacket, a white silk band-collar shirt and black evening trousers, all from Dunhill, because “it has a relaxed elegance that is so beautiful and luxe,” Baker said. The actor completed his look with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.

Nathalie Emmanuel arrived in a pouf of orange and white flowers, wearing a 1960s-inspired Miu Miu gown accentuated by a big bow in the front. After all, she said on People TV, “I like to see myself as a giant present.”