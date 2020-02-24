Calling all tomato lovers: It’s Tomatomania! time

You forgot to save seeds from last year’s yummy Cherokee Purple heirloom tomato plant? There wasn’t time to sow Yellow Brandywine seeds on your windowsill?

No problem. Tomatomania! — the annual spring pop-up sale of tomato seedlings — is returning to Los Angeles for spring.

The traveling series will feature hundreds of heirloom and hybrid tomato varieties as well as such accessories as pots, fertilizer and plant stakes.

If you want to take your time and explore the different plant varieties, organizer Scott Daigre recommends arriving in early afternoon when things are a little quieter. That way, backyard gardeners can “take their time to look through the selection and talk intently with the Tomatomaniacs on staff,” Daigre said.

Advertisement

Tomatomania! plant sales:

March 30: Surfas Culinary District, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 8777 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City

April 1-3: Descanso Gardens, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada-Flintridge

April 2: Ojai Valley School, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 723 El Paseo Road, Ojai

Advertisement

April 6: Los Angeles Arboretum class and sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

April 8 and 9: Otto & Sons, 9 a.m. -5 p.m., 1835 E. Guiberson Road, Fillmore

Info: Tomatomania!

